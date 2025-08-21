The following report was first published on March 10th, 2022, on winepressnews.com.

The popular alternative search engine, Duck Duck Go – an engine designed to compete against giants like Google, and emphasizing privacy and no digital profiling – is now joining the censorship club.

Duck Duck Go’s founder and CEO Gabriel Weinberg announced in a string of posts on social media that the search engine will now burry websites that post and promote what the company deems “Russian Disinformation.”

“Like so many others I am sickened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the gigantic humanitarian crisis it continues to create. #StandWithUkraine️ “At DuckDuckGo, we’ve been rolling out search updates that down-rank sites associated with Russian disinformation. “In addition to down-ranking sites associated with disinformation, we also often place news modules and information boxes at the top of DuckDuckGo search results (where they are seen and clicked the most) to highlight quality information for rapidly unfolding topics. “DuckDuckGo’s mission is to make simple privacy protection accessible to all. Privacy is a human right and transcends politics, which is why about 100 million people around the world use DuckDuckGo. (We don’t have an exact count since we don’t track people.)”

One Twitter user replied to Weinberg, and said, “The whole point of DuckDuckGo is for you to NOT do that.”

Weinberg responded with,

“The whole point of DuckDuckGo is privacy. The whole point of the search engine is to show more relevant content over less relevant content, and that is what we continue to do.”

Needless to say, users were very frustrated and disappointed by the announcement.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 17:20 He that hath a froward heart findeth no good: and he that hath a perverse tongue falleth into mischief.

Now it’s Duck Duck NO!

The fact that Duck Duck Go was being included in “the club” for several years now, and was openly endorsed by Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, speaks for itself. Moreover, one YouTuber points out that the search engine supports and funds progressive groups and charities, which is not much of a surprise to me.

There is no perfect browser on the internet. Like it or not, the reality is, everything we do is tracked and databased. Just because they say they do not means jack-diddly squat.

UPDATE: When I was still posting regularly on winepressnews.com, Duck Duck Go was a leading source of traffic for me. When this rule change occurred, I saw a noticeable dip in searches and views coming from that browser because I refused to kowtow to the Western mainstream agenda.

I use Brave as my go to. It’s not perfect, it has it’s own flaws and the owners behind it are very much into crypto and tokenization, but Brave does a good job blocking annoying ads and pop-ups better than most third-party plugins.

