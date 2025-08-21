The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
6h

They've been doing this pretty much since the Russia/Ukraine war started.

Here is a tweet from their CEO from March 2022 which he since then decided to delete. Stupid move (especially for Tech CEO...and ESPECIALLY of a search engine):

https://archive.md/r60Of

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/duckduckgo-censorship-destroys-brand/

Bob's avatar
Bob
6h

I dont think you can actually count on any web searches to just be straight forward anymore

It seems all you get are AI generated, somebodies narrative driven thoughts, censored for any reason, becoming a mess in my opinion. Let the people read what they are looking for and let them decide what is right or wrong.

Yandex site was ok up until the past year and it has been slowly changing the results.

AI is the same way, ask it something that you know exists that can be construed as controversial and a lot of times it gets conveniently overlooked.

It amazes me now that when you do a web search on any search engine and the results you get always show dates of today, yesterday, updated 15 mins ago. So you know the results are AI generated by different site or the same, who knows, the whois site data doesnt always show the true owners anymore.

The best site I have seen, or the worst, laughable anyway, I searched for "How to can potatos" I got a website that told me I cant can potatos, I could can sweet potatos and then I could can potatos and maybe I shouldnt try to can sweet potatos, all on the same page. Yes I saved a copy for posterity

If you see something that is correct and you want to save it, print it out as a pdf, it might not be there tomorrow

I think the internet of old is gone

Even the wayback machine has been under assault and things are getting deleted there

We are at the mercy of whomever controls everything

