Rob Lockwood, an executive communications coach and former adviser to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, is now advocating that to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States, we should stop calling ourselves English speakers but instead rebrand our language as “American.”

No, this isn’t an article from The Onion, this is real.

Speaking on Fox News, Lockwood, referencing an op-ed he wrote for The Washington Post, stated:

“The fact that the label of the 'English language' still exists is a relic of the regime from which we liberated ourselves... ”250 years from now at the USA 500, when we'll be speaking American, I think, they're going to look back and say, how do we top that? ... Unlike an event or an experience, the President Trump is setting an unreal bar for, changing a language is permanent. It's something that will be with us for the rest of our lives that we'll be reminded of, whereas events or experiences, by definition, they're temporary. ”And so if there ever was a time to take a stand for America and for speaking American, the 250th anniversary of freedom is it. ”[...] Noah Webster, who's the godfather of Webster's Dictionary... He said that as an independent nation, our honor requires that we have our own systems in both government and language. We've got the government down, that's what we're going to be celebrating on the 250th this July 4th. Now is the time for the language!"

Right… and Mexicans speak Mexican, Australians speak Australian, and Africans speak African, right?

Proverbs 10:20 The tongue of the just is as choice silver: the heart of the wicked is little worth. [21] The lips of the righteous feed many: but fools die for want of wisdom.

This is the collapse of a nation and a society. Americans have been made functionally illiterate, each year incrementally dumbing down the language — and by extension the bibles to make them “easier to understand in today’s 21st century and ever-changing language” — to the point where people in the media and government are now saying we should say we speak “American” because we as a society have been reduced to nonsense and stupidity.

Jeremiah 8:8 How do ye say, We are wise, and the law of the LORD is with us? Lo, certainly in vain made he it; the pen of the scribes is in vain. [9] The wise men are ashamed, they are dismayed and taken: lo, they have rejected the word of the LORD; and what wisdom is in them?

Before too long people will be reduced to grunts and groans, Ooga-Booga, chicken scratch and symbols to communicate, especially now with AI being jammed down everyone’s throats — and we’re already seeing this when we attempt to talk to people these days, or it shows in the blandness and lifelessness of writing and books these days, or in the music and other media: completely incoherent and regurgitated slop that makes no sense, garbage for the masses to feed on in their trough of excess.

There are plenty of videos out there commenting on how the latest wave of Gen Alpha students cannot read and write as it is, and can hardly perform basic functions; because parents couldn’t be bothered to care, the public school system is intentionally dumbing them down, they are addicted and raised on screens and vanity, and now AI chatbots are going to sear whatever braincells they have left.

So, we can add this to the list of reasons why the American empire will come to a violent end very soon.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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