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gracella's avatar
gracella
7h

I hate chatbots, and I hate Google. I stay away from it as much as I can. Sad that we have all been trained to go to this garbage and not to people we happen to know. People do know some things. Most of what we actually need to know right now, in these times, you will find in God's Word. Believe that or not. People have got to quit using the system. They complain about it all, and then they still go to it.

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Michael M's avatar
Michael M
7h

The spectrum from traditional search engines to AI chatbots is interesting. In some ways, I'm "old school" when it comes to technology in 2026, but I have found interesting use cases for AI chatbots such as ChatGPT. Music composition study recommendations, "research" for gasoline cars with the highest longevity, are two examples I have. Ignoring the problem that they harvest our data, AI chatbots can be used as a tool for select uses. Being an honest person myself, I found it surprising and even strange that people allegedly used Google so much to help with doing their homework when I was in high school. And today, the problem, I'm sure, is much worse; I imagine kids resort to AI chatbots instead of putting in the work to use their brain and learn. Even if there weren't the danger of wrong answers, one professor I had made an analogy that learning isn't like having someone "peel the grapes of knowledge and feed them to you"; but that you have to put in work yourself. I love that analogy.

Also, I don't use Google's search engine either. While the following search engine is not as perfect as it claims to be in terms of privacy, I have used DuckDuckGo for years.

Also, given that we are economically in a huge AI bubble, I wonder how the bubble popping will affect the popularity and commonness of AI technologies; for example, if it will decrease in any way as we realize that we created a bubble out of it like the dot com bubble. Or if only economists will realize that.

I kind of suspected that something like this was coming, though. Search engines have gone farther and farther in the direction of highly advanced algorithm searches for years, until they started integrating AI.

I am a little disappointed and even scared that someone's "search engine" will tell people whatever the search engine believes about me, instead of just showing them my professional website in the search results. What do they know about me? What do they believe about me? What will they tell people (true or false) about me?

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