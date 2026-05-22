Google this week announced a substantial change to its search engine, revealing it will prioritize AI-generated search results versus organically written articles and websites, potentially dealing a massive blow to local and small businesses, along with independent content creators and journalists.

According to a blog post on Google’s website:

Because your curiosity doesn’t always fit into keywords, we’re also introducing the biggest upgrade to our Search box in over 25 years — now completely reimagined with AI. This intelligent Search box puts our most powerful AI tools right at your fingertips, making it easier to ask your questions. It’s more intuitive than ever, dynamically expanding to give you space to describe exactly what you need. Designed to anticipate your intent, it also helps you formulate your question with AI-powered suggestions that go beyond autocomplete. And you can search across modalities, using text, images, files, videos or Chrome tabs as inputs. You’ll continue to get a range of results from Search, just like you do today. The new intelligent Search box is starting to roll out today, in all countries and languages where AI Mode is available. We’re also making it even simpler to continue the conversation with Search. You can easily ask a follow-up question right from an AI Overview, and flow into a conversational back and forth with AI Mode. Your context stays with you, and as you explore more deeply, the links and supporting articles get even more relevant. This seamless experience is live today across desktop and mobile, worldwide. We’re entering the era of Search agents, where you can easily create, customize and manage multiple AI agents for your many tasks, right in Search. We’re starting with information agents. Operating in the background, 24/7, these agents intelligently reason across information to find exactly what you need at exactly the right moment. With information agents, you can stay updated on whatever matters most to you. Your agent will intelligently look across everything on the web, like blogs, news sites and social posts, plus our freshest data, such as real-time info on finance, shopping and sports, to monitor for changes related to your specific question. It will send you an intelligent, synthesized update, with the ability to take action. So if you’re apartment hunting, you can brain dump all of the exact requirements you’re looking for, and your agent will continuously scan for you, notifying you when listings meet your needs. Or if you want to know the instant any of your favorite pro athletes announce a sneaker collab, your agent will let you know when a new drop lands so you don’t miss out. Information agents will launch first for Google AI Pro & Ultra subscribers this summer.

Learn more about it here:

However, Google’s glossy update explanation does not provide the full details as to what these changes entail.

TechCrunch revealed that Google will not provide the links to the sources in the search query. The tech outlet wrote:

At its Google I/O conference on Tuesday, Google unveiled an AI-powered overhaul of Search centered around a reimagined “intelligent search box” — what the company describes as the biggest change to this entry point to the web since the search box debuted more than 25 years ago.

Instead of returning a simple list of links, Google Search will drop users into AI-powered interactive experiences at times. Google is also introducing tools that can dispatch “information agents” to gather information on a user’s behalf, along with tools that let users build personalized mini apps tailored to their needs.

The resulting experience will no longer look much like how people envision Google Search, which has long been defined by ranked links to websites that have the information you need.

Google is also introducing agentic capabilities and AI-powered interactive features into the search experience. This means people will spend even less time clicking the traditional blue links that Google Search used to return.

“You could send an alert to track market movements in a particular sector with very specific parameters, and the agent will map out a monitoring plan for you, including the tools and the data it needs to access — like our real-time finance data,” Google’s head of Search, Liz Reid, explained in a press briefing. “And it will then keep track of those changes and let you know when the conditions are met, and provide a synthesized update with links and information you can dive into further,” she added.

This shift means that “searching the web” will increasingly be performed by AI agents rather than humans. Instead, people will focus more on acting on the information those agents provide instead of manually clicking links.

Links will become an afterthought with the coming changes to the Search results experience, which builds on Google’s earlier launches of AI search features, like its short summaries known as AI Overviews and its conversational search, AI Mode.

On top of that, Google also announced at their I/O conference that YouTube will allow content creators to essentially steal other channels’ content and insert themselves in the videos with the power of AI.

This new feature is called Remix and is a feature that will be added to YouTube Shorts, utilizing the power of Google’s Gemini, to transform videos with just a couple of taps and text prompts.

Per a YouTube blog post:

Gemini Omni is an exciting upgrade that makes it easy to step into the trends and conversations on YouTube. Remix an eligible Short by adding your own prompts and images to create an entirely new vision, like changing the scene into a 90’s vibe or inserting yourself alongside your favorite creator, all while the context of the original video stays the same.

Remixing with Omni delivers a fresh way for users to create and build on each other’s imagination. The model better understands user intent creating more consistent and meaningful storytelling while also handling complex video and audio adjustments behind the scenes. This means you can spend less time worrying about technical skills and more time focusing on your ideas.

YouTube Shorts remixed through Omni have digital watermarks, identifying metadata, and link back to the original video. Creators are always in control of their content and have the flexibility to opt-out of visual remix in Shorts at any time. Likeness detection, our industry-first tool that helps creators detect and manage their likeness, is also now expanding to all creators 18 and older.

Remixing with Omni is rolling out today at no cost in YouTube Shorts Remix and the YouTube Create app, and coming soon to AI Playground for even more ways to create.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 26:16 The sluggard is wiser in his own conceit than seven men that can render a reason.

In my opinion, this is deliberately dumbing people down even further and faster. We’ve already covered studies that show a reliance on these AI models will cause brain atrophy. Use it or lose it. Your brain is no longer thinking, the AI is thinking for you. Google is no longer a search engine but a chatbot that tells us what to think, and with reduced means of fact-checking if the AI summary is correct, which we know they will not be.

I very rarely even use Google’s search engine to begin with, and many of their other products and services, and this decision is one more reason to avoid Google. Then again, what tech company is good at this point?

But so many mentally conceited and lazy people will not be bothered to check the answers and do their own research. Rather, whatever the AI god says then it must be so. We’re already seeing that now, and it will get worse from here.

Meanwhile, this will obliterate small businesses and other smaller creators because the AI will assuredly prioritize paid content, and those that can afford to shell out more money for advertising and discoverability will be prioritized first.

Meanwhile YouTube is making it all the more easy to purloin people’s content and spread libelous slander, mis- and disinformation, further blurring the distinction between the real world and the artificial one.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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