Arno van Kessel, the lead attorney suing Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and others for Covid-19 vaccine injuries, was arrested last month and thrown into a Dutch prison.

The official proceedings were supposed to begin on July 9th, but his arrest occurred on June 11th.

There has been hardly any press attention on this arrest anywhere, save for a few small American independents, and an independent Dutch publication, Der Andere Krant (The Other Newspaper), which broke the news when it happened and links supplementary Dutch sources as proof.

From the outlet on June 11th (translated to English):

Leeuwarden lawyer Arno van Kessel was taken from bed early in the morning of last Wednesday. The counselor who has started lawsuits against Bill Gates, Mark Rutte and the State of the Netherlands, among others, has been arrested with a great show of force and taken away blindfolded by the police, insiders say around the lawyer. According to sources around Van Kessel, a team of some 15 police officers searched his house for hours. During Wednesday, the police released a news report stating that two men in their 60s from Leeuwarden have been arrested. One of them is Van Kessel. “Police detained eight individuals at various locations across the country on Wednesday, June 11. They are suspected of jointly committing criminal offenses aimed at collecting or wanting to use weapons and/or hazardous substances. The suspects are all in complete restrictions”, it says on police.nl. “The investigation by the police and the Public Prosecution Service in the Northern Netherlands focuses on a criminal network, where a large number of the arrested suspects adhere to anti-institutional ideas and may intend to use force.” The police claim, among other things, that “weapons, ammunition, narcotics, possible explosives and possibly dangerous substances have been seized.” […] Peter Stassen, the fellow lawyer with whom Van Kessel is conducting the lawsuits, did not want to comment on Van Kessel's arrest. He did confirm to De Andere Krant that the procedural documents for the lawsuits scheduled for July 9 were submitted by him and Van Kessel to the Leeuwarden District Court in a timely manner. A number of sovereigns have been arrested elsewhere in the country. Including in Overijssel. The regional broadcaster RTV Oost reports on this in detail. The medium writes on the basis of eyewitnesses that two people were also arrested with a great show of force. They are currently in prison in Holten.

Read the full report here.

Weeks later, this same Dutch publication revealed that “Arno van Kessel will be detained for ninety days longer, because the Public Prosecution Service will continue to regard him as a “suspect in an investigation into a criminal network”, for the time being without providing any evidence. His partner Peter Stassen is on his own, but says he will appear equipped “before the day.””

It has since been revealed that during van Kessel’s arrest, “his daughter and wife were even held at gunpoint for a while.”

The Other Newspaper added:

On Thursday, June 26, the Public Prosecution Service released more news after a long silence. One suspect has been released, but "six suspects in the investigation into a criminal network, in which a large proportion of the arrested suspects espouse anti-institutional ideology and may have the intention to use violence, will remain in custody for an additional 90 days," the Public Prosecution Service announced. Van Kessel is one of those suspects who will remain in custody for another 90 days. The Public Prosecution Service states that it needs more time for the investigation and that "given the state of the investigation, it is not possible to respond substantively to questions about the progress, suspicions, and findings," according to the Public Prosecution Service. It's remarkable that the mainstream media continues to use the "sovereign" frame. This is despite the fact that it was already clear in the first days after the arrest that Van Kessel is not a sovereign. As a lawyer, he is following the institutional path with his case. Van Kessel is also not known for being violent. He openly and unashamedly proclaims his faith in Jesus Christ everywhere, which implies that he opposes violence. The media writes nothing about this. They also ignore the story of Van Kessel's partner.

Read that report here.

John Leake, with Focal Points and associated with Children’s Health Defense, wrote in a piece on Substack:

“The case strikes me as another example of how Globalist gangsters no longer even try to conceal that they have gone Full Fascist. Arresting a plaintiff’s attorney in a late night raid of his home and detaining him for months on vague accusations of “espousing an anti-institutional ideology” is so crassly totalitarian as to be almost beyond belief.”

Meanwhile, Bill Gates recently once again blasted “anti-vaxxers” for causing swaths of deaths of people outside of the United States, Politico reported.

“Vaccine skepticism in the U.S. kills more children outside the U.S. because it transfers that skepticism.” Gates claims that four out of every 1,000 kids in the U.S. die when they get measles, but purports that number balloons to 200 per 1,000 in “the countries we work in.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Some of you may recall that I did an article talking about this case in October of last year, after a Dutch judge ruled that Gates was ordered to stand trial in court by these lawyers mentioned in this report sued him. I noted that this was probably going to be an uphill battle that would not go too far.

But the fact that The Netherlands arrested and terrorized this man and his family shows you just how serious of a lawsuit this was, so much so that the state and courts have been weaponized against this man to shut him up from speaking.

Isaiah 59:4 None calleth for justice, nor any pleadeth for truth: they trust in vanity, and speak lies; they conceive mischief, and bring forth iniquity. [9] Therefore is judgment far from us, neither doth justice overtake us: we wait for light, but behold obscurity; for brightness, but we walk in darkness. [14] And judgment is turned away backward, and justice standeth afar off: for truth is fallen in the street, and equity cannot enter. [15] Yea, truth faileth; and he that departeth from evil maketh himself a prey: and the LORD saw it, and it displeased him that there was no judgment.

Here in the U.S., our illustrious Supreme Court ruled to toss out lawsuits against Biden’s Covid vaccine mandates, setting a precedent that mandates moving forward are legal and just.

Thank the Lord we have a just God that WILL judge these people some day and there WILL be an eternal price to pay for their heinous and deplorable sins against man.

Hebrews 10:30 For we know him that hath said, Vengeance belongeth unto me, I will recompense, saith the Lord. And again, The Lord shall judge his people. [31] It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

