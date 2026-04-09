Courtesy: MarketWatch

Take a listen to this statement from Sarah Eisen from CNBC yesterday:

“President Trump has threatened to destroy a civilization. How does an investor process that? Is it a bigger upside risk or downside risk?”

We have entered levels of dystopia that cannot even be fathomed or put into words.

So here’s the President, Donald Judas Trump, the “Peacemaker,” threatening to annihilate over 93 million people over a war that the U.S. and Israel started and are losing embarrassingly — and that somehow just becomes another headline, another day of Trump’s manic rhetoric that we have been conditioned to accept; and here’s some media whore asking investors how they plan to occupy the market on this news. Unreal. Let that sink in for a minute.

It’s something we talked about the other day, the social apathy that has taken root in our society.

End of the world headlines are now just another excuse to speculate, invest, insider trade and gamble on the markets.

“Trump Always Chickens Out” (TACO) used to be a playful term coined last year by the Financial Times columnist Robert Armstrong for when Trump would backtrack on his tariffs, but now it has become colloquial in trading and investing.

Per MarketWatch:

MarketWatch looked back at the top 10 best days for the S&P 500 since Trump was sworn in to start his second term. By our count, during nine of these 10 sessions, gains were primarily driven by signs of de-escalation or compromise either pertaining to the White House’s tariffs or the conflict with Iran.

While there is no hard and fast definition of what constitutes a TACO, several Wall Street professionals who spoke with MarketWatch for this story agreed with our list of nine specific events.

To be sure, as expectations surrounding a TACO have become more embedded, the payoff following more recent de-escalations has become more muted. When headlines hinting at a potential Middle East cease-fire landed shortly before the closing bell on Tuesday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite immediately leapt higher, erasing earlier losses, as investors bet that a TACO from Trump might be imminent.

“The muscle memory from the post-‘liberation day’ selloff is still clearly with investors,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth, during an interview with MarketWatch.

But to truly take advantage of the TACO, investors needed to be invested before the opening bell on Wednesday, Hogan pointed out. That is because U.S. indexes saw big gains out the gate that were quickly tempered by headlines raising questions about the durability of the cease-fire agreement.

“It is pretty well-documented that if you miss the 10 best days of any given year, regardless of who is in office, you’re going to miss most of the upside,” Hogan added.

Since Inauguration Day 2025, the S&P 500 has risen by more than 13%, according to Dow Jones Market Data. But if a trader had somehow only captured the gains from these top 10 trading sessions, they would be sitting on a compound return of about 35% as of Wednesday afternoon, according to calculations from Dow Jones Market Data.

To be sure, the concept of a TACO isn’t exactly unique to Trump’s second term. During Trump’s first four years in office, investors seized on the concept of the “Trump put” — the idea that Trump would take steps to calm markets if volatility saw an aggressive pickup. Kim Caughey Forrest, founder and chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners, told MarketWatch that the “Trump put” was credited with pushing Trump to strike a trade deal with China during his first term. That helped drive a big turnaround for the S&P 500 in early 2019 after the index nearly fell into bear-market territory.

It’s sick. The sheer levels of dystopic greed which we are experiencing. ‘Oh, Trump threatened imminent nuclear annihilation, better add to my oil puts.’

Again, as we talked about a couple of weeks ago when the headlines of insider trading became abundantly clear, each and every time Trump made these audacious and zany posts, only to be rescinded later.

Earlier this month, Polymarket founder Shane Coplan actually tried to argue that Polymarket is beneficial to those in the Middle East and Iran because they can look at trading volumes to determine whether or not if they should hide in their bomb shelter.

“You know, I get hit up by people in the Middle East saying, ‘Hey, we’re looking at Polymarket to decide whether we sleep near the bomb shelter. We check it every day.’ Everyone’s relying on this.”

This is dystopic levels of greed: attempting to frame gambling and insider trading as an early warning system for people in a war zone is so cartoonishly evil, this inconceivable level of boastfulness.

As far as I am concerned, prediction-based markets are legalized insider trading.

And it happened again yesterday, right on cue.

Their time will arrive…

James 5:1 Go to now, ye rich men, weep and howl for your miseries that shall come upon you. [2] Your riches are corrupted, and your garments are motheaten. [3] Your gold and silver is cankered; and the rust of them shall be a witness against you, and shall eat your flesh as it were fire. Ye have heaped treasure together for the last days. [4] Behold, the hire of the labourers who have reaped down your fields, which is of you kept back by fraud, crieth: and the cries of them which have reaped are entered into the ears of the Lord of sabaoth. [5] Ye have lived in pleasure on the earth, and been wanton; ye have nourished your hearts, as in a day of slaughter. [6] Ye have condemned and killed the just; and he doth not resist you. [7] Be patient therefore, brethren, unto the coming of the Lord. Behold, the husbandman waiteth for the precious fruit of the earth, and hath long patience for it, until he receive the early and latter rain.

As for the TACO “ceasefire” that was reached, it was never a real ceasefire.

It barely even lasted hours and Israel still continued to strike in both Lebanon and Iran, along with the U.S., and Iran retaliating by striking U.S. infrastructure and Israel, the Strait of Hormuz still remaining closed.

Israel never agreed to anything. Take it straight from the horse’s mouth, Netanyahu:

According to Israeli officials, the ceasefire that wasn’t never applied to Lebanon.

And now Trump is back to making new threats to ramp-up the war ahead of the supposed peace negotiations supposed to take place on Friday — the latest scene in this deadly stage theater.

*SIGH*…

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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