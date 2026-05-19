Market manipulation and insider trading under the Trump administration is openly flourishing like it has never been seen before.

Last year, The WinePress detailed a decision by the Trump administration to take a 10% direct stake in chip-making company Intel, a company that increasingly became financially unsound with each passing year for a number of reasons. When faced with criticism over the deal, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was quick to say that what they are doing is not socialism.

“So it’s not socialism. This is capitalism. “If you give someone $11 billion who’s just building an America, they’re not doing something special. They’re building in America and their CEO told the president he didn’t need the grant. And you said, ‘Well, then why don’t we get something for it?’ So, it’s amazing.”

President Donald Trump revealed that week that he is seeking to do more deals similar to the Intel one. Trump made his opinions known in a post on Truth Social that appears to be responding to criticism, revealing he would make more similar deals “all day long.”

“I PAID ZERO FOR INTEL, IT IS WORTH APPROXIMATELY 11 BILLION DOLLARS. All goes to the USA. Why are “stupid” people unhappy with that? “I will make deals like that for our Country all day long. I will also help those companies that make such lucrative deals with the United States States. “I love seeing their stock price go up, making the USA RICHER, AND RICHER. More jobs for America!!! Who would not want to make deals like that?”

And as The WP reported last year, the administration has in fact done other similar deals in other sectors and has hinted that it will continue to make those types of deals; and depending how one may look at these types of deals, this merger of corporate power and the government could be seen as a form of stakeholder capitalism, a term coined by World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab.

Since that Intel deal was made last August, the White House on Monday this week lauded the parabolic rise in Intel’s stock value, championing this as “taxpayer gains” and “giving taxpayers a direct equity stake in the iconic American company.”

The WH blog post states (emphasis theirs):

President Donald J. Trump’s America First agenda is delivering big returns for the American people — turning strategic government action into massive taxpayer gains while powering a record stock market boom. In a new Fortune interview, President Trump spotlighted the groundbreaking Intel agreement he secured last year as a prime example of the market resurgence, giving taxpayers a direct equity stake in the iconic American company. In just eight months, the position has surged in value to more than $50 billion — a direct windfall for American taxpayers and a major boost for domestic manufacturing.

This success reflects the broader confidence unleashed since President Trump returned to office. Strong leadership, pro-growth policies, and robust protection of U.S. industry have driven the stock market to record territory, creating trillions in new wealth for families, retirees, workers, and businesses. Key market milestones include:

S&P 500: 57 record highs

Nasdaq: 50 record highs

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 26 record highs, including its first-ever close above 50,000

NYSE Composite: 44 record highs

The Intel deal is not an isolated victory. It demonstrates that decisive action, smart trade policy, and prioritizing American workers and innovation are rebuilding national strength and generating real results for the American people. President Trump is securing the best deals for America — and the results speak for themselves.

When actually examining the Fortune magazine interview, Trump stated:

“I make one of those deals every day that no normal person would make,” Trump says, while telling me about a possible railroad merger that he would want the government to have equity in. Musing on stakes his administration has claimed in companies like Intel and U.S. Steel, he continues, “Some people actually think it’s un-American, what I do. They say, ‘You’re taking their company away.’ ” Those critics aren’t seeing the big picture, he implies; after all, “We have $38 trillion in debt.”

When I ask what the government’s exit strategy could be, Trump doesn’t seem concerned. He thinks he could sell shares slowly over time without tanking the stock if he communicated his intentions properly to the market upfront.

When I — [Alyson Shontell] — ask Trump what motivates him to moonlight as a Boeing-dealer-in-chief, he replies, “I want to help American companies. There’s nothing in it for me other than I want companies to do well.”

What was not mentioned, however, is that Trump himself also bought some Intel stock, along with a massive slew of other trades that Trump was forced to publicly disclose in Q1, according to information publicly reported by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

The Financial Times and Bloomberg composted some charts mapping out the President’s personal trades.

These trades included but were not limited to Tesla, Nvidia, Dell, Palantir, Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Meta, Visa, Citi, Boeing, Paramount, Qualcomm, GE Aerospace, Adobe, Workday, Uber, Costco, eBay, Dollar Tree, AT&T and Netflix.

“This is an insane amount of trades,” said Matthew Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management, adding that this looks like “a hedge fund with massive algo trades” that buys and shorts securities rather than a personal account.

“All of this raises questions that you’d rather not raise as a president,” said Tuttle. “So now people are asking why is he buying Nvidia and other companies now? When you’re the president you know everything, so any stock you buy, there’s a huge question mark.”

The FT wrote:

The number of transactions disclosed on Thursday far exceeds Trump’s trading activity during the first year of his second term as president. It also marks his first major sale of assets since returning to office, including between $5mn and $25mn each of Meta, Amazon and Microsoft securities, FT analysis shows.

The filings come as Trump and his family have come under scrutiny for their investments in companies that stand to be impacted by the policies of his administration.

The documents show that 2,346 securities were purchased in the period, and 1,296 were sold. The filings do not specify whether the transactions involved stocks or bonds, and a number of the filings relate to ETFs or broad index trackers.

In response to the trade disclosure, the Trump Organization said:

“President Trump’s investment holdings are maintained exclusively through fully discretionary accounts independently managed by third-party financial institutions with sole and exclusive authority over all investment decisions. “Trades are executed and portfolios are balanced through automated investment processes and systems administered by those institutions. Neither President Trump, his family, nor The Trump Organization plays any role in selecting, directing, or approving specific investments.”

Stephen Findeisen (“Coffeezilla”) published a short video report further detailing the President’s trades, noting that some of them did not go his way and lost him money.

These trade disclosures come at a time when the administration has already come under fire for blatant insider trading since the war in Iran began, with precision call/put options placed moments before Trump announced a potential escalation of the war or a de-escalation. A similar phenomenon was observed during Trump’s tariff war, especially after he reneged on the Liberation Day tariffs in April of last year, The WP detailed.

This also comes at a time when House Speaker Mike Johnson recently went viral for arguing Congressional insider trading should be protected so these people can afford to feed their families.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

2 Peter 2:3 And through covetousness shall they with feigned words make merchandise of you: whose judgment now of a long time lingereth not, and their damnation slumbereth not.

The corruption is unfathomable. They used to hide it and gaslight us about it, but now they brag about it in broad daylight, and then Trump, in his typical narcissism, complains that people always criticize him.

“President Donald J. Trump’s America First agenda is delivering big returns for the American people — turning strategic government action into massive taxpayer gains while powering a record stock market boom.”

Really? Where’s our dividend shares and stock options? Where’s my dividend check from all this profit-taking? Oh, that’s right, in the same place my DOGE rebate and tariff dividend went: Fantasy Island.

“[…] A prime example of the market resurgence, giving taxpayers a direct equity stake in the iconic American company.”

There it is, right there for all to see: blatant, in your face, fascism and WEF’ian Stakeholder Capitalism.

I don’t want to hear a lick about Pelosi ever again. Pelosi’s trades are rookie numbers in comparison to Trump’s covetousness.

This in and of itself is not just a “Trump-thing;” it is an end of empire thing. Collapsing empires experience a robbing of the Treasury, a pillaging of assets and massive manipulation; the economy devolves into hype and hoopla, manipulation, gambling, bread & circuses and pornography, and then those at the top siphon what is left and then cash out before the crash.

Don’t kid yourself: if Trump is doing this, you can be assured many, many others are doing it too.

James 5:1 Go to now, ye rich men, weep and howl for your miseries that shall come upon you. [2] Your riches are corrupted, and your garments are motheaten. [3] Your gold and silver is cankered; and the rust of them shall be a witness against you, and shall eat your flesh as it were fire. Ye have heaped treasure together for the last days. [4] Behold, the hire of the labourers who have reaped down your fields, which is of you kept back by fraud, crieth: and the cries of them which have reaped are entered into the ears of the Lord of sabaoth. [5] Ye have lived in pleasure on the earth, and been wanton; ye have nourished your hearts, as in a day of slaughter. [6] Ye have condemned and killed the just; and he doth not resist you. [7] Be patient therefore, brethren, unto the coming of the Lord. Behold, the husbandman waiteth for the precious fruit of the earth, and hath long patience for it, until he receive the early and latter rain.

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

You may send cash, check or letters to this address:

Jacob M. Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you decide to send a check, please do not address it to “The WinePress.” Please address it to the name listed.

You can become a paid member on Substack.

You can also donate electronically by hitting the link below:

DONATE HERE