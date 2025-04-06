Eat Honey To Increase Your Testosterone
Honey is truly a complete, whole food that tastes amazing and comes loaded with benefits; one of those, not as well-known, is honey’s ability to naturally increases one’s testosterone levels.
Testosterone is a hormone contained in both men and women, but is significantly needed more in men versus women. Testosterone is of course renowned and most well-known for its effects on masculinity, but it is also an androgen, which means it greatly impacts especially during puberty and bodily development. It is involved in a number of things including:
Libido (sex drive)
Fertility and virility
Bone health
Energy levels
Blood cell production
Mood
Clarity and focus
Healthy cholesterol levels
Deepening of voice
Facial hair and pubic hair
Growth spurts
Muscle mass
Conversely, low testosterone can lead to things such as:
Decreased sex drive
Less energy
Weight gain
Feelings of depression
Moodiness
Low self-esteem
Less body hair
Thinner bones
Usually accompanied by low testosterone are signs of elevated levels of estrogen, the female hormone, and a hormone that is produced in times of certain kinds of stress. An improper balance can lead to feminizing effects. And as it has become widely known at this point that testosterone levels worldwide have been significantly dropping.
Study Shows Low Testosterone Levels Cause Men To Become Complicit And Raises 'Conformity And Deceptive Reputation Strategies,' Making Them Easier To Control
But a lot of people do not realize that honey, and other bee-related products such as the honeycomb, propolis and bee pollen, bee bread, and royal jelly (the substance the queens feed on) can create noticeable improvements in one’s testosterone.
In 2019 the authors of a study titled “Mechanisms of honey on testosterone levels” reached this conclusion:
In conclusion, collectively, the main stream of this specific research approach reveals that oral administration of honey enhances serum testosterone level in males. The mechanisms by which honey increases serum testosterone may be by enhancing the production of luteinizing hormone, enhancing the viability of Leydig cells, reducing testicular oxidative injury, enhancing StAR gene expression, and inhibiting aromatase activity in the testes.
In addition, honey has been found to contain various bioactive compounds (e.g., phenolic acids) that may improve testosterone production. However, still, there is lack in the number of human studies in this research context. Therefore, conducting clinical trials that reveal the mechanisms of honey on serum testosterone level will be of great importance.
Additionally, research has shown that a flavonoid found in honey and propolis called Chrysin may increase testosterone, though more studies are needed.
This video provides a great overview as to why you should consider eating honey to boost testosterone.
Moreover, scripture has high praise for eating honey:
Proverbs 24:13 My son, eat thou honey, because it is good; and the honeycomb, which is sweet to thy taste: [14] So shall the knowledge of wisdom be unto thy soul: when thou hast found it, then there shall be a reward, and thy expectation shall not be cut off.
Furthermore, honey and a honeycomb is often a metaphor for the word of God in the Bible, and, corroborating with what we know about testosterone, the King James Bible also says this: “It shall be health to thy navel, and marrow to thy bones” (Proverbs 3:8).
In short, honey and other bee-related products are packed with a plethora of benefits as is, and it is fantastic you are looking for something that not only tastes great, but also has an indefinite shelf life if stored properly, has great satiety, and can boost your testosterone to boot, among other things.
Just make sure it’s raw and is as local as you can get it, because the pollination from the bees can act as a natural allergy remedy depending on where you live, per the plants they pollinate.
[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).
You all better get involved I making sure your local bees are protected and healthy. They are going extinct from what I am reading. I spent hrs reading about it then call my local bee keeper yesterday.
He lost 23 of 38 hives he cultured in the past year. Mentioned another of our nieghours lost 90 hives.
I have adopted 5 hives that I promised to protect and care for them as they need to spread them out.
No bees no no food people . Honey is just a bonus we get in the pollinating process.
Great article on the benefits.
You should expand on this article.