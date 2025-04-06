Testosterone is a hormone contained in both men and women, but is significantly needed more in men versus women. Testosterone is of course renowned and most well-known for its effects on masculinity, but it is also an androgen, which means it greatly impacts especially during puberty and bodily development. It is involved in a number of things including:

Libido (sex drive)

Fertility and virility

Bone health

Energy levels

Blood cell production

Mood

Clarity and focus

Healthy cholesterol levels

Deepening of voice

Facial hair and pubic hair

Growth spurts

Muscle mass

Conversely, low testosterone can lead to things such as:

Decreased sex drive

Less energy

Weight gain

Feelings of depression

Moodiness

Low self-esteem

Less body hair

Thinner bones

Usually accompanied by low testosterone are signs of elevated levels of estrogen, the female hormone, and a hormone that is produced in times of certain kinds of stress. An improper balance can lead to feminizing effects. And as it has become widely known at this point that testosterone levels worldwide have been significantly dropping.

But a lot of people do not realize that honey, and other bee-related products such as the honeycomb, propolis and bee pollen, bee bread, and royal jelly (the substance the queens feed on) can create noticeable improvements in one’s testosterone.

In 2019 the authors of a study titled “Mechanisms of honey on testosterone levels” reached this conclusion:

In conclusion, collectively, the main stream of this specific research approach reveals that oral administration of honey enhances serum testosterone level in males. The mechanisms by which honey increases serum testosterone may be by enhancing the production of luteinizing hormone, enhancing the viability of Leydig cells, reducing testicular oxidative injury, enhancing StAR gene expression, and inhibiting aromatase activity in the testes. In addition, honey has been found to contain various bioactive compounds (e.g., phenolic acids) that may improve testosterone production. However, still, there is lack in the number of human studies in this research context. Therefore, conducting clinical trials that reveal the mechanisms of honey on serum testosterone level will be of great importance.

Mechanisms of honey on testosterone level. LH, luteinizing hormone; (+), increase; (–), decrease.

Additionally, research has shown that a flavonoid found in honey and propolis called Chrysin may increase testosterone, though more studies are needed.

This video provides a great overview as to why you should consider eating honey to boost testosterone.

Moreover, scripture has high praise for eating honey:

Proverbs 24:13 My son, eat thou honey, because it is good; and the honeycomb, which is sweet to thy taste: [14] So shall the knowledge of wisdom be unto thy soul: when thou hast found it, then there shall be a reward, and thy expectation shall not be cut off.

Furthermore, honey and a honeycomb is often a metaphor for the word of God in the Bible, and, corroborating with what we know about testosterone, the King James Bible also says this: “It shall be health to thy navel, and marrow to thy bones” (Proverbs 3:8).

In short, honey and other bee-related products are packed with a plethora of benefits as is, and it is fantastic you are looking for something that not only tastes great, but also has an indefinite shelf life if stored properly, has great satiety, and can boost your testosterone to boot, among other things.

Just make sure it’s raw and is as local as you can get it, because the pollination from the bees can act as a natural allergy remedy depending on where you live, per the plants they pollinate.

