Transhumanist and technocrats Elon Musk and Sam Altman believe 2026 will finally be the year AI reaches the so-called “singularity” moment.

Musk said in two posts earlier this week: “We have entered the Singularity;” and, “2026 is the year of the Singularity.” He previously said a little over a year ago that we are on “the event horizon of the singularity.”

A year ago to date, Sam Altman said the singularity was very close to being reached.

So, what is the singularity? According to IBM:

The technological singularity is a theoretical scenario where technological growth becomes uncontrollable and irreversible, culminating in profound and unpredictable changes to human civilization.

In theory, this phenomenon is driven by the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) that surpasses human cognitive capabilities and can autonomously enhance itself. The term “singularity” in this context draws from mathematical concepts indicating a point where existing models break down and continuity in understanding is lost. This describes an era where machines not only match but substantially exceed human intelligence, starting a cycle of self-perpetuating technological evolution.

The theory suggests that such advancements could evolve at a pace so rapid that humans would be unable to foresee, mitigate or halt the process. This rapid evolution could give rise to synthetic intelligences that are not only autonomous but also capable of innovations that are beyond human comprehension or control. The possibility that machines might create even more advanced versions of themselves could shift humanity into a new reality where humans are no longer the most capable entities. The implications of reaching this singularity point could be good for the human race or catastrophic. For now, the concept is relegated to science fiction, but nonetheless, it can be valuable to contemplate what such a future might look like, so that humanity might steer AI development in such a way as to promote its civilizational interests.

I’ve published a handful of articles covering the draconian and evil statements made by both of these men talking about the destruction of mankind with their evil inventions.

MUSK:

ALTMAN:

Will this be the year where the inevitable occurs?

Or is this more tech dork prototypical overhype?

Or is this coded language for, ‘The AI Bubble is about ready to burst and all the serfs are going to pay for it, and we’ll be sipping martinis on Epstein Island’?

Psalm 140:8 Grant not, O LORD, the desires of the wicked: further not his wicked device; lest they exalt themselves. Selah. [9] As for the head of those that compass me about, let the mischief of their own lips cover them. [10] Let burning coals fall upon them: let them be cast into the fire; into deep pits, that they rise not up again. [11] Let not an evil speaker be established in the earth: evil shall hunt the violent man to overthrow him. [12] I know that the LORD will maintain the cause of the afflicted, and the right of the poor. [13] Surely the righteous shall give thanks unto thy name: the upright shall dwell in thy presence.

