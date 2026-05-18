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Deborah's avatar
Deborah
6h

Raise your hand if you are thoroughly sick of these evil demons!

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4 replies by The WinePress and others
Waitingfortheblessedhope's avatar
Waitingfortheblessedhope
6hEdited

I pray God takes care of this person and all his ilk for using these "Jesus-like" euphemisms. We all know they already think they are gods..

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