Elon Musk, the richest man on the planet on paper, recently compared his brain-computer interface (BCI) company Neuralink to the miracles of God, calling it “Jesus-level technology” at a recent tech expo.

In 2023, The WinePress published a report that argued Musk’s company was just that — “Elon Musk’s Neuralink Will Attempt To Emulate Jesus’ Miracles Of Restoring Sight To The Blind, Make The Lame Walk, And Raising The Dead.”

Citing a November 2022 company demonstration of early testing of Neuralink, Musk and his team believe that the device will be able to offer and restore bodily functions and disabilities, such as lameness and blindness among others, that a person may have had or acquired in life.

“As miraculous as that may sound, we are confident that it is possible to restore full-body functionality to someone who has a severed spinal cord. Even if they have never seen before, we are confident they could see,” Musk said.

One staff member on stage said, “Our goal will be to turn the lights on for someone who’s spend decades living in the dark.”

Fast forward to now: Speaking remotely today at the 9th annual Samson International Smart Mobility Summit 2026, Musk is openly referring to his company as wielding “Jesus-like technology.”

Musk, providing an overview of his several different companies, highlighted Neuralink and the ambitions he has for that company.

He told the crowd (emphasis mine):

“Not that many people are aware of Neuralink, which is creating a cybernetic interface AI from your brain and it [has] enabled people who have completely lost their brain-body connection to speak again and to use their computer and their phone, and we believe it will enable people to walk again; “Because you can take the signals from the brain from the motor cortex, and if somebody has, say, a severe spinal injury, you can transmit those those signals to a second neural implant and reanimate the body so that people can use their limbs, and we think at some point live a normal life by effectively bridging the signals from the brain to past the point in the spine where the damage has occurred. “Now these are pretty wild things that are possible. And then later this year we expect to do our first implant for what we call ‘blind sight,’ where even if somebody has lost both eyes or lost the optic nerve or perhaps has not even been able to see as has never seen, even if they were blind at birth, it will give them initially limited vision, but I think over time very precise vision, perhaps superhuman vision. “Restoring control of people who are tetroplegics and restoring sight, I think are pretty, pretty big deals, sort of what you might call Jesus-level sort of technologies, you know — miracles, yes exactly, I mean miracles of science,” Musk said after the host tried to correct him by saying just “miracles, miracles,” (perhaps offended that the name of Jesus was invoked).

Musk has previously said that he believes Neuralink will eventually replace the need for a smartphone because that will be become an implantable.

In 2024, someone on X wrote to Musk asking, “Would you install a Neuralink interface on your brain to allow you to control your new X phone by thinking?”

Musk replied by claiming that “in the future, there will be no phones, just Neuralinks.”

During the World Economic Forum in 2022, the CEO of Nokia expressed that by 2030 6G technology would render smartphones obsolete because they will be engineered into people.

“It will definitely happen. I was talking about 6G earlier, which is around 2030. I would say that by then definitely the smartphone as we know it today will not anymore be the usual kind of the most common interface. “Many of these things will be built directly into our bodies.”

At the end of 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order prioritizing “Winning The 6G Race.”

The memo states:

“The next generation of mobile communications networks (6G) will be foundational to the national security, foreign policy, and economic prosperity of the United States. “This technology will play a pivotal role in the development and adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and implantable technologies. 6G will also provide faster, more resilient, and more secure communication networks that can be utilized for national security and public safety purposes.”

Prior to the EO, Trump hinted at it during a meeting with AI and telecom companies, he stated:

“So, we’re into 6G now. I just finished 5G. I was a leader on 5G, getting that done, and now they’re up to six. Let’s do it again. “What does that do? Give you a little bit deeper view into somebody’s skin. See how perfect that is? I like the cameras [from] the old days. So, they just had a nice feature. Now they cover every little…”

Was he perhaps referring to Musk’s “superhuman vision?”

Musk is not the only BCI company around, as The WP has covered several other of them:

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Once again, we fellow winepressers called it. We said that Musk (and some of these guys like Altman, Gates, Bezos and more) are trying to replicate the miracles of Jesus Christ with cheap knock-offs. They can’t do it spiritually, of course, so now they have to fake it with their devices.

Luke 7:19 And John calling unto him two of his disciples sent them to Jesus, saying, Art thou he that should come? or look we for another? [20] When the men were come unto him, they said, John Baptist hath sent us unto thee, saying, Art thou he that should come? or look we for another? [21] And in that same hour he cured many of their infirmities and plagues, and of evil spirits; and unto many that were blind he gave sight. [22] Then Jesus answering said unto them, Go your way, and tell John what things ye have seen and heard; how that the blind see, the lame walk, the lepers are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, to the poor the gospel is preached. [23] And blessed is he, whosoever shall not be offended in me. John 9:1 And as Jesus passed by, he saw a man which was blind from his birth.[2] And his disciples asked him, saying, Master, who did sin, this man, or his parents, that he was born blind? [3] Jesus answered, Neither hath this man sinned, nor his parents: but that the works of God should be made manifest in him. [4] I must work the works of him that sent me, while it is day: the night cometh, when no man can work. [5] As long as I am in the world, I am the light of the world. [6] When he had thus spoken, he spat on the ground, and made clay of the spittle, and he anointed the eyes of the blind man with the clay, [7] And said unto him, Go, wash in the pool of Siloam, (which is by interpretation, Sent.) He went his way therefore, and washed, and came seeing.

BCIs are imitations of the works of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ — though Musk quickly had to catch himself when he said, as he realized he was talking to a room full of many Israelis who despise Jesus (oops!).

Satan, while very powerful, can’t hold a candlestick to the Lord God Almighty who sits upon the throne. Instead, he must fake the miracles through worldly devices, for he is the god of this world; and he must preach a philosophy that says you can be your own god. So, what better way to spit in the face of the Almighty than to convince the masses to accept cybernetics that allow people to become their own little Jesus, their own spark of divinity within them, right? Who needs a Savior when we can save ourselves?

Genesis 3:4 And the serpent said unto the woman, Ye shall not surely die: [5] For God doth know that in the day ye eat thereof, then your eyes shall be opened, and ye shall be as gods, knowing good and evil.

Musk is a satanist and he is acting at the behest of his father god.

We of course know where this is leading towards:

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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