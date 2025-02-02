Elon Musk is allegedly looking into using blockchain technology in the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a department launched by President Donald Trump to help cut government spending and make the federal government more competent with new modern technologies. Though there have been no public announcements thus far, if true, the move signals the Trump administration's further embrace of cryptocurrency and strengthening of the digital asset sector.

Investopedia defines blockchain technology as “a decentralized digital ledger that securely stores records across a network of computers in a way that is transparent, immutable, and resistant to tampering. Each "block" contains data, and blocks are linked in a chronological "chain."“

Bloomberg was the first to report on this possible development, noting that “If DOGE pursued the technology it would likely dwarf any government project seen in the US to date.”

Bloomberg reported (excerpts):

Musk, who heads the DOGE effort, has mused to close allies about the idea of using a digital ledger as a way to squeeze costs out of the government, said one of the people, who asked for anonymity because the discussions haven’t been made public. There’s been talk of using a blockchain to track federal spending, secure data, make payments and even manage buildings, the people said. People affiliated with DOGE have met with representatives of various public blockchains to evaluate their technology, a person with knowledge of the conversations said. […] President Donald Trump has also been quickly putting in place cryptocurrency-friendly policies. […] He signed an executive order establishing a working group on digital assets that includes key members of his administration. Musk enlisted about 100 volunteers before Trump was inaugurated to write code for his projects, one person said. The idea of using a blockchain for large-scale projects isn’t new, though applying one to an enterprise as large as the US government remains an untested concept. Years ago, a slew of large companies such as retailer Walmart Inc. launched blockchain efforts. Most of these projects used private blockchains that didn’t make transactions publicly viewable. Often run by consortia, most of those blockchain efforts were hard to govern and stalled. Many also discovered that blockchains weren’t necessarily less expensive or more efficient than existing database technology. Back in 2019, Gartner predicted that “90% of current enterprise blockchain platform implementations will require replacement by 2021” to remain competitive and secure. Sam Hammond, the chief economist at the Foundation for American Innovation, said that “an internal government blockchain could be used to track spending, documents and contracts in a way that’s fully secure and transparent.” But, Hammond added, “the question is whether you really need a blockchain to do that, since conventional databases can be used in a similar way and with fewer downsides.”

The concept is not far-fetched. Cointelegraph points out that there are dozen countries already using blockchain technology in their governments.

Naseem Naqvi, founder and president of the British Blockchain Association, told Cointelegraph in a statement, “The UAE’s Smart Dubai project is saving the government $3 billion annually, eliminating 25 million man-hours and 411 million kilometers of travel processing every year.” He also pointed out that Estonia’s entire government structure is built on blockchain. “Over the past decade, it [Estonia] has issued more than 400 million digital signatures, saving 1,400 years of working time and 2% of its annual GDP.”

“Estonia is setting a global standard,” Naqvi asserted.

SEE: Estonia Has Become A Role Model For Building Digital ID Wallets, Passports, And Digitalization Of All State Documents

John Deaton, managing partner at the Deaton Law Firm, also told Cointelegraph a number of different ways blockchain could modernize the government. The crypto outlet wrote:

Deaton pointed to the US Department of Defense, which has numerous departments within it that he says could benefit from blockchain technology, particularly for supply chain tracking, which would help prevent fraud and misuse. The Internal Revenue Service could utilize it for tax collection, he added. Medicare and Medicaid spending would benefit too, along with other entitlement disbursements such as welfare, Social Security, military retirement payments, federal pensions, disability payments, etc. Moreover, automated payments via smart contracts could be implemented, “reducing human error and improving efficiency,” Deaton continued, adding: “Imagine real-time tracking of foreign aid by utilizing smart contracts for automatic release of funds when certain conditions have been met.”

However, some government agencies according to Ledger Insights are already beginning to use blockchain. The outlet wrote:

‘Blockchain startup SIMBAChain landed several defense government contracts. One involves using tokenization for the US Air Force supply chain budget so it can track the movement of funds between departments and suppliers as well as keeping tabs on key potential supply risks. EY launched a similar sounding public procurement platform, EY OpsChain. SIMBAChain and Xage have also been involved in projects to secure sensitive data.’

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

If you have read my article on tokenization, then you understand that that is the new world order monetary system - then the plans to integrate blockchain not just in the U.S. but around the world should not surprise you. It’s not about “efficiency:” it’s about control, mitigation, oppression; and truly laying the groundwork for the eventual mark of the beast system.

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

