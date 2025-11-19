Earlier this month, the richest man in the world threw his hat into the ring to fight purported climate change by blotting out the sun's rays to cool the temperature of the earth. How, you may ask? By creating a swarm of satellites to form a new mechanical constellation.

On November 3rd, Musk posted on X:

“A large solar-powered AI satellite constellation would be able to prevent global warming by making tiny adjustments in how much solar energy reached Earth.”

In response to a comment made to this tweet, Musk said his wild idea would “prevent global warming or global cooling.” “Earth has been a snowball many times in the past,” he added.

He also told someone else that “redirecting just a small amount of solar energy to Earth would solve that too,” referring to death prevention due to the climate.

The day before this, Musk, responding to a separate tweet, suggested SpaceX’s Starship vehicle would deploy satellites into Earth’s orbit and deliver “100GW [gigawatt]/year to high Earth orbit within 4 to 5 years if we can solve the other parts of the equation.”

As noted by PC Mag,

Musk wants humanity to achieve a Type II civilization of the Kardashev scale, meaning we’ve developed the technology to capture the Sun’s entire energy output through orbiting megastructures, such as a Dyson Sphere, which was made famous in a Star Trek episode. “Think in terms of Kardashev II and the path becomes obvious,” Musk wrote in another tweet, later adding: “Perhaps our purpose is to make the mind of a sentient sun.”

Interesting Engineering also said:

If SpaceX were to enter the SRM race, it would instantly overshadow smaller startups testing aerosol sprays or orbital reflectors.

The company already operates over [9],000 Starlink satellites and has the launch infrastructure to deploy thousands more. That makes Musk’s casual endorsement impossible to ignore.

Still, there’s no indication SpaceX is working on SRM-capable satellites. For now, the comment seems more like a thought experiment than a corporate roadmap.

But as Gizmodo added: Needless to say, it’s not happening anytime soon. Still, Musk’s growing interest in this technology will undoubtedly attract attention to this nascent industry, potentially fueling innovation and debate over how far geoengineering can and should go.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 21:27 The sacrifice of the wicked is abomination: how much more, when he bringeth it with a wicked mind?

Regardless of whether or not if any of this comes to pass, Musk is a very wicked man. He was christened by the internet “Right” as one of the good ones, but he has never changed his core beliefs and is still very much a globalist, technocratic transhumanist.

Musk has called for a carbon tax for years, and last year I wrote an article about a speech that he gave and posted on X articulating that the world needs a global carbon tax to address the ‘climate crisis.’

He tried to clarify his remarks by writing in a follow-up post:

“We should not, for example, impose draconian laws on farmers or make citizens uncomfortable by limiting air-conditioner usage! Keep tax revenue constant, but shift it to tax what is probably bad (CO2), just like alcohol & cigarettes are taxed more than fruits & vegetables.”

Of course, this is him just trying to cover his behind because he knows no one is going to go for this. Nevertheless, in the video he said:

There is a hidden subsidy on all carbon producing activity. In a healthy market, if you have say €10 of benefit and €4 of harm to society, the profit would be €6… this sort of makes obvious sense. This is where the incentives are aligned with the good future. This is not the case today, but if you have the incentives aligned then the forcing function towards a good future, towards a sustainable energy future will be powerful. In an unhealthy market, you have your 10 years of benefit give you €4, the 4 isn’t taxed so you have untaxed negative externality. This is basically economics 101. So, you have basically unreasonable profit and a forcing function to do carbon emitting activity, because this cost to society is not being paid. […] So we need to go from having untaxed negative externality – which is effectively subsidy of enormous size, 5.3 trillion a year according to the IMF – every year we need to move away from this and have a carbon tax. We need to have a a carbon tax and to make it something which is neither a left nor a right issue. We should make it probably a revenue neutral carbon tax, so this would be a case of increasing taxes on carbon then reducing taxes in in other places; so maybe there would be a reduction in sales tax or VAT, and an increase in carbon tax so that only those using high levels of carbon would pay an increased tax in in order to give industry time to react. This could be a phased-in approach, that maybe it takes 5 years before the carbon taxes are very high, so that means that only companies that don’t take action today will suffer in 5 years, but there needs to be a clear message from government in this, because the fundamental problem is the rules today incent people to create carbon and this is madness, and whatever you incent will happen.

Musk and all these technocratic maniacs have a fascination with blotting out the sun, whether it’s with cloudseeding - which I have written about a number of times how world governments are openly doing it (even the Trump administration is choosing to play stupid about it still) - or with what Musk is proposing by using satellites.

Job 24:13 They are of those that rebel against the light; they know not the ways thereof, nor abide in the paths thereof.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE