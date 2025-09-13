On September 9th, Elon Musk was a virtual guest on the popular All-In Podcast, as part of the All-In Summit that began on the 7th, which brought together some of “the world’s most influential thinkers, investors, founders, and leaders to shape the future of business, technology, and society,” according to the website.

The event had notable sponsors including Google, Oracle, Solana, Circle, the New York Stock Exchange, and many others.

Elon Musk spoke on the final day where he discussed a number of his latest projects and views on some things. Musk said he hasn’t been to D.C. since May and is back to operating his companies full-time. He joked, “It was a hell of a side quest," referring to his time with the newly minted Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and his work with President Trump and his cabinet.

Host Jason Calacanis asked Musk: "So, no more Washington, D.C. - you're back at work. Any lessons from your time in D.C.?"

Musk replied, "The government is basically unfixable."

The solution? AI and robots, according to Musk.

"If you look at our national debt, which is insanely high. The interest payments exceed the defense department - I guess, sorry, war department - budget and they keep rising. If AI and robots don't solve our national debt, we're toast."

Ever since Musk’s public-private contract expired and since Musk’s apparent feud with Trump - notably with Musk missing from Trump’s tech elite dinner last week (while venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, a host of All-In, was at the dinner) - DOGE has fallen completely to wayside without so much as a single mention in the media.

According to the DOGE website, as of September, the department has purportedly only saved $206 billion from the government, most of the cuts coming from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

That is a far cry from Musk initially said he estimated and hoped to cut from the U.S. government. On the campaign trail last year, Musk touted estimated cuts of at least $2 trillion.

After Trump won the election, Musk then wavered on that $2 trillion promise. During a live interview in January, weeks before Trump took office, Musk said: “We’ll try for $2 trillion. I think that’s like the best-case outcome. I think if we try for $2 trillion, we’ve got a good shot at getting one.”

Musk would go on to revise that forecast again to around $1 trillion by year’s end, the Daily Caller notes. “Our goal is to reduce the deficit by a trillion dollars,” Musk told Fox News’ in January. “Looked at in total federal spending, to drop the federal spending from $7 trillion to $6 trillion by eliminating waste, fraud and abuse … Which seems really quite achievable.”

In April, before his time was due, Musk greatly revised that number down again to a relatively much smaller $150 billion from the federal budget - a far cry from around $2 trillion - over the fiscal year, running from the state of October this year to the end of September 2026.

“I’m excited to announce that we anticipate savings in ’26 from reduction of waste and fraud by $150 billion. "[These cuts] will actually result in better services for the American people.”

As noted by The WinePress in several reports this year, the veracity of these cuts was quite scrupulous, as multiple reports noted DOGE published typos in the open receipts but did not adjust the banner number on the website, revealing DOGE had cut way less than it had been reporting. On top of that, a number of ‘cut’ contracts had already been completed by DOGE posted them anyways even though the money had already been spent.

But even with those minimal cuts, the touted amount was then redirected into the now dubbed Department of War, of which Musk was a beneficiary.

Similar to what he alluded to during the All-In Summit, Musk has made it clear many times before that servicing the national debt was of the upmost importance. Instead, Trump and the Washington passed the One, Big, Beautiful Bill that adds another $5.5 trillion to the national debt over the long term and raises the debt ceiling once again, to the chagrin of Musk.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 13:5 A righteous man hateth lying: but a wicked man is loathsome, and cometh to shame.

As far as I am concerned, this is all just more theater. Musk is just wolf in wolves’ clothing; he was somehow christened by the internet right and propagandists pundits to get people to think Musk is on “their side” and a populist. Absolutely not. He is a technocratic dork who wants you to own nothing and be happy.

Besides, a currency collapse is what people such as this flaccid fool want because then they can come in to save the day with their technocracy; his all-in-one digital ID called X, digital tokens, programmable money, UBI good boy tokens, with everything ruled by AI as you live in cardboard box so robots can automate everything and strip away all creativity and imagination that is left.

As I have covered, a number of the policies and things this administration is doing, since Musk left, directly benefit Musk. Read the reports for yourself:

Proverbs 17:5 Whoso mocketh the poor reproacheth his Maker: and he that is glad at calamities shall not be unpunished.

