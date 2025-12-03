In a since-deleted 2024 interview with the Daily Wire’s Jordan B. Peterson, Elon Musk jokingly said that his new xAI facility in Memphis, Tennessee, will usher in “our new God.”

Though the interview has been deleted from YouTube, it can still be found on Rumble and on Peterson’s X account.

When queried about his work in AI and his new facility, Musk made an odd comment.

“Memphis, the capital of ancient Egypt. Perhaps that’s where our new god will come from. Hahaha!

Oh, really? “Our new god?”

In my continued coverage of AI, I have repeatedly said for years that AI would become the god/God of the masses, that it would be worshipped and entreated like a divine, omniscient and omnipresent being.

This is, of course, the same Musk who once said many years ago that with AI they are “summoning the demon.”

“I think we should be very careful about artificial intelligence. If I were to guess at what our biggest existential threat is, it’s probably that, so we need to be very careful with artificial intelligence. With artificial intelligence, we are summoning the demon. You know all those stories where there’s the guy with the pentagram and the holy water and he’s like... yeah, he’s sure he can control the demon, [but] it doesn’t work out.”

So: we’re “summoning the demon,” our so-called “new god” will arise perhaps out of Memphis at his xAI supercomputer facility (or any other place for that matter); AI and robots are the only solution to solving the national debt, or we’re finished; and because of those AI and robotics, work will be a “hobby” and currency will be “irrelevant.”

In 2021, when asked if his Tesla gigafactory outside of Berlin, Germany, was stealing too much water, Musk had a condescending, ghoulish laugh in response.

James 3:15 This wisdom descendeth not from above, but is earthly, sensual, devilish. [16] For where envying and strife is, there is confusion and every evil work. [17] But the wisdom that is from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, and easy to be intreated, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality, and without hypocrisy. Revelation 9:20 And the rest of the men which were not killed by these plagues yet repented not of the works of their hands, that they should not worship devils, and idols of gold, and silver, and brass, and stone, and of wood: which neither can see, nor hear, nor walk: [21] Neither repented they of their murders, nor of their sorceries, nor of their fornication, nor of their thefts.

Yet people still Musk is ‘on their side’ and is one of the “good guys,” a “white hat,” coming to rescue us. Pure comedy and self-delusion.

