The WinePress News

User's avatar
Mrjinx007's avatar
Mrjinx007
5h

Google, under the name, Entergy Arkansas is building and paying for a huge data center right at the border with Memphis.

https://www.entergy.com/news/entergy-arkansas-powers-googles-4b-investment-in-the-state?utm_source=sfmc&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Article1&utm_campaign=10152025-camp5-circuit-newsletter-EAL

Many of these data centers resemble computer components from above:

https://www.gettyimages.co.uk/photos/data-centers-aerial

https://imgs.search.brave.com/k2Vo5XABwxZKQkxQyap5H_H8S5Fam57y4Z5vAFwbCnE/rs:fit:500:0:1:0/g:ce/aHR0cHM6Ly9tZWRp/YS5pc3RvY2twaG90/by5jb20vaWQvMTQz/OTcxNTk3Ny9waG90/by9kcm9uZS1hZXJp/YWwtdmlldy1vZi1u/ZXctY29tcHV0ZXIt/ZGF0YWNlbnRlcnMu/anBnP3M9NjEyeDYx/MiZ3PTAmaz0yMCZj/PW5kUDQwT1JMVVJ6/OWVYeGw5Ni1oOU13/SVFQdi14WW9wY2xL/LVZ2ZTZIVGs9

https://www.gettyimages.co.uk/detail/news-photo/data-center-in-ashburn-virginia-us-on-friday-july-25-2025-news-photo/2229069552

I don't think there are enough "data" in the universe to fill these facilities. Obviously they have another purpose than what NSA is already doing- collecting our data.

Perhaps they are designed to house the one who will be cast down for a short time. His earthly servants are hard at work to make this happen. That includes those who are hastening his coming by forcing the fulfillment of their demonic prophecies-Israel. In essence, they are summoning their god (who Jesus rebuked) to return on earth. "By their works you shall know them".

This is noting but witchcraft and has nothing to do with a loving God. "My sheep hear my voice."

Jim V.'s avatar
Jim V.
6h

Demonic

