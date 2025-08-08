As the world races to implement and make artificial intelligence a common norm in our everyday lives, AI has plenty of risks and concerns that have been well reported on for years.

Yet we are constantly given two-faced messages: one narrative that says though there will be hiccups along the way, this will benefit everyone and humanity will continue to progress into some sort of utopia, and AI will effectively become our new God;

The other message is one of impending doom and destruction, that we are entering into a world that resembles the likes of Skynet from the Terminator franchise or that of The Matrix.

According to Elon Musk in a 2014 interview with MIT - back when he was still co-chairman at OpenAI, creators of ChatGPT - warned that with AI we are “summoning the demon.”

“I think we should be very careful about artificial intelligence. If I were to guess at what our biggest existential threat is, it's probably that, so we need to be very careful with artificial intelligence. With artificial intelligence, we are summoning the demon. You know all those stories where there's the guy with the pentagram and the holy water and he's like... yeah, he's sure he can control the demon, [but] it doesn't work out."

Well, that’s reassuring!

CNET said at the time: “Who knows what demonic hellscape could emerge if we ever let artificially intelligent machines get ahold of a Ouija board.”

In June, Musk raised the specter of the "Terminator" franchise, saying that he invests in companies working on artificial intelligence just to be able to keep an eye on the technology. In August, he reiterated his concerns in a tweet, writing that AI is "potentially more dangerous than nukes." Just a few weeks ago, Musk half-joked on a different stage that a future AI system tasked with eliminating spam might decide that the best way to accomplish this task is to eliminate humans.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

James 3:15 This wisdom descendeth not from above, but is earthly, sensual, devilish. [16] For where envying and strife is, there is confusion and every evil work.

Have you ever noticed how all these science geeks and tech dorks, being the naturalists that they are, are always so quick to deride any spiritual? Yet when you start getting into the highest levels of science and technology, it immediately takes on ethereal overtones. There is a reason for that. Tech bros say a lot of stuff, and a lot of it means nothing and is just nonsense to stoke their egos, we know this; but there are times where we ought to pay attention. The devil is in the details.

AI and all this technology is not just cold, calculated, sterile metal and code: it takes on a spiritual aspect.

Isaiah 8:19 And when they shall say unto you, Seek unto them that have familiar spirits, and unto wizards that peep, and that mutter: should not a people seek unto their God? for the living to the dead? Zechariah 10:2 For the idols have spoken vanity, and the diviners have seen a lie, and have told false dreams; they comfort in vain: therefore they went their way as a flock, they were troubled, because there was no shepherd.

There is no new thing under the sun. The medium may have changed, but it’s still old-fashioned devilism, necromancy, witchcraft and soothsaying, and idolatry.

Necromancy has become technomancy.

Revelation 9:20 And the rest of the men which were not killed by these plagues yet repented not of the works of their hands, that they should not worship devils, and idols of gold, and silver, and brass, and stone, and of wood: which neither can see, nor hear, nor walk: [21] Neither repented they of their murders, nor of their sorceries, nor of their fornication, nor of their thefts.

What changed? The idols are now digital, they pretend to be living and take on a personality, they are powered and conducted by these very same metals in the datacenters and phones (especially silver); yet people are increasingly using AI for everything, and is being treated as the gods or perhaps even the new God of the masses; and in the words of Musk, “we are summoning the demon.”

