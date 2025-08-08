The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R R's avatar
R R
22m

Demons can interface with all electrical devices. His vest is pretty telling, Can Elon be saved he sure can but he has to choose it. His choice of worship is sadly a fool's venture as Satan is going to the Lake of Fire and will never get out and his name will fade from all saved men's minds, along with all of his demons to be remembered no more. Praise The Lord for when that finally occurs, for God it is already done, but for us; we have to wait till the end of the Millennium.

Satan knows his time is very short even now, for when Daniel 9:27 happens he only gets 7 years to play god, so he is getting the wicked to rage against the Righteous. We win, he loses.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture