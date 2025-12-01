Transhumanist and the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, once again recently touted the benefits of artificial intelligence and automation. Due to rapid advances in AI and tech, Musk says mankind is not that far from no longer having to labor for money. The solution to this mass-unemployment and extra free time? Universal basic income (UBI).

Musk’s remarks on AI were made alongside Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum earlier this November.

The host asked the two about what the future of work in light of AI and automation integrating into factories.

“So AI factories and robotics,” said the moderator, “and we heard it yesterday from His Royal Highness, his vision, how to augment our workforce with roughly tens of millions of robotics to be able to infuse the next wave of productivity and progress. Well, this scares a lot of folks here when it comes to the future of jobs.”

Musk responded:

“In the long term, where will things end up? Long term, I don't know what long term is. Maybe it's 10, 20 years, something like that. For me, that's long term. “My prediction is that work will be optional. It’ll be like playing sports or a video game or something like that. If you want to work, [it’s] the same way you can go to the store and just buy some vegetables, or you can grow vegetables in your backyard. It’s much harder to grow vegetables in your backyard, and some people still do it because they like growing vegetables. “That will be what work is like, optional. And between now and then, there's actually a lot of work to get to that point. I always recommend people read Yen Bank's culture books to get a sense for what a probable positive AI future is like. “And interestingly, in those books, money is no longer, doesn’t exist. It’s kind of interesting. And my guess is, if you go out long enough, assuming there’s a continued improvement in AI and robotics, which seems likely, the money will stop being relevant at some point in the future. “There will still be constraints on power, like electricity and mass. The fundamental physics elements will still be constraints. But I think at some point, currency becomes irrelevant.”

Huang tried to be a little more reserved in his response, saying “there's different horizons you could look at. Everybody's jobs will be different.” He argues that will AI will make himself and Elon, and others, “busier” and more productive. However, in the long-term, Huang seemed to jokingly acknowledge that currency may become irrelevant. “And we’ll see what happens long-term. When currency doesn’t matter anymore, just let me know right before,” Huang joked to Musk, to which he replied, “You’ll see it coming. You’ll see it coming.”

Earlier this year at a separate forum, Musk said that that the U.S. government is unfixable, and AI and robotics are the solutions to solving America’s national debt.

Musk’s remarks concerning the future of currency are nothing new and has hinted at tokenization as its replacement. Owner of X, Musk has previously said that he wants to transform the platform into an all-in-one super app akin to China’s WeChat.

“X would become half of the global financial system,” he said, “if done right,” he clarified. Musk also noted that it will be done in a way that most people do not think of when it comes to banking, but as the “most efficient database for thing that is money,” he explained.

As AI and the next wave of automation replaces physical laborers, Musk has posited UBI as a solution.

The Wall Street Journal discussed this issue several months ago. The WSJ wrote:

AI is making ever more jobs obsolete. The solution from Silicon Valley? A universal paycheck, no work required.

Technology titans including Elon Musk and Sam Altman see a future flush with wealth generated by artificial intelligence. Some tech heavyweights have endorsed no-strings cash distributions for a decade, so-called universal basic income, or UBI.

While many think of UBI as a taxpayer-funded system, Silicon Valley’s elite envision AI doing humans’ work, from mundane factory jobs to highly skilled white-collar roles, and funding payouts through cost savings and more revenue. Tech leaders say that revenue can be shared under a massive wealth-redistribution system.

Suddenly, an idea once seen as a socialist policy that would reward idleness is one of the AI boom’s hottest acronyms.

Musk touts “universal high income,” the concept that AI will automate most production and the public can share in the revenue.

Musk said at a forum in May that universal income could create a “Star Trek future” with “a level of prosperity and hopefully happiness that we can’t quite imagine yet.” (He also warned that if handled incorrectly, we could end up with a “Terminator” future.)

Moreover, last year at the VivaTech conference in Paris, Musk echoed a similar message of AI replacing the need for work, and in its place will be a form of UBI.

“In a benign scenario … probably none of us will have a job. … But in that benign scenario, there will be universal high income — not universal basic income, universal high income. There will be no shortage of goods or services. “The question will really be one of meaning. … If the computer can do, and the robots can do, everything better than you, then does your life have meaning? “Long term … any job that somebody does will be optional. … If you want to do a job as kinda like a hobby, you can do a job, but otherwise, the AI and robots will provide any goods and services that you want.”

Musk has tweeted about UBI before as well.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

We’ve been discussing AI-related layoffs for years, and now it is coming to pass. Of course, AI will be an excuse for mass-layoffs because companies are looking to trim some fat because the economy is garbage, and it will be an excuse to bring in immigrant labor to be farmed for cheap (AI = “Always Indians”), as some have jeered.

It’s honestly comical how the ‘internet right’ christened Musk as one of the so-called “white hats,’ one of the morally good billionaires. There is nothing about him that is conservative.

The World Economic Forum, as we know, has said that by 2030 “you’ll own nothing and be happy,” and work will become this antiquated thing, or as Musk is putting it, some sort of a hobby. While the timeline might be a little off in terms of a new workless world by 2030, we do know that this is the inevitable future for countries around the world in the not-so distant future.

Proverbs 12:24 The hand of the diligent shall bear rule: but the slothful shall be under tribute.

In my research on tokenization - which I will be bringing out soon, Lord willing - the topic of UBI by these globalist institutions comes up, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and they are already concocting scenarios as to how UBI might be implemented.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

