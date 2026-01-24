Earlier this week, Elon Musk, the richest man in the world on paper, made yet another set of controversial statements, this time claiming that he is an alien from the future. He made these remarks in a conversation with BlackRock CEO and World Economic Forum Co-Chair Larry Fink at Davos, Switzerland.

MUSK: “I'm often asked: Are there aliens among us? And I'll say that I am one.” FINK: “You’re from the future?” MUSK: “They don’t believe me. I think if anyone would know if there were aliens among us, it would be me. We have 9,000 satellites up there, and not once have we had to maneuver around an alien spaceship. “Bottom line is we need to assume that life and consciousness are extremely rare, and it might only be us. If that’s the case, we need to do everything possible to ensure that the light of consciousness is not extinguished.”

Musk went on to say that robots will eventually outnumber people and fulfill people’s every need and function.

MUSK: “With robotics and AI, this is really the path to abundance for all. People often talk about solving global poverty, or essentially, how do we make everyone have a very high standard of living? I think the only way to do this is AI and robotics.” “My prediction is in the benign scenario of the future that we will make so many robots in AI that they will actually saturate all human needs. Meaning you won't be able to even think of something to ask the robot for at a certain point, like there will be such an abundance of goods and services because my prediction is there’ll be more robots than people.” FINK: “But how do you then have human purpose in that scenario?” MUSK: “Yeah, I mean, you know, nothing's perfect, you know, but, um, but I mean it is a necessary, um, like you can't have both. You can't have work that has to be done, uh um, and uh, amazing abundance for all.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

“Out of thine own mouth will I judge thee, thou wicked servant” (Luke 19:22).

In a way, Musk I think is actually telling the truth. If you understand what the Bible teaches in this regard, what so many people regard “aliens” and “extraterrestrials” are really just devil spirits traveling to and fro, ascending and descending from within and out from above the earth (1 Samuel 28:13; John 1:51; 1 Corinthians 10:20; Revelation 9:20, 18:2-3; Psalm 82, etc.).

Go read the lyrics to Katy Perry’s song “ET:” she is describing Satan.

Acts 14:11 And when the people saw what Paul had done, they lifted up their voices, saying in the speech of Lycaonia, The gods are come down to us in the likeness of men. [12] And they called Barnabas, Jupiter; and Paul, Mercurius, because he was the chief speaker. [13] Then the priest of Jupiter, which was before their city, brought oxen and garlands unto the gates, and would have done sacrifice with the people. [14] Which when the apostles, Barnabas and Paul, heard of, they rent their clothes, and ran in among the people, crying out, [15] And saying, Sirs, why do ye these things? We also are men of like passions with you, and preach unto you that ye should turn from these vanities unto the living God, which made heaven, and earth, and the sea, and all things that are therein: [16] Who in times past suffered all nations to walk in their own ways. [17] Nevertheless he left not himself without witness, in that he did good, and gave us rain from heaven, and fruitful seasons, filling our hearts with food and gladness. [18] And with these sayings scarce restrained they the people, that they had not done sacrifice unto them.

Musk does have this affinity for Mars…

To me, there is no question is devil-possessed; I am confident in saying that he is a satanist; and he has repeatedly made satanic statements about the endeavors he works on.

While Musk often makes outlandish claims, there is no question in my mind that 2026 will be a major year, more so than years previously, for AI and robotics.

