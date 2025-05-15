The following report was first published on January 17th, 2023, on winepressnews.com:

On November 30th, 2022, Elon Musk and the team at his company Neuralink, provided a detailed demonstration on all the things the Neuralink can do and why someone would want one. During the event, Musk said that the brain chip will begin to be implanted into actual people within the next 6 months at the time.

In order to be implanted, a small piece of the skull has to be removed and the chip is then implanted into the brain. Neuralink will give total connectivity to other smart devices at all times as a new interface cross-wired with the person’s brain.

Additionally, Musk and his team believe that the device will be able to offer and restore bodily functions and disabilities that a person may have had or acquired in life.

“As miraculous as that may sound, we are confident that it is possible to restore full-body functionality to someone who has a severed spinal cord.” Even if they have never seen before, we are confident they could see,” Musk said.

During the forum many lead members and designers went on to further expound on Musk’s claims.

One of the engineers for Neuralink named Joey explained how the device can be used “to reanimate the body.” He furthered noted that if they could attach electrodes to the spinal cord in a specific way they could “stimulate those neurons,” and cause the muscle to contract and move.

Joey then later showcased footage of a hog that had an implant in its head and on the spinal cord, allowing researchers to not only graph each major muscle contraction, but also granting them the power to manipulate the muscles and joints themselves. When select neurons were targeted they could then manipulate an appendage, as demonstrated by them causing one of the back legs of the pig to lift into the air while it was busy feeding. The scientists fired other neurons to cause the pig’s back to arch and force both rear legs to fully extend vertically, demonstrating control over the hog’s muscle movements.

Joey further noted that they could manipulate neurons to create sustained movements, such as to affect how a creature or purpose may stand upright for long periods of time.

Before Joey took to the stage, a neuroscientist named Dan explained how he believes Neuralink will have the power to restore the sight of those that are blind.

With a basic demonstration on screen, Dan explained how recipients will be able to see again using the implant:

“This is a schematic of what a visual prosthesis using our end device might look like: “A camera, the output from a camera, would be processed by an iPhone for example; which would then stream the data to the device, and the image would be converted into a pattern of stimulation of the electrodes of the visual cortex. “With a thousand electrodes we might able to produce an image resembling something you see there are on the right. […] Our next generation of the device will have 16 thousand electrodes. “If you put a device on both sides of your visual cortex, that would give you 32,000 points of light to make an image in someone who is blind. “Our goal will be to turn the lights on for someone who’s spend decades living in the dark.”

The WinePress reported last year that the CEO of Nokia has said that smartphones as we know them today will be rendered obsolete because they will be implanted into people’s bodies by 2030.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Luke 7:19 And John calling unto him two of his disciples sent them to Jesus, saying, Art thou he that should come? or look we for another? [20] When the men were come unto him, they said, John Baptist hath sent us unto thee, saying, Art thou he that should come? or look we for another? [21] And in that same hour he cured many of their infirmities and plagues, and of evil spirits; and unto many that were blind he gave sight. [22] Then Jesus answering said unto them, Go your way, and tell John what things ye have seen and heard; how that the blind see, the lame walk, the lepers are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, to the poor the gospel is preached. [23] And blessed is he, whosoever shall not be offended in me.

Neuralink is just another imitation by Satan to discredit, emulate, and mock the miracles performed by Jesus Christ. Satan and his ministers cannot instantaneously do all these things themselves, so he just elevates “science” as the people’s god and inserts an imitation of what the Almighty God can do.

And if you watched the end of the first clip linked above, the video creator pasted a few links to some studies where scientists claimed to have reactivated the brain in both animals and people. Scientists, after all, say they can implant artificial memories and dreams whilst eliminating others; while also being affect also sorts of brain chemicals and functions at will.

The point is, this Neuralink (and other subsequent devices) will be able to zombify the masses. I would not be shocked if these people start trialing this stuff on corpses and cadavers to prove they can resurrect people from the grave, with the false promise of infinite life.

One of the things the King James Bible warns of in the last days before the church is resurrected and the antichrist arrives soon thereafter, is that the consciences of those who fall away will be “seared.” I believe Neuralink, and many other technologies and “vaccines” in this wheelhouse will be used to achieve that goal.

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

All of this reminds me of the chorus of a song called “Zombie” by the 90’s band The Cranberries:

In your head, in your head

Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie

What’s in your head, in your head?

Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie-ie, oh

