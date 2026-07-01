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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
2h

All Empires of the past collapsed from the corruption within the ruling class regardless of military syrenght. The Trojan horse has entered America. History repeating itself?

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Ha N Azar's avatar
Ha N Azar
1h

But if ye will not drive out the inhabitants (pagan enemies) of the land from before you; then it shall come to pass, that those which ye let remain of them shall be pricks in your eyes, and thorns in your sides, and shall vex you in the land wherein ye dwell.

-Numbers 33:55

A true “melting pot” is a crucible to purify and remove undesirable substances so that the result is precious rather than corrupt.

We have a statue based on Ishtar literally from rome on top of our capital building and another enormous statue of Ishtar in New York harbor. That one came from French masonry. These are abominations.

Satan is rebuilding Babel in Europe and the USA. It was the Creator that separated humanity into different groups and areas.

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