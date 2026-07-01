Yesterday, the Supreme Court ruled that birthright citizenship is permissible under the 14th Amendment, striking down an executive order by President Donald Trump signed on the first day in office.

The Hill reported:

The high court ruled 6-3 that an executive order signed by President Trump on Day 1 of his second term violated the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment, which guarantees automatic citizenship for almost all children who are born on U.S. soil regardless of their parents’ citizenship status. Trump administration has sought to restrict citizenship to children with at least one parent with citizenship or permanent legal status.

ZeroHedge added:

In a massive 194-page, 5-4 ruling, the Court affirmed a District Court ruling, holding that Executive Order 14160 - Trump’s attempt to deny automatic citizenship to children born in the U.S. to parents who are undocumented or only temporarily present - violates the Fourteenth Amendment’s Citizenship Clause. Chief Justice Roberts wrote the majority opinion, joined by Sotomayor, Kagan, Barrett, and Jackson.

Justice Kavanaugh provided the sixth vote against the order while explicitly rejecting the majority’s constitutional theory, arguing the EO fails only because it conflicts with a 1940s immigration statute - leaving the door open for Congress, not the Constitution, to revisit the question.

In response to the ruling, President Trump wrote that it was “too bad for our Country,” but that Republicans can “easily make up for it in Congress through Legislation...”

The order never took effect. Federal district courts in multiple jurisdictions quickly struck it down as unconstitutional, with one judge describing it as “blatantly unconstitutional.” In June 2025, the Supreme Court addressed related procedural issues in Trump v. CASA (and companion cases), ruling 6-3 that district courts generally lack authority to issue universal/nationwide injunctions. This narrowed some protections but left the core constitutional question unresolved.

The majority of Justices ruled: “Children born in the United States to parents unlawfully or temporarily present are “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States and are citizens at birth under the Fourteenth Amendment’s Citizenship Clause.”

Justice Clarence Thomas, one of the dissenting judges, said in his answer that the majority was “repurposing” the 14th Amendment “to protect its own set of preferred rights that the Reconstruction Congress never contemplated and that cannot find support in its text.”

“Today, the Court does so again by recognizing a constitutional right to citizenship for the children of all foreign birth tourists and illegal aliens. I am not sure that today’s opinion will stand the test of time. The Citizenship Clause ‘added greatly to the dignity and glory of American citizenship.’ Today’s opinion devalues that citizenship. I respectfully dissent.”

Justice Samuel Alito went even harder in his dissenting rebuke.

“In my judgment, the court has made a mistake that will seriously affect the country’s future. “Suppose that a person’s only connection to this country is that he was born here to a mother who was present just long enough to give birth and then quickly return to her native country. “Suppose that country is a strategic adversary or enemy of the United States. Suppose the child NEVER visited the United States while grow and was inculcated with hatred of this country. “According to this court, now, that person is a citizen of the United States. He can enter and leave the country as he pleases. He can travel the world on a United States passport. “Even if he plots to harm this country, he cannot be deprived of his status as a citizen, at least under current precedent. “Careful analysis of the text of the Fourteenth Amendment and the process that led to its adoption shows that it does not degrade the concept of United States citizenship in this way. Instead, the Fourteenth Amendment confers citizenship on only those children who, at birth, owe allegiance solely to this country.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The U.S. is nothing more than a husk, a corporate economic zone. They’re allowed to have their own countries and identities but you cannot have yours.

There is no new thing under the sun: like Rome and other major empires throughout the sands of time, it is America’s turn.

Trump says Republicans can “easily make up for it in Congress through Legislation...” Yeah, right; and I have a bridge to sell you. This will never happen: Congress can’t even get the SAVE Act passed after repeated attempts. And Trump is the guy who appointed those chucklehead Jesuits Kavanaugh and ACB in the first place.

Besides, we’ve already covered repeatedly that the Trump administration has completely abandoned any attempts at mass-deportations (which they clearly never intended to do in the first place), the numbers are embarrassing, and they continue to create pathways for various visa applicants who ultimately replace Americans. Trump’s EO was DOA, and the admin probably already knew this was going to happen at the outset, but it looked good for his base.

Deuteronomy 28:33 The fruit of thy land, and all thy labours, shall a nation which thou knowest not eat up; and thou shalt be only oppressed and crushed alway: [34] So that thou shalt be mad for the sight of thine eyes which thou shalt see. [43] The stranger that is within thee shall get up above thee very high; and thou shalt come down very low. [44] He shall lend to thee, and thou shalt not lend to him: he shall be the head, and thou shalt be the tail. Isaiah 3:9 The shew of their countenance doth witness against them; and they declare their sin as Sodom, they hide it not. Woe unto their soul! for they have rewarded evil unto themselves. [10] Say ye to the righteous, that it shall be well with him: for they shall eat the fruit of their doings. [11] Woe unto the wicked! it shall be ill with him: for the reward of his hands shall be given him. [12] As for my people, children are their oppressors, and women rule over them. O my people, they which lead thee cause thee to err, and destroy the way of thy paths.

I have said it so many times for years that America, Canada, U.K. and Europe, etc., are under a curse by God for the nations’ wickedness, and so this invasion, rape and pillage of illegals will not cease whatsoever until the nations are ultimately crushed and the people destroyed.

I was recently a guest on the Geopolitics & Empire podcast (which should be coming out soon), and I mentioned near the end of the show kind of my overarching mindset with what is going on with America:

Hebrews 11:8 By faith Abraham, when he was called to go out into a place which he should after receive for an inheritance, obeyed; and he went out, not knowing whither he went. [9] By faith he sojourned in the land of promise, as in a strange country, dwelling in tabernacles with Isaac and Jacob, the heirs with him of the same promise: [10] For he looked for a city which hath foundations, whose builder and maker is God. […] [13] These all died in faith, not having received the promises, but having seen them afar off, and were persuaded of them, and embraced them, and confessed that they were strangers and pilgrims on the earth. [14] For they that say such things declare plainly that they seek a country. [15] And truly, if they had been mindful of that country from whence they came out, they might have had opportunity to have returned. [16] But now they desire a better country, that is, an heavenly: wherefore God is not ashamed to be called their God: for he hath prepared for them a city.

I mean, this has always been the mindset at the root of it all; this world was never my home after the Lord saved and redeemed me out of it; but now more than ever before do I care so little for this country: it’s “trees whose fruit withereth, without fruit, twice dead, plucked up by the roots” (Jude 12); and so I am just desiring that heavenly country more than ever, because down here it is wholly abominable.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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