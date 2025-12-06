After trying to defund and cut the United States Institute of Peace, President Donald Trump and his administration instead consolidated it, put his name on the office building, and renamed it to the “Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace.”

The State Department posted on X on Wednesday showing the new name on the building, proclaiming “The best is yet to come.”

Although the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is now, for all intents and purposes, decommissioned, DOGE had targeted the Institute and attempted to consolidate it under the guise of eliminating “fraud, abuse, and waste.”

Anna Kelly, a White House spokesperson, said:

“The United States Institute of Peace was once a bloated, useless entity that blew $50 million per year while delivering no peace. Now, the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, which is both beautifully and aptly named after a President who ended eight wars in less than a year, will stand as a powerful reminder of what strong leadership can accomplish for global stability. Congratulations, world!”

The Associated Press reported:

Since March, the headquarters has switched hands multiple times in court actions related to the DOGE takeover. A final decision on its fate is pending in federal appeals court.

George Foote, a lawyer for the institute’s former leadership and staff, said the renaming “adds insult to injury.” “A federal judge has already ruled that the government’s armed takeover was illegal. That judgment is stayed while the government appeals, which is the only reason the government continues to control the building,” Foote said.

USIP has maintained it is an independent creation of Congress and outside the president’s executive authority. The administration argues it is an executive branch organization.

After Trump fired the institute’s board in the the spring, the staff was fired as well and the building was turned over to the General Services Administration.

A federal district court overturned the action in May, putting the headquarters back into the hands of USIP leadership. But that action was reversed weeks later by a federal appeals court.

Employees have been fired twice, and the building is no longer in GSA’s possession. The State Department and the institute have an agreement that allows the State Department to occupy and use the building.

The building is expected to be the backdrop for the signing of a peace agreement Thursday between Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame. High-ranking officials from the African Union, Angola, Burundi, Kenya, Togo, Qatar, Uganda and the United Arab Emirates are also expected to attend the signing, according to Yolande Makolo, a senior adviser to Kagame.

The Institute of Peace was created by Congress in the 1980s. President Ronald Reagan signed the bill into law in 1985. Described as an independent, nonprofit think tank funded by Congress, its mission has been to work to promote peace and prevent and end conflicts while working outside normal channels such as the State Department. It was operating in 26 conflict zones, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Mali and Burkina Faso, when DOGE shut the operation down.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

“The best is yet to come.” -Welp, it’s over…

“War is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is strength,” said George Orwell.

Proverbs 15:25 The LORD will destroy the house of the proud: but he will establish the border of the widow. Proverbs 18:12 Before destruction the heart of man is haughty, and before honour is humility.

Once again, we have another case and point piece of evidence that signifies that the United States empire truly is at an end, and will collapse in very short order.

1 Thessalonians 5:3 For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.

This endless self-aggrandizement from Trump and this clown show administration, they just can’t stop; but that only goes to show that we are in the final hours of this country.

Meanwhile, the Department of Defense War Secretary Pete Hegseth is out here posting AI book covers of the childhood classic Franklin the Turtle launching RPGs from a helicopter into Venezuela.

This country is so gone. What a joke.

We’ve covered a number of times this year Trump is very openly having dinners with the rich elite class, building a “ballroom” with their contributions, hosting parties with their theme being from the Great Gatsby - it’s all signs of the end.

The Rothschild-affiliated and owned The Economist magazine made it a point to say that, essentially, next year will be full of bread & circuses with plenty of sports. This is what leaders do when things are falling apart and they need a distraction.

No peace is coming.

Daniel 5:26 This is the interpretation of the thing: MENE; God hath numbered thy kingdom, and finished it. [27] TEKEL; Thou art weighed in the balances, and art found wanting. [28] PERES; Thy kingdom is divided, and given to the Medes and Persians. Micah 3:5 Thus saith the LORD concerning the prophets that make my people err, that bite with their teeth, and cry, Peace; and he that putteth not into their mouths, they even prepare war against him.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE