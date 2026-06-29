Courtesy: Yahoo! Finance

The following report is by Investing.com.

Meta is developing a smartphone app similar to Polymarket and Kalshi that would allow users to participate in prediction markets, according to a report from the New York Times, citing two employees familiar with the matter.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s chief executive, recently directed a small team to create the app, which is internally called “Arena.” The app would operate separately from Meta’s existing social networking platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Users would not bet real money on the platform. The app would likely use a video game-like points system instead, though Meta has not ruled out eventually allowing real money betting, one person said.

Meta plans to grow the app by directing users from its large social networking audiences toward the new platform. More than 3.56 billion people visit one or more of Meta’s apps every day.

Employees described the effort as experimental but a top priority. The project is part of a broader initiative by Zuckerberg to develop new types of apps based on emerging online social behavior, as questions arise about whether Meta’s existing platforms have reached a saturation point.

Meta is also testing other stand-alone apps, including one called Meta Photos that would create new types of media using artificial intelligence, the employees said.

Following reports that the tech giant is developing a standalone prediction app to rival platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi, shares of Robinhood and DraftKings—both of which have recently expanded heavily into event contracts and prediction betting—declined sharply in intraday trading.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Habakkuk 2:9 Woe to him that coveteth an evil covetousness to his house, that he may set his nest on high, that he may be delivered from the power of evil!

This is another canary in the coalmine signifying that the American empire is finished. Hundreds of billions, nay, trillions of dollars have been invested and subsidized in the tech sector in this country, it’s extremely overvalued, and is not generating much of any real profit, and so what does Meta now want to do: gambling markets.

Out of money, out of ideas; it’s the end of the empire. There is no reason to innovate or produce something truly beneficial unless it’s addictive to ensure is a guaranteed return on investment. So many companies, especially in the tech sector, are just rearranging chairs on the deck of a sinking ship; reintroducing old ideas and presenting them as new and innovative.

It is indicative of the last gasps of a dying empire. Just siphon off whatever liquidity is left from the bloated stuck pig that is our consumerist, vanity-driven economy, and cash-out before the big crash.

We have discussed before how prediction-based markets such as Polymarket and Kalshi are nothing more than legalized insider trading; and we are living in a twilight zone when Polymarket founder Shane Coplan actually tried to argue that Polymarket is beneficial to those in the Middle East and Iran because they can look at trading volumes to determine whether or not if they should hide in their bomb shelters.

“You know, I get hit up by people in the Middle East saying, ‘Hey, we’re looking at Polymarket to decide whether we sleep near the bomb shelter. We check it every day.’ Everyone’s relying on this.”

But Meta’s desire to create its own version of this also coincides with 24/7 tokenized trading, which is coming to the markets this year — something I have described as the “infinite money glitch,” which will help rapidly transfer wealth even faster.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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