In today’s episode of the Great American Political Reality Show, President Donald Trump and his administration are claiming they have some new criminal information they are going to be releasing against former President Barack Obama.

Since Donald Trump continued to keep digging himself a deeper and deeper hole for himself regarding him concealing and covering up for his good buddy Jeffery Epstein, and with many of his loyal voter base are now angered and questioning their support, and are not letting up; acting as a perfect cover story as he passed the GENIUS Act, creating CBDCs but rather calling them stablecoins (for which hardly anyone even noticed just took place) - the administration has decided to dust off that whole “Russiagate” garbage from off the shelve, and now they are claiming they have some new dirt on Obama with Trump teasing that he is going to have Obama arrested?

Trump has been making a series of posts and memes about it on Truth Social.

Trump posted an AI video on Truth Social of Obama getting arrested and sitting behind bars.

But not everyone is buying it.

Though I am sure many of the MAGA folks will have already lapped this one up, too. ‘We got him this time!’

Remember when Hilary was supposed to be in jail?

I have not been paying attention to this nonsense and I am not even going to bother talking about it in detail, because doing so would be to give it legitimacy. If you want to waste your time on the nonsense presented by Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard, then check it out here, though I barely even read what she is blabbing about.

Leo Hohmann said it best: “My advice would be this: Don’t pay attention to the distraction of the day put out by the Entertainer in Chief and focus instead on getting ready for World War III and economic hardships ahead. Also focus on your relationship with God.”

Agreed.

But what I will also do is remind you of when it was not even a year ago when Trump and Obama were chumming-it up, live on camera for all to see. I wrote a post about it in January: I reprinted it here to remind you that American politics are a giant never-ending gong show.

The Club: Trump Seen Acting Jovial With Obama At President Carter’s Funeral

President-elect Donald Trump is yet again at the center of controversy after he was seen acting quite buddy-buddy with former President Barack Obama during former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, causing a number of Americans and foreigners alike to believe that these political leaders are much more friendly behind closed doors than what is presented in the media.

The Hill reported:

President-elect Trump and former President Obama had an extended friendly exchange as they sat next to each other at the funeral services for former President Carter on Thursday.

Cameras captured Trump and Obama at Washington National Cathedral exchanging pleasantries, with Obama laughing at something the incoming president was saying. They appeared to chat for several minutes before the funeral services began.

When Trump entered the cathedral, he shook hands with other rivals of his, including former Vice President Mike Pence, and the two men exchanged some words. Trump also shook hands with former Vice President Al Gore, who was seated next to Pence. Trump did not appear to stand up when Obama went to greet him, but after taking his seat, Trump and Obama spoke to each other in what seemed from afar to be a friendly manner.

Carter’s funeral brought together all five of the living American presidents: Trump, Obama, President Biden, former President Clinton and former President George W. Bush.

But the moment between Trump and Obama was particularly notable given their longtime animosity toward each other.

The video also showed former President Bush giving Obama a friendly bump on the stomach.

The scenes from the funeral caused quite a reaction online and on social media – so much so that President Trump responded to his jovial interactions with Obama during a press conference at his home in Mar-a-Lago. A press reporter jokingly asked, “I thought you two hated each other?” Trump replied,

I didn’t realize how friendly it looked. Boy, they look like two people that like each other. And we probably do. We have (a) little different philosophies, right? I don’t know, we just got along. But I got along with everybody on that. You know, we met backstage before we went on, and I thought it was a beautiful service, but we all got along very well.

Across the many different videos covering this interesting interaction between the different presidents and leading politicians, which have all been framed as hating one another, a great number of commentors posted remarks such as, “It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it. You and I are not in the big club,” a famous quote by comedian George Carlin; and others such as, “Politicians laugh it up while you argue with your friends and family;” with others writing, “The whole world is a stage.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Ecclesiastes 5:8 If thou seest the oppression of the poor, and violent perverting of judgment and justice in a province, marvel not at the matter: for he that is higher than the highest regardeth; and there be higher than they.

Several times last year I cited a quote by Jesse Ventura, former Governor of Minnesota, retired Navy SEAL, professional wrestler, and movie star, who summed up political gaggles in America as such:

“Politics in America is identical to pro wrestling. “In front of the crowd, in front of TV, they pretend they hate each other. They pretend like they are big adversaries and that’s the sell job they do to us, the citizens. Just like pro wrestling, my job was to go out and piss everybody off so bad they would pay their hard earned money to go out and see me get my butt kicked. “Well, the point is, we are all friends in the locker room. We all work together. It’s entertainment. We put on a show and this is no different. They are putting on a show, because behind the scenes, they are all friends. They go out to dinner together and cut their deals together. It’s a show. That’s what I believe. “I taught at Harvard in 2004. Do you know what one of my classes was? How Pro Wrestling Prepares You For Politics.”

That’s all this is: professional wrestling; a live-action pantomime; a Saturday Night Live skit. Trump used to frequent SNL years ago, and during one of his final performances, when he began his first campaign, there was a scene where Trump doppelgangers were brought to the stage, and then Larry David could be heard off-stage shouting “Trump’s a racist,” and explained he said that because he was paid $5,000 to say it. I think they were spelling out the act right there for all to see, but most couldn’t see it.

Proverbs 19:4 Wealth maketh many friends; but the poor is separated from his neighbour. Proverbs 27:6 Faithful are the wounds of a friend; but the kisses of an enemy are deceitful.

Indeed, “It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it!”

Kiss-ups and propagandists for the MAGA movement have tried to spin this and focus your eyes on other things during the event, and those people are fixated into their web of lies will eat this up, of course.

Just now are some people having this epiphany that they have been bamboozled and are being played for, and led about like lambs to the slaughter (especially considering how Trump and his administration have already walked back a number of his prominent campaign promises); while many others are perfectly content and enthralled with this live-action soap opera. After all, most people in this country cannot survive without their day-to-day bread and circuses, quick thrills, and never-ending drama. Their whole lives are one big movie and video game; and they are perfectly content with this vanity-driven, superstitious, cosmopolitan gong show.

Friends, families, neighbors, businesses, and this once blessed country have been ripped apart and severed forever as they bite and devour each other over a bunch of maniacs that are laughing at our expense; keeping us divided at every which angle so no one can rise and enforce change, while the shackles of our enslavement continue to get worse and worse.

Alas, it is too late.

As long as your team wins, that’s all that matters anymore to those people who get so wrapped-up in this political con-game.

Matthew 15:13 But he answered and said, Every plant, which my heavenly Father hath not planted, shall be rooted up. [14] Let them alone: they be blind leaders of the blind. And if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall into the ditch. Mark 3:24 And if a kingdom be divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand. [25] And if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand. [26] And if Satan rise up against himself, and be divided, he cannot stand, but hath an end.

And then to top it all off, during the funeral, famous country singer Garth Brooks performed his rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” sometimes referred to as the “Atheist Anthem” – a song referenced and condemned in my report, “‘Be Not Righteous Over Much’ – When Too Much Wisdom And Knowledge Drives You Mad” – a song that opens by saying, “Imagine there’s no heaven.”

But that just goes to show what these people really think; these people possessed with the spirit of antichrist, who think God will never judge them and never hold them accountable for all their evil doings. Man o’ man are they in for a shock!

Psalm 10:6 He hath said in his heart, I shall not be moved: for I shall never be in adversity. [11] He hath said in his heart, God hath forgotten: he hideth his face; he will never see it.

In the end, just as BlackRock CEO said in the weeks leading up to the Presidential [S]election last year, he said, “I’m tired of hearing this is the biggest election in your lifetime. The reality is over time, it doesn’t matter.”

I constantly report on this because I am trying to wake people up out of their stupor and show them that they are being played: that is a big focus of this ministry. I get sick and tired of covering it, but it is important to try and awaken whoever we can by showing them that it is all a game. Don’t trust man, trust the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Psalm 118:8 It is better to trust in the LORD than to put confidence in man. [9] It is better to trust in the LORD than to put confidence in princes.

