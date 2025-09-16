The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim V.'s avatar
Jim V.
1h

What climate change? HOAX

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Accidental Exile's avatar
Accidental Exile
2h

Absolutely delusional. I guess they haven't noticed that the three pronged merger between banks, corporations-NGO's, and governments are the heart of the devastation of natural resources and systems. The ruling caste loves their suburban ignorance. Allowing climate coups to absorb the whole planet. Ignorance isn't bliss, it's self destruction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture