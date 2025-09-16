The following report was first published on October 31st, 2022, on winepressnews.com.

Lee White, the environmental minister of the tiny coastal African nation of Gabon, believes that more people will need to die in more developed nations for people to finally accept that there is a climate emergency and thereby act as a turning point in the fight.

“With everything that’s happened in the last year in the Horn of Africa and Pakistan – those places really count. “But with the once-in-a-500-year drought in Europe, fires in France, and the New York subway becoming Niagara Falls, we might be at a point where things are getting bad enough that developed nations start taking the climate more seriously. “It’s a horrible thing to say but until more people in developed nations are dying because of the climate crisis, it’s not going to change.”

White in his office, pictured with a United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Goals banner. Courtesy: Lee White © D.R.

The calls for depopulation have become more pronounced in the mainstream and from politicians as of recent. The WinePress reported last week that Insider, also known as Business Insider, published a piece from an AI expert who says that billions dying is “excellent news for the world.”

Furthermore, White angrily expressed his opinion on these larger Western nations not gifting their share of roughly a 100 billion dollars allocated to tackling climate change that is supposed to be dispersed to poorer nations, saying he feels a “sense of betrayal.”

“Over and over again, developed nations have committed and not delivered. They’ve committed to reduce emissions and they’re not delivering sufficiently. They’ve committed to funding and that funding doesn’t ever seem to materialise. We didn’t create the problem and so you would expect a more sincere engagement from developed nations and you would expect them to respect their word and their engagements. “I have three kids. I tell them that my absences are about trying to save the planet. They get it, because it’s real. We are creating a really big problem for the next generation.”

The Guardian says that White made these statements ahead of the upcoming COP27 climate conference, which is set to begin in five days from now. This year the conference will be held at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Gabon is one of the world’s top forest-covered nations and houses more than half of the remaining critically endangered African forest elephants, on top of a portion of the Congo basin rainforest, the second largest on earth.

60% of Gabon’s economy is generated by the sale of oil, to which White says this entire revenue stream is on its way out and to be replaced by ‘sustainable’ forestry and timber markets.

“We’ve not really actively promoted the death of the oil industry like Costa Rica. We recognise that the oil industry will disappear,” White said, referring to the Beyond Oil & Gas Alliance launched at Cop26 in Glasgow by the Central American country and Denmark.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 18:6 A fool’s lips enter into contention, and his mouth calleth for strokes.

But stripping away your country’s and others’ fuel source will sustain life and not destroy it?

As we all know by now, the move to get away from “dirty energy” is a crucial goal of these climate weenies.

“[By 2030], Rapid reduction in supply and use of all fossil fuels, except for oil for plastic production. Fossil fuels completed phased out [by 2050],” according to some of the Absolute Agenda goals.

But as I have pointed out before, these people will never go away from fossil fuels. It’s a ruse they have continued to float out, but it simply isn’t going to happen.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE