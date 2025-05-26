Courtesy: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The following report is by Bloomberg:

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Ukraine has been given permission to use weapons supplied by its allies to launch strikes deep inside Russia.

“There are absolutely no range limits anymore for weapons delivered to Ukraine, not from Britain, the French or from us — also not from the Americans,” Merz said at a conference in Berlin on Monday. “That means Ukraine can defend itself by attacking military positions also in Russia.”

The US has previously approved the deployment of Army Tactical Missile Systems, known as ATACMS, in border regions with Russia. The UK meanwhile approved Ukraine’s use of Storm Shadow cruise missiles on deeper targets. Germany had long refused to deliver the long-range Taurus cruise missile, though Merz has expressed approval of its use.

Ukraine’s Western allies are trying to intensify pressure on the Kremlin after Moscow launched its biggest drone barrage against Ukraine since the full-scale invasion over three years ago. European leaders have condemned what they call Russia’s foot-dragging as efforts to lock in a ceasefire have gone nowhere.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has long pleaded for authorization to hit targets within Russian territory to disrupt logistics networks and personnel — and to hit weaponry used in attacks on Ukraine. That appeal has gained added resonance with Russia’s fresh set of attacks as well as Putin’s reluctance to engage in serious talks.

US President Donald Trump earlier expressed his frustration with Putin over a stalled bid to end the war. On Sunday, the US leader said he was considering new sanctions on Russia and called Putin “absolutely CRAZY!” for “needlessly killing a lot of people” with drone and missile attacks.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that, if confirmed, a decision to allow long-range strikes could undermine efforts toward reaching a political settlement, according to Interfax. He called such a decision “dangerous.”

The Kremlin brushed aside Trump’s criticism as an “emotional reaction” and defended the deadly campaign of missile and drone attacks across Ukraine.

The Kremlin’s reaction has underlined Putin’s willingness to continue Europe’s largest conflict since World War II. Despite pressure from the US, the Russian leader has stuck to his maximalist demands on Kyiv for ending his invasion, which is now in its fourth year.

Merz, who took office this month after a campaign in which he appeared more hawkish on Moscow than his predecessor Olaf Scholz, said his government will do “everything in our power” to maintain military support for Kyiv. Last week, he publicly advocated spending up to 5% of economic output on defense for the first time.

Zelenskiy is scheduled to visit Berlin on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the plans. Merz and Zelenskiy are expected to discuss further military support from Germany for Ukraine’s war effort and broader efforts to secure a ceasefire, the person said, asking not to be named discussing private conversations.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking to reporters during a visit to Vietnam, said a deadline on the Kremlin would serve to show that Putin “is lying” and urged Trump to back up his comments with additional measures against Russia.

“In recent hours, we have once again seen Donald Trump express his anger,” Macron said. “I simply hope now that this will translate into action.”

Russia launched a record number of drones as well as nine cruise missiles at regions across the Ukraine overnight, Zelenskiy said on the social media platform X Monday. The Ukrainian leader said the attack left people injured and civilian infrastructure damaged.

Read the rest of the report here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

We know that Europe wanted this to continue as a bloodbath and so this is not surprising, but frankly Trump’s speeches and actions are not surprising either: we discussed last year that the war would not be brought to an immediate end as promised; even though Trump campaigned that he would end it on the first day in office (and even claimed that he could end it before he took office), which then turned into the first 100 days of office. This resulted in a new minerals deal with Ukraine, effectively a puppet and actor Zelensky selling more of Ukraine to Western business interests and the U.S. further entrenching itself there as its latest colony.

Now we have the orange herring making his typical social media bloviations again, threatening the prospect of an expanded war. Figures; but this is what the puppet masters want and are forcing the world into by design; killing time (no pun intended) to redraw the world map and create power blocks in this new multipolar framework, while creating the new financial system of tokenized assets and AI monitoring. The death of millions, nay, perhaps billions is a ‘necessary’ sacrifice to achieve this goal.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE