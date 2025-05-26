The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R R's avatar
R R
30m

Only the beginning of their population reductions.

NEW WORLD ORDER 10 COMMANDMENTS

1.Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.

2.Guide reproduction wisely — improving fitness and diversity.

3.Unite humanity with a living new language.

4.Rule passion — faith — tradition — and all things with tempered reason.

5.Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts.

6.Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court.

7.Avoid petty laws and useless officials.

8.Balance personal rights with social duties.

9.Prize truth — beauty — love — seeking harmony with the infinite.

10.Be not a cancer on the earth — Leave room for nature — Leave room for nature.

#1 and #2 are genocide of people and by abortions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture