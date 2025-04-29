The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Grimm's avatar
Keith Grimm
1h

Lord Jesus, I am so tired of the wickedness and control freaks in this world. Help us all that love you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The WinePress
Born Again's avatar
Born Again
2m

" “Think of information manipulation as a virus. Instead of treating an infection once it has taken hold, that’s the de-bunking, it is better vaccinate, so that our body is inoculated.” "<----We do - that's why anyone with two brain cells to rub together don't listen to you and those of your ilk! You ARE the virus! As for 'injections', no thank you. My Creator tells me I am fearfully and wonderfully made - and I believe HIM!

Psalms 139:14

“I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well.”

King James Version (KJV)

No other 'help' need come knocking. My Creator *also* tells me that you, and those of your ilk are of YOUR father, the devil - who,

John 8:44 - 8:45

Now viewing scripture range from the book of John chapter 8:44 through chapter 8:45...

John Chapter 8

44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.

45 And because I tell you the truth, ye believe me not.

tells us that you lie like him, and murder. To edify you further,

John 10:10

“The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.”

King James Version (KJV)

Your father not only kills and lies, but steals too and seeks to destroy. We 'get' that you've chosen that for yourself, but I've been saved from the fire!

Jude Chapter 1

23 And others save with fear, pulling them out of the fire; hating even the garment spotted by the flesh.

24 Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy,

25 To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen.

I love to proclaim I've been redeemed!

Psalms 107:2

“Let the redeemed of the LORD say so, whom he hath redeemed from the hand of the enemy;”

King James Version (KJV)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture