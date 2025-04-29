Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the European Union, has once again stirred up controversy online after the EU head called for more online censorship by metaphorically vaccinating the masses to correct supposed ‘wrong thinking’ and misinformation.

The EU President made these remarks and more at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit in May 2024. Her past comments have begun to recirculate online.

“It takes resilience. As technology evolves, we need to build up societal immunity around information manipulation. Research has shown that pre-bunking is more successful than de-bunking. Pre-bunking is the opposite of debunking. In short, prevention is preferable to cure, she argued. “Think of information manipulation as a virus. Instead of treating an infection once it has taken hold, that’s the de-bunking, it is better vaccinate, so that our body is inoculated. Pre-bunking is the same approach.”

She went on to argue that “disinformation relies on people passing it on to others” and therefore it is required that “people know what malign information’s influence is” and how to spot different disinformation techniques. “As that knowledge goes up – our chances of being influenced goes down. And that builds up the societal resilience that we will need,” she added.

Von der Leyen urged EU leaders that they “must be vigilant and uncompromising” and guarantee that “malign information or propaganda” must be quickly removed and blocked.

Sander van der Linden, a social psychologist at Cambridge University and the author of his new book “Foolproof: Why We Fall for Misinformation and How to Build Immunity,” says this prebunking will act as some ‘sort of herd immunity when it comes to false information,’ he said.

He told Euronews:

“Pre-bunking is the opposite of debunking. It is a preemptive technique based on the idea of physiological inoculation. “So, just as vaccines expose people to a weakened dose of a virus to try to trigger the production of antibodies to help prevent future infection, you preemptively try to refute a future falsehood or to take techniques that are used to dupe people online so they can build up mental antibodies and in the future they are partly immune to disinformation.”

Google began doing this in some EU member states in 2023.

Moreover, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Melissa Fleming also revealed in 2023 the UN was working to use a tactic called “pre-bunking,” a scheme that plants key information in the mind of the viewer, so when they encounter something that goes contrary to the narrative they will know to reject it.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

These psychopaths sure do love to keep using the vaccination reference, don’t they?

You are not allowed to think, let alone what you are allowed to say. The mind control and coercion has been going on for a very long time, and these puppet leaders are only increasingly reminding us that the attempted brainwashing is getting worse.

Proverbs 12:17 He that speaketh truth sheweth forth righteousness: but a false witness deceit.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

