The European Union has now become so desperate to remilitarize NATO and engage directly with Russia, member states are now proposing seizing upwards of 10 trillion euros worth of private citizens’ savings in order to fund the war effort, which builds upon proposals by NATO last year to do just that, as other European leaders are looking to rapidly increase defense production and enlarge the size of their armies.

NATO Needs Europeans’ Pension Funds

In December, The WinePress highlighted remarks made by the new NATO Secretary-General, Mark Rutte, the former Prime Minister of The Netherlands, who said that Europe needs to “shift to a wartime mindset” and that military expenditures must increase, even perhaps at the cost of things such as healthcare and retirement funds.

Rutte made these remarks at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Brussels, Belgium. The event was titled, “To Prevent War, NATO Must Dial Up its Defenses.”

From that article:

Rutte began his speech by once again repeating the ‘Western collectivist’ narrative, sort of speak, that “[Russian President Vladimir] Putin is trying to wipe Ukraine off the map. He is trying to fundamentally change the security architecture that has kept Europe safe for decades. And he is trying to crush our freedom and way of life,” he remarked.

He went on to say that Russia’s economy has become a wartime economy, and that “Russia is preparing for [a] long-term confrontation. With Ukraine. And with us,” he warned.

He added:

“Russia, China, but also North Korea and Iran, are hard at work to try to weaken North America and Europe. To chip away at our freedom. They want to reshape the global order. Not to create a fairer one, but to secure their own spheres of influence. “They are testing us. And the rest of the world is watching. No, we are not at war. But we are certainly not at peace either.”

Rutte tried to reassure the audience that NATO is not under direct immediate threat from Russia right now, but the NATO chief did argue that peace could end swiftly and therefore NATO needs to bolster its defense and its spending to prepare for imminent aggression. He said: “We can prevent the next big war on NATO territory. And preserve our way of life. This requires us all to be faster and fiercer. It is time to shift to a wartime mindset. And turbo-charge our defence production and defence spending.”

Rutte then went on to complain that NATO and European national defenses are not up to par and must scale quickly. He called upon citizens to demand that their governments erase barriers that would allow banks and private interests to invest even more into defense contracting and weapons manufacturing. Rutte went so far as to say that Europeans should consign a portion of their Social Security, pensions and healthcare funds to fund Europe’s war machine.

The Secretary-General stated:

“I also say to governments:

Stop creating barriers between each other and between industries, banks and pension funds. Instead, tear these barriers down. They only increase production costs, stifle innovation and ultimately hamper our security. “To the defence industry I say:

You need to do everything you can to keep us safe. There’s money on the table, and it will only increase. So dare to innovate and take risks! Come up with solutions to the swarms of drones and other new war tactics. Put in the extra shifts and new production lines! “And finally, to the citizens of NATO countries, especially in Europe, I say:

Tell your banks and pension funds it is simply unacceptable that they refuse to invest in the defence industry. Defence is not in the same category as illicit drugs and pornography. Investing in defence is an investment in our security. It’s a must! “And this brings me to my main point. Defence spending. “It is true that we spend more on defence now than we did a decade ago. But we are still spending far less than during the Cold War. Even though the threats to our freedom and security are just as big – if not bigger. “[…] I know spending more on defence means spending less on other priorities. But it is only a little less. On average, European countries easily spend up to a quarter of their national income on pensions, health and social security systems. We need a small fraction of that money to make our defences much stronger, and to preserve our way of life. “[…] If we don’t spend more together now to prevent war, we will pay a much, much, much higher price later to fight it. Not billions, but trillions of euros. That’s if we come out on top…and that’s if we win. “[…] Today, I call for your support. Action is urgent. To protect our freedom, our prosperity, and our way of life, your politicians need to listen to your voices. Tell them you accept to make sacrifices today so that we can stay safe tomorrow. Tell them they need to spend more on defence so that we can continue to live in peace. Tell them that security matters more than anything.”

European Actors Are Serious

A few months later and European leaders are increasingly becoming bolder in introducing plans to exact citizens’ private savings to fund their war efforts. This was succinctly detailed in a recent report by World Affairs in Context

SB.BY reported last week:

The European Commission estimates the total level of unused savings of EU citizens at 10 trillion Euros, and it intends to find ways to mobilise this money to finance its plans to militarise Europe and support the European military-industrial complex, according to a statement by European Commissioner for Financial Services and the Savings and Investment Union Maria Luís Albuquerque, distributed by the EC press service, TASS reports.

“A large part of Europeans’ savings lies in the form of deposits at very low interest rates (between 0.3 and 0.8 percent per annum) and even in the form of cash reserves. Mobilising even a small part of these resources will change the investment landscape in the EU,” the European Commissioner said. “European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s announced plan to rearm Europe will rely heavily on attracting this private investment,” Ms. Albuquerque noted.

According to her, Europe’s problem is the gap between idle savings and enterprises in need of funds. Therefore, the EC intends to create a new scheme to mobilise owners’ funds for investment in EU industry, which will be implemented under an EU programme: the Investment and Savings Union.

According to von der Leyen, the European armament plan should attract 800bn Euros to the EU's military industry by 2029.

This 800 billion euro investment refers to the E.U.’s freshly announced REARM act, announced on March 6th. Per a press release,

President von der Leyen said: “It is important to state that economic strength and Europe's plan to REARM are two sides of the same coin. Europe's economic and innovative potential is an asset for its security. Vice versa, Europe's defence efforts can give a massive boost to a more competitive Single Market in the mid and long term.” By investing in the next generation of military equipment and security infrastructure, the EU can trigger a powerful tailwind for important industries such as digitisation, transport networks, AI applications, quantum computing, and secure communication. This, in turn, will have a positive impact on Europe's competitiveness and economic growth. The Commission is also committed to supporting SMEs across the Union, which are at the heart of the defence supply chain. The President said new omnibus packages will simplify rules and cut red tape, especially in the defence sector.

Even just yesterday the EU Commission announced the European Defence Innovation Scheme (EUDIS) Business Accelerator and Matchmaking.

Timo Pesonen, Director-General of DG Defence Industry and Space for the European Commission, commented:

"Defence is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by emerging technologies and the rise of new players. To support this shift, we are launching the EUDIS Business Accelerator programme and EUDIS Matchmaking. The Business Accelerator will equip start-ups and scale-ups with the skills, expertise, and connections to defence. Matchmaking will bring together the European defence innovation ecosystem, facilitating access to capital for defence technology founders and fostering partnerships. Our goal is clear: making Europe a powerhouse for defence innovation and a driver of talent and investment.”

Moreover, as Decode 39 reports: Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti has proposed a groundbreaking plan to mobilise up to €200 billion of private defence investment, backed by a €16.7 billion public guarantee, while excluding defence spending from the Stability Pact. Garnering favourable support from EU finance ministers, the initiative aims to boost European rearmament without increasing national debt, highlighting key issues of fiscal flexibility and sustainable growth.

This is being seen as another way to compliment the E.U.’s REARM act.

Since the fallout from Trump and Zelensky’s heated negotiations several weeks ago, European leaders and the press immediately sprung into action for greater militarization.

French President Emmanuel Macron suggested using nuclear weaponry against Russia. "Our nuclear deterrent protects us: it's complete, sovereign, French through and through. But, responding to the historic call of the future German Chancellor, I have decided to open the strategic debate on the protection of our allies on the European continent through our (nuclear) deterrence.”

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said he wants to double the size of the army, alleging Russia could attack a target beyond Ukraine. To do this, Tusk wants to require all men to undergo military training, and did not rule out including women, Daily Caller reported.

“We are preparing large-scale military training for every adult man in Poland. Our goal is to finalize the plan by year’s end to ensure a well-trained reserve force ready for potential threats.” “We’re talking about the need to have an army of half a million in Poland, including the reservists.” “Poland must pursue the most advanced capabilities, including nuclear and modern unconventional weapons. This is a serious race — a race for security, not for war. “It seems if we organise things wisely, and I’m talking constantly with the Minister of Defence, we will have to use several courses of action. That means the reservists, but also intensive training to make those who do not go into the army fully-fledged and competent soldiers during a conflict.”

The Financial Times has even pushed a similar narrative that the E.U. has to drop pensions and welfare to build this new military state.

The author wrote, “Either way, the welfare state as we have known it must retreat somewhat: not enough that we will no longer call it by that name, but enough to hurt. It was never designed for a world in which living to 100 is banal. It was never meant to enable such things as Britain’s current out-of-work benefits bill. The rise in social spending over the past century has been uncannily global — encompassing Japan, the US, Australia, Canada — but the absolute levels are highest in Europe. As the most militarily exposed of those places, this isn’t tenable.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Matthew 24:6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. [7] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. [8] All these are the beginning of sorrows.

Gerald Celente of the Trends Journal says it best: “When all else fails, they take you to war.” The E.U. is a failed state, as is the U.S. empire, and so now it must go out with a bang and takedown whoever as the rich elites jump ship before it goes down.

The utter madness and insanity coming from Europe is, I guess at this point is not all too surprising, but it is nonetheless sickening. It continues to build upon this laughable ruse that ‘evil Russia,’ along with China, Iran, and the BRICS+ bloc by extension, is looking to take over the world and raise hell on the rest of the world, portraying Putin as this Hitler-esk figure. Total propaganda and unfounded claims.

But, as with all these wars since time and memorial, a false flag will need to be executed to make World War III “official.” It’s coming, just wait; and it will be so epic that people will lay aside all rationale and dive right into their own deaths.

