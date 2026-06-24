The European Union has passed another hurdle in bringing its digital euro central bank digital currency to fruition, after the Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee passed establishment of the digital euro.

“The digital euro would be a new, electronic form of money issued by the European Central Bank (ECB) and would work online and offline,” the Parliament said in a press release. “Online payments would be processed through an account-based system, while offline payments would work directly via local storage devices. The offline functionality would be equivalent to using physical cash, as losing the device would mean losing the offline money with no refund possible.”

The European Central Bank (ECB) has previously said that it plans to rollout its CBDC in mid-2027 and a hard implementation in 2029.

The Parliament’s decision covers three different aspects: official acceptance of a CBDC; the provision of digital euro services by payment service providers incorporated in member states whose currency is not the euro; and oblige euro area countries to keep cash accessible and plan for digital payment disruptions.

The press release states (excerpts):

Privacy-by-design and privacy-by-default principles would be built into the digital euro. Cutting-edge technologies, such as “zero-knowledge proofs”, would allow transactions to be verified without exposing personal data, which would be processed only to the extent strictly necessary for the system to function. The ECB would not have access to personal identification data.

All payment service providers (PSPs), including banks, e-money providers, post offices, and regulated crypto-asset providers, could distribute the digital euro across the EU. Most businesses would be required to accept it. Exceptions would apply to the self-employed, and small and micro enterprises that do not accept other digital payments.

Temporary refusals, such as during a power outage, would also be allowed under specific conditions. Visitors, tourists and, in some cases, people living outside the euro area would also be able to use it.

Basic services, such as opening an account, holding and managing funds, and getting at least one payment instrument, would be free of charge. PSPs could charge for extra services, with the exception of account maintenance inactivity penalties or service bundling. Fees for merchant and inter-provider would be capped, while offline payments would be entirely fee-free.

To protect the financial system, there would be a cap on how many digital euros any individual could hold. MEPs proposed the EU ceiling should be set by the Commission, based on ECB recommendations, and reviewed at least every two years. MEPs want the Parliament to have full decision-making powers in this process.

Businesses would not be allowed to hold digital euros, except to accumulate incoming payments for up to 24 hours. Crucially, the digital euro would not earn or cost any interest.

MEPs want to ensure that the ECB’s role would be kept separate from its monetary policy functions. Before the launch, the ECB should finalise a rulebook, build the infrastructure, run real-life pilot tests, and iron out liability rules with particular attention to offline risks, like double-spending. Once authorised, a roll-out period of at least 24 months would follow, giving banks, providers, and users time to prepare. Governments and providers would also run awareness campaigns.

A second file on the provision of digital euro services by payment services providers incorporated in member states whose currency is not the euro, adopted by 43 votes to 9, with 6 abstentions, would allow banks and PSPs from non-euro EU countries to distribute the digital euro, subject to the same rules, while the ECB would retain the power to restrict access and use. Non-euro EU member states would also need to appoint a national authority to monitor any impact on their own currency.

A third file, on legal tender of euro banknotes and coins, adopted by 46 votes to 4, with 8 abstentions, would oblige euro area countries to keep cash accessible and plan for digital payment disruptions. Businesses would not be allowed to ban cash through “no cash” signs or standard contract terms. Member states would also need to check cash availability regularly, with special attention to vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, low-income individuals, and the unbanked.

Rapporteur Fernando Navarrete Rojas (EPP, ES) said:

“With the single currency package, we are protecting citizens’ freedom to choose how they pay. We are strengthening access to and acceptance of cash, while making central bank money available in digital form. The digital euro will complement cash, never replace it. No one should be forced away from cash, and no one should be left without a secure, resilient and genuinely European digital payment option. “Europe does not have to choose between the digital euro and successful private payment solutions. We need both to work together. The agreement rightly recognises the dual approach: existing standards and infrastructure should be reused wherever possible. This will allow European payment solutions to connect to a common acceptance infrastructure and become interoperable across borders. “The agreement also ensures that privacy will be built into the digital euro from the outset. Europeans will gain a secure digital payment option while remaining in control of both their money and their personal data.”

ECB head Christine Lagarde has previously said that as the EU and ECB embark on creating and enforcing a CBDC, they will still ensure cash is a viable option and will print new notes; and said in 2023 that “the digital euro is on the move,” making sure to note that “cash is here to stay.”

“We need to prepare our currency for the future. We envisage a digital euro as a digital form of cash that can be used for all digital payments, free of charge, and that meets the highest privacy standards. It would coexist alongside physical cash, which will always be available, leaving no one behind.”

In an attempt to quash fears, the ECB published a report around that time to reassure Europeans that they have no intentions of mitigating their lives:

“With a digital euro, people would have more choice in how to pay and a secure solution that fully respects their privacy. The central bank has no interest in monitoring peoples’ payment patterns and no commercial aspirations. It would not have access to or store any personal data that would directly identify end users. “The digital euro is also intended to achieve a cash-like level of privacy for offline payments, as it would require no third-party validation and would rely simply on the direct transfer from the payer to the payee.”

But even Lagarde has still been forced to concede that a CBDC would remove anonymity.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

As a reminder, don’t forget Lagarde is a convicted thief when she headed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) but was never put in jail: she just got a new job as the head of the ECB.

From The Guardian:

Christine Lagarde has been found guilty of negligence in approving a massive payout of taxpayers’ money to controversial French businessman Bernard Tapie but avoided a jail sentence.

A French court convicted the head of the International Monetary Fund and former government minister, who had faced a €15,000 (£12,600) fine and up to a year in prison. But it decided she should not be punished and that the conviction would not constitute a criminal record. On Monday evening the IMF gave her its full support.

The verdict came as a surprise as even the public prosecutor had admitted the evidence against Lagarde was “weak” during a five-day trial last week. Jean-Claude Marin told the court Lagarde’s actions fell into the category of politics and not criminality and called for her to be acquitted.

Lagarde, who has always argued she did nothing wrong and acted “in the public interest”, was not present for the judgment. Her lawyer Patrick Maisonneuve said she had flown back to Washington DC, where the IMF is based.

‘Crime doesn’t pay,’ they say, or does it? - So keep this in mind when you listen to Lagarde spout her rhetoric.

Anyone who knows anything at all about CBDCs knows that it is purely a permissioned surveillance and compliance tool. Any claim to the contrary is lying. The now former-General Manager Agustín Carstens once ominously warned in a deleted video that a CBDC would provide “absolute control” over an individual’s life and purchasing habits.

“We don’t know who’s using a $100 bill today and we don’t know who’s using a 1,000 peso bill today. The key difference with the CBDC is the central bank will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that will determine the use of that expression of central bank liability, and also we will have the technology to enforce that.”

Furthermore, an economy does not need to go entirely cashless to implement CBDC: we covered this in my detailed report from the United Nations earlier this month, where some countries are still using cash, but various new-age terminals are able to more precisely track and trace where the fiat paper bills are going.

That being said, actions speak louder than words. Spain, for example, is already constricting cash use by tightening down on transactions of €1,000 for businesses. They say it’s for eschewing fraud, but we know what that means at this point…

We are seeing similar iterations around the world in various ways; paper puts up with anything you put on it. The ECB and other central banks may say they are not eliminating cash — for now, at the very moment they are speaking (they didn’t read aloud to you the fine print) — but their actions say otherwise. Paper and coin circulation will continue to diminish, not necessarily evaporate overnight, but supply will increasingly be tightened and caps will be placed on transactions.

SEE:

All of this is leading up to the eventual and inevitable ‘final solution:’

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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