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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
3m

Sure, cash will still be a viable option. As in safe and effective, inflation is only temporary, and others. These vile creatures spew out their lies in attempts to confuse who they can. I ain't buying it.

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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
11m

The central Bank's are controlled by the Zionist banking family of the Rothschild family at exorbitant interest rates. Who does America owe 40 trillion dollars to?

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