The European Central Bank (ECB) plans to rollout tokenized central bank money next month via cash tokens and a blockchain-based system that links to the conventional money system, via a scheme the ECB calls Project Pontes. If all goes according to plan, the plan will initiate on September 21st.

According to the ECB’s website:

Pontes is the Eurosystem’s distributed ledger technology (DLT) solution that links market DLT platforms and TARGET Services to settle DLT-based wholesale transactions in central bank money. It builds on the successful results of the exploratory work on new technologies for wholesale central bank money settlement. Pontes is part of a single Eurosystem programme that seeks to leverage DLT and tokenisation for Europe’s wholesale financial market.

Crypto outlet Ledger Insights added:

Pontes offers two settlement models. Institutions can settle using cash tokens, which are tokenized representations of central bank money that live on the Eurosystem’s own DLT. Or they can use a trigger model, where the DLT initiates a conventional payment through the TARGET real time gross settlement system (T2 RTGS). Either way, the settlement is in central bank money, not commercial bank money and not stablecoins.

Before institutions can access the live production environment, they must demonstrate to their national central bank that they have conducted appropriate testing. That testing phase is starting in early August, but institutions wishing to be among the first group to go live need to register for the production environment with their national central bank by 7 August. These deadlines apply only to the initial go live. Institutions can always join later.

This latest announcement comes after a collective comprising ten leading EU financial institutions called RL1, launched Regulated Layer One, a jointly owned blockchain network for regulated financial markets, the group said in a press release.

Converge explained that “The launch consolidates one of Europe’s longest-running bank blockchain efforts into shared, member-owned infrastructure at a moment when tokenization pilots across the region are colliding with a fragmented patchwork of private networks.

“RL1 is structured as a European Cooperative Society, or SCE, domiciled in Luxembourg, and every member holds equal decision-making rights over the network’s governance and development.”

The network operates on infrastructure built by Frankfurt-based SWIAT.

Henning Vollbehr, designated Managing Director of RL1, and who was formerly the SWIAT managing director, said in the press release:

“RL1 will serve as the connecting infrastructure for Europe’s digital financial market, enabling participating institutions to move from isolated tokenization initiatives to an integrated, liquid, and scalable capital market ecosystem. I am excited about this opportunity and look forward to the task ahead.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Check out my many other articles here on Substack discussing tokenization to understand the scope as to what is going on.

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