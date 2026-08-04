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Gas Axe's avatar
Gas Axe
2h

Millions of Mexicans refusing the digital registration should give all of us hope that others will refuse this digital ghetto.

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Christopher Paulin's avatar
Christopher Paulin
3hEdited

https://www.wordreference.com/iten/Ponte -- Ponte (masculine) means bridge in Italian, the pontiff, the Roman Catholic pope, the Bishop of Rome, who is the bridge to God, not Jesus in their view. I know French pont (bridge, masculine), so I looked up the Italian. They are telling us in Italian from Italy who is in charge. This is a game that the pope is playing.

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