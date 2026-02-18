Today, the European Central Bank (ECB) provided an updated timeline for the release of its digital euro, a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Rollout has been delayed as the ECB had originally wanted to get its CBDC formally approved by October of last year, but admitted that the public is still yet to warm up to it, but said that they would ramp-up their propaganda efforts to sway some opinions.

Piero Cipollone, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, laid-out an updated roadmap for their digital euro at an ABI Executive Committee Meeting.

According to the ECB’s documents, “A pilot exercise and initial transactions could be launched in mid-2027.”

“We aim to be ready for a potential first issuance of the digital euro during 2029. This is based on a working assumption that the EU co-legislators will adopt the Regulation on the establishment of the digital euro in the course of 2026.”

Unlike the United States, the European Union seems to be committed to going the more conventional banking route versus America’s privatized stablecoin path.

Cipollone said the digital euro would mean "preserving the central position of banks in payments,” Reuters noted. “Banks could lose their role in payments not just because of stablecoins but also due to other private solutions.”

“The cap on the fee that merchants will pay on the digital euro network will be lower than what the international payments network, normally the costlier, charge, but higher than what domestic payments scheme, normally the cheapest, charge,” Cipollone said.

Previously, the ECB has worked with MasterCard to help frame a digital ID wallet system, but that may appear to become more fractured amidst tensions with the U.S. and an ever-fractionalizing world.

The ECB says the digital euro could be delivered via existing mediums, namely digital ID wallets or co-badging with physical cards.

The ECB is aiming to have its CBDC officially adopted and codified into law later this year.

For the adoption of a CBDC, there are some key parameters that should be adopted, according Cipollene.

Compensation: for a transitional period of at least five years, fee caps would be set at a level comparable to the average fees for payments made with debit cards that can be used both at the point of sale and for e-commerce. As PSPs would not pay scheme fees for digital euro, it would generate ample fee revenue.

Open funding: banks would not be obliged to provide funding/defunding services for a digital euro payment account that is not held with them. Availability would depend on bilateral contracts, which could include compensation.

Cash services: cash conversion would only be obligatory to provide for PSPs that provide cash services for comparable means of payment and only need to be provided in the same manner as the PSP provides them for comparable means of payment. This allows for a reasonable fee to be charged for cash conversions and an interPSP fee to align with current business models.

Multiple accounts and joint accounts: PSPs would provide this to consumers on a voluntary basis.

User interfaces: increases prominence of banks’ interfaces for accessing the digital euro.

Access to mobile devices: introduces more stringent rules for phone manufacturers to give PSPs access to the software and hardware in mobile devices for providing (offline) digital euro.

From a separate ECB report .

The CBDC rollout has taken longer than expected and that is a big reason why, I believe, stablecoins have become so sexy lately. The incompetent and corrupt ECB continues to meander around and get nothing done (which, I suppose in this regard, let us hope they continue to play in the sand and get nothing done; or better yet, how about the ECB shuts down along with the rest of the other central banks!), but it appears they now have a better plan to rollout their CBDC.

By 2029, Europe I suspect will probably look a lot different, destroyed and torn apart by war and its dead economies. By then, and perhaps sooner, people will be begging for the ‘solution.’

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

