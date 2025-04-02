The following report was first published on June 29th, 2023, on winepressnews.com:

In order to curb the tide of climate change and it’s purported effects on us and the environment, the European Union published new proposals that actually consider blocking out the sun with weather modification technology.

Inflation Caused By The Weather

Moreover, the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Largarde has claimed that climate change is the reason why inflation is red hot in the Eurozone. Largarde made these remarks last week at the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact.

Here is what Largarde said during her speech at the Summit:

Today, the window of opportunity to achieve this goal is closing before our eyes: The past eight years have been the warmest on record worldwide and the critical 1.5 C threshold for annual temperatures will likely be exceeded in at least one year before 2027.

Record-breaking droughts, heatwaves and floods are already plaguing the world. They are inflicting suffering and damage on every continent and serve as a mere glimpse into the future. It is everyone’s duty to take every possible step to ensure that the Paris climate goal is reached.

Not only is this a matter of justice for future generations, it is also undoubtedly a matter of justice and responsibility for today’s. Developing nations are already the hardest hit by the impact of global warming. One fact is glaringly evident: developing countries are poised to bear a disproportionate share of the impact. More than 90% of those who have perished owing to extreme weather events during the last half-century lived in these countries, where more than 70% of reported disasters occurred.

The path forward is clear: we must forge ahead with a global transition to ensure our economies are future-proof. This means not only reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero and adapting our economies to shield them from climate change, but also tackling the root causes of the severe destruction of nature that is threatening the vital resources we rely on for our survival. ECB research shows that in Europe alone, over 70% of our economy is highly dependent on nature’s ecosystem services – a figure that is likely to be much higher in developing economies.

In taking up this challenge, there are at least three levers we can use to boost the funding needed for a green and just transition on a global scale.

First and foremost, it is up to governments to lead the fight against climate change and honour their commitments to financing the transition.

Developed economies must lead by example and honour the USD 100 billion climate pledge made 14 years ago at COP15 in Copenhagen. Governments should also mobilise private finance by implementing transition policies and creating a sound and stable framework to attract capital flows at the national and global level.

Second, governments can push for reform of the multilateral financial architecture.

The Network for Greening the Financial System, which brings together 127 central banks and supervisors from all around the world, has played a crucial role in accelerating global action and will continue to do so.

We at the ECB have also made it a priority to take account of climate change, because (i) it affects inflation; (ii) it affects our balance sheet; and (iii) it is a financial risk for the banks we supervise. We have adjusted our corporate bond holdings and changed our collateral and risk management to better reflect climate risks and at the same time provide incentives to support the green transition of the economy. As supervisors, we make sure that banks consider climate risks when making business and lending decisions. We also stress test the impact of climate change on the economy and financial stability. Through our advice, analysis and actions, we aim to manage the financial risks stemming from climate change as well as provide evidence to support the need for the transition I just mentioned.

This is not the first time Lagarde has said something similar. Largarde made identical claims last year, too. “If more and more climate disasters, droughts, and famines occur throughout the world, there will be repercussions on prices, on insurance premiums, and on the financial sector,” she said last August, adding, “We need to take that into account.”

Banana Boat The Sun

In response to the continued threat of this climate crisis they continue to speak of, the European Union is now actually considering proposals to use modification to block out the sun, to prevent the earth from getting too hot.

These actions are now on the table because the parliamentary members are claiming mankind is running out of time to turn back the tide of climate change.

Bloomberg provided a mock draft of some of the proposals on Tuesday but were not provided too many details.

After the EU had their meeting yesterday, June 28th, they published the proposals and Q&A, providing their rationale for such a drastic move. in what they are calling a “comprehensive new outlook on threats of climate change and environmental degradation on peace, security and defence.”

The EU claims that climate change can cause “pandemics” and “migratory movements,” and are, apparently, drastically affecting these nation’s armies and their performance. The EU wrote:

Recurrent climate extremes, rising temperatures and sea levels, desertification, water scarcity, threats to biodiversity, environmental pollution and contamination are threatening the health and well-being of humanity, and can create greater displacement, migratory movements, pandemics, social unrest, instability and even conflicts. Europe’s armed forces are also confronted with the changing and challenging operational conditions due to climate change. These new threats have already prompted allies and partners to update their policies too.

High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell added in a statement, “Our peace and security depend on robust climate and environmental policies. Without that, there can be no peace.”

In a separate blog post the EU provided further context into the specifics of their proposals. Under their subheading, “What does the European Commission propose regarding geo-engineering?,” the EU explains what all this entails, but admit that such a move is quite risky:

The European Commission does not consider geoengineering to be the solution to climate change, as it does not address the root cause of the problem: the increase global greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere. The only way to halt global warming and lessen the impacts of climate change is by bringing those emissions to net-zero.

In the current state of development, a deliberate intervention in the Earth’s natural systems, such as a solar radiation modification (SRM) deployment, represents an unacceptable level of risk for humans and the environment.

There is no clear scientific knowledge on the impact and consequences such actions will entail, and no appropriate rules are developed in this regard so far. A comprehensive scientific review process that is inclusive and globally representative is essential.

As a precaution, the European Commission and the High Representative will support international efforts to comprehensively assess the risks and uncertainties of such climate interventions and promote discussions on a potential international framework for their governance, including research into related aspects.

Only ambitious climate change mitigation measures together with climate change adaptation will allow us to fulfil the Paris Agreement objectives. The EU is taking decisive action with the Fit for 55 package of proposals to achieve at least 55% net emission reductions by 2030, its long-term binding commitment to become climate neutrality by 2050 and adapting to the impact of climate change, as set out in the EU Adaptation Strategy.

Digging into the actual document proposal itself, the EU officials reiterate that this could be a viable option, though once again admitting that there are all sorts of uncertainties, and such an action would require scrupulous oversight and care, and assert this could even create contentions and power struggles between nations.

“In the context of accelerated global warming, deliberate large-scale intervention in the Earth’s natural systems (referred to as “geoengineering”), such as solar radiation modification, is attracting more attention. “However, the risks, impacts and unintended consequences that these technologies pose are poorly understood, and necessary rules, procedures and institutions have not been developed. These technologies introduce new risks to people and ecosystems, while they could also increase power imbalances between nations, spark conflicts and raises a myriad of ethical, legal, governance and political issues. “Guided by the precautionary principle, the EU will support international efforts to assess comprehensively the risks and uncertainties of climate interventions, including solar radiation modification and promote discussions on a potential international framework for its governance, including research related aspects.”

Screenshot of the document text

The fact is geoengineering and cloudseeding to alter atmospheric conditions and block out ultraviolet (UV) radiations from the sun have been going on for some time, as other governments are considering doing the same.

Bill Gates has been funding projects to launch chalk bombs into the atmosphere to block out rays from the sun, but some of those projects have been canceled.

Last year it was disclosed the Biden administration was funding research groups to also spray chemicals into the sky to reduce sun rays by reflecting them back.

Yet other groups and countries have deliberately been spraying stuff into the sky to reverse climate change, they say. The WinePress reported last year: “Startup Company Admits They Have Already Begun Spraying Chemicals Into The Atmosphere To Reverse Climate Change.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Climate change:

Genesis 8:22 While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.

Climate change is the brainless excuse for everything. Of course it morphs into global warming when it suits their goals for the moment. But now these evil bastards and spawns of Satan want to further pollute the sky and block out the sun, playing God and thinking they’ve outsmarted him in every facet.

What used to be considered “tinhat conspiracy” talk is now so commonly and readily spoken about as if it’s normal. And yet, and feel free to call me a “conspiracy theorist” – when the government and media keep talking about proposals to do this, that pretty much says to me, ‘Oh, so you’ve been doing this now for a longtime and now you are just casually confessing this in an indirect manner?’

The U.S. government has been doing this for a VERY long time. During the Vietnam War “Operation Popeye” was launched, which sprayed the skies over the country to extend their monsoon seasons to hassle the Vietnamese forces. The New York Times has an article about this, dating back to 1972.

The gaslighting here is unreal. All these problems they claim climate change are causing, are actually because of THEIR deliberate actions, such as spraying God only knows what in the sky. If you thought famine and dearth was bad before, then get ready for a ton more of it in droves…

