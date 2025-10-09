European Union To Launch Biometric Entry-Exit System For Non-EU Countries, Beginning October 12th
"If you refuse to provide your biometric data, you will be denied entry into the territory of the European countries using the EES."
Starting next week, 29 countries will adopt the European Union’s biometric Entry/Exit System (EES) for travelers not in the EU, as part of an effort to replace traditional paper passports with digital ID.
These 29 countries are: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.
The rule change also affects non-EU nations that belong to the Schengen area, including: Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.
According to the EES website:
The EES collects, records and stores:
data listed in your travel document(s) (e.g. full name, date of birth, etc.)
date and place of each entry and exit
facial image and fingerprints (called ‘biometric data’)
whether you were refused entry.
On the basis of the collected biometric data, biometric templates will be created and stored in the shared Biometric Matching Service (see footnote).
Footnote: The shared Biometric Matching Service (sBMS) will store biometric templates (which are a mathematical representation of the biometric data stored in the Visa Information System, the EES and other EU information systems) enabling searches with biometric data. The EES will use the sBMS for its interoperability with the VIS.
If you hold a short-stay visa to enter the Schengen area, your fingerprints will already be stored in the Visa Information System (VIS) and will not be stored again in the EES.
Depending on your particular situation, the system also collects your personal information from:
the Visa Information System (which contains additional personal information)
the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) , in particular the status of your ETIAS travel authorisation and, if applicable, whether you are a family member of an EU national.
All this is done in full compliance with data protection rules and rights.
Why is your data collected in the EES?
Your data is collected and processed in the EES to:
reinforce the efficiency of external border management
prevent irregular immigration
facilitate the management of migration flows
identify travellers who have no right to enter or who have exceeded their permitted stay
identify travellers who are using fake identities or passports
help prevent, detect and investigate terrorist offences and other serious crimes.
A demonstration:
AUTHOR COMMENTARY
Well, looks like I won’t be traveling to Europe…
Then again, you can hardly travel here in the States because the current administration is seeing to it that we have something identical here, too.
TSA Announces $5.5B In Airport Security Modernization With AI, Facial Recognition, Biometrics To Facilitate Digital IDs
Trump's "One, Big, Beautiful Bill" Greatly Expands Biometric Surveillance, Funds DHS' 'End-To-End Biometric Travel' And Autonomous Surveillance Towers
Lamentations 4:17 As for us, our eyes as yet failed for our vain help: in our watching we have watched for a nation that could not save us. [18] They hunt our steps, that we cannot go in our streets: our end is near, our days are fulfilled; for our end is come.
Isn’t it funny how all these leaders in the U.S., U.K., and E.U. suddenly care about illegal immigration? Before it was totally fine and we were lampooned as racist, xenophobic, alt-right Nazis (and we still are by some), but now it is acceptable to say we don’t like it when our cities are burned down, the women are raped, men are out of a job because of DEI and illegals occupy these spaces and real paying jobs are offshored. This is the sales pitch by Trump, by Starmer, and now by the EU. Curious, isn’t it? I’m sure there is no conspiracy, right?
Problem. Reaction. Solution.
Gotta build-out that digital ID framework!
Soon digital ID checkpoints will arrive just like during the Sniffles Snaffu in 2020…
Tokenization: United Nations Publishes New Framework For Digital IDs While The World Moves In Lockstep As A Means To Enforce Social Credit Scores
[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).
They are finally making it obvious who they really are. Slavers, murderers, and thieves. Yet some people still think wishful thinking will save them. It's bloody sad. This country will never be the same. Like so many other nations who have let themselves devolve into an uncivilization with nothing but the vice of fear & tyranny to characterize it.
Always an optimist, I say, "Great for even MORE big-bucks tourism down here to Chile in gorgeous S. America as
we have warm weather till April of '26"