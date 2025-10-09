Courtesy: REUTERS/Jack Taylor

Starting next week, 29 countries will adopt the European Union’s biometric Entry/Exit System (EES) for travelers not in the EU, as part of an effort to replace traditional paper passports with digital ID.

These 29 countries are: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

The rule change also affects non-EU nations that belong to the Schengen area, including: Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

According to the EES website:

The EES collects, records and stores:

data listed in your travel document(s) (e.g. full name, date of birth, etc.)

date and place of each entry and exit

facial image and fingerprints (called ‘biometric data’)

whether you were refused entry.

On the basis of the collected biometric data, biometric templates will be created and stored in the shared Biometric Matching Service (see footnote).

Footnote: The shared Biometric Matching Service (sBMS) will store biometric templates (which are a mathematical representation of the biometric data stored in the Visa Information System, the EES and other EU information systems) enabling searches with biometric data. The EES will use the sBMS for its interoperability with the VIS.

If you hold a short-stay visa to enter the Schengen area, your fingerprints will already be stored in the Visa Information System (VIS) and will not be stored again in the EES.

Depending on your particular situation, the system also collects your personal information from:

the Visa Information System (which contains additional personal information)

the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) , in particular the status of your ETIAS travel authorisation and, if applicable, whether you are a family member of an EU national.

All this is done in full compliance with data protection rules and rights.

Why is your data collected in the EES?

Your data is collected and processed in the EES to:

reinforce the efficiency of external border management

prevent irregular immigration

facilitate the management of migration flows

identify travellers who have no right to enter or who have exceeded their permitted stay

identify travellers who are using fake identities or passports

help prevent, detect and investigate terrorist offences and other serious crimes.

A demonstration:

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Well, looks like I won’t be traveling to Europe…

Then again, you can hardly travel here in the States because the current administration is seeing to it that we have something identical here, too.

Lamentations 4:17 As for us, our eyes as yet failed for our vain help: in our watching we have watched for a nation that could not save us. [18] They hunt our steps, that we cannot go in our streets: our end is near, our days are fulfilled; for our end is come.

Isn’t it funny how all these leaders in the U.S., U.K., and E.U. suddenly care about illegal immigration? Before it was totally fine and we were lampooned as racist, xenophobic, alt-right Nazis (and we still are by some), but now it is acceptable to say we don’t like it when our cities are burned down, the women are raped, men are out of a job because of DEI and illegals occupy these spaces and real paying jobs are offshored. This is the sales pitch by Trump, by Starmer, and now by the EU. Curious, isn’t it? I’m sure there is no conspiracy, right?

Problem. Reaction. Solution.

Gotta build-out that digital ID framework!

Soon digital ID checkpoints will arrive just like during the Sniffles Snaffu in 2020…

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE