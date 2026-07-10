Beginning this week, all new registered vehicles in the European Union must have installed a dash camera or some other looking device that monitors the driver’s face at all times, known as the Advanced Driver Distraction Warning (ADDW) system.

According to an official news article published on the European Commission’s website:

European roads are among the safest in the world, but the number of deaths and injuries from road accidents is still too high. Thanks to the EU’s General Safety Regulation, many safety systems have already been mandatory for all newly registered cars and vans since 2024. Starting on 7 July 2026, these vehicles will now be subject to even more advanced safety requirements. All new passenger cars and vans across the EU must now have these life-saving systems: 🫸 Advanced emergency brake detecting pedestrians and cyclists 😴 Advanced driver distraction warning system to keep drivers focused 👁️ Better forward vision 🛞 New tests for worn tyres to ensure safer performance 🚶‍➡️Expanded safety glass area to protect pedestrians during accidents Manufacturers were given more time to develop these more technically demanding features, which is why the legislation was rolled out in multiple phases. The long-term EU goal is to move as close as possible to zero fatalities in road transport by 2050, which it calls Vision Zero. These new mandatory requirements will help the EU achieve this. Moreover, they will help to better protect pedestrians and cyclists, address crashes caused by driver distraction, and encourage widespread adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems.

Auto Next noted what these cameras are specifically tracking:

“It uses infrared cameras pointed at the driver to analyse behaviour, tracking eye movement, blinking, where you are looking and even yawning, to spot when your attention drifts. The intent, catching drowsy or distracted drivers, is genuinely worthwhile, and distraction plays a role in a meaningful share of fatal crashes. “But an always-on camera studying your face is exactly the kind of thing that makes people uneasy, especially given the technology could in future be tied to alcohol detection and ignition interlocks. “[…] What we are far less enthusiastic about is the steady creep of cameras and monitoring inside our cars, and the ever-rising cost that comes with mandating more and more tech onto every new model. There is a fine line between a car that helps you and a car that watches you, and this nudges us closer to the latter.”

The EU website notes that the revised General Safety Regulation was adopted on November 27th, 2019, and mandated a number of safety features and data-recording devices in new vehicles. These include:

For all road vehicles (i.e. cars, vans, trucks and buses): Intelligent speed assistance, reversing detection with camera or sensors, attention warning in case of driver drowsiness or distraction, event data recorders, cybersecurity as well as an emergency stop signal.

For cars and vans: Additional features like lane-keeping systems and automated braking.

For buses and trucks: Technologies for better recognition of possible blind spots, warnings to prevent collisions with pedestrians or cyclists and tyre pressure monitoring systems.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Trust the government, they care oh so much about your safety.

Job 3:26 I was not in safety, neither had I rest, neither was I quiet; yet trouble came.

What a sad state Europe is in. Complete and utter Orwellian mess.

The sheer number of problems this will create will be incalculable, with myriads of bad tickets and false arrests and impoundments that didn’t need to happen, all because the AI cameras saw the driver yawn or sneeze, or took their eyes off of the road for one second to change the radio station or the AC.

“Our goal is to reduce road deaths to zero by 2050.” Translation: you won’t be driving at all in any capacity by 2050, because you own nothing and you will be [un]happy.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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