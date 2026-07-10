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Char's avatar
Char
42m

Wow,, everything but reading your mind and that will come next. They just won't allow people to live their lives in privacy anymore. Terrible.

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Christopher Paulin's avatar
Christopher Paulin
21mEdited

I will be registering my 1925 Ford Model TT truck. It is the ultimate car of simplicity! I have a brain that can think. No thank you, government. Henry Ford would be in shock! We should be moving toward simplicity, not overengineering.

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