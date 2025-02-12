The beautiful skies God has given to us are being destroyed and ruined by the work of insidious people with cloudseeding to our own detriment. This practice, sometimes also referred to as “solar engineering,” used to be labeled a “tin hat conspiracy theory” (and I suppose it still very much is due to the willful ignorance of the masses), but it is starting to become a little more noticed by a growing number of concerned citizens around the world.

Last year, I published a short post on winepressnews.com showing a number of pictures I took during late-Spring and Summer, showing blatant cloudseeding above the skies of Northern Indiana, right on the border of Michigan. I have reposted that report below; but before I get to those photos, I wanted to highlight some new photos I took yesterday that demonstrate that not only is the cloud-seeding continuing, it is getting worse as well.

The pictures were taken in a parking lot of a shopping plaza in Mishawaka, Indiana, several minutes before 5:00 PM EST. From all four corners, the sky was coated with smoggy streaks dispersed everywhere. These are FAR from normal clouds, this is clearly chemtrailing:

It was so disgusting I had to snap some photos of it and share them.

And yet most people are too busy looking down to notice their skies have been hijacked and totally contaminated by maniacs who want to control weather patterns, block UV rays from the sun, and lace the chemtrails with God only knows what is in that stuff.

The rest of this post is my report from last year, published on July 1st, 2024:

Mainstream media now very casually and nonchalantly presents it as if this is ‘just how it is,’ and ‘this has always gone on.’ This was perfectly demonstrated in 2023 and just recently when “journalists” and investigators were actually paraded on morning national television, bragging about how the process works and what it’s like to spray our skies to chemically engineer them into doing what they want it do.

Observe:

This process, of course, comes with plenty of controversy. Most recently, mainstream media briefly admitted that the city of Dubai had become sunken underwater with so much rain from cloudseeding from the days prior. MSM then had to walk it back and launch scores of reports to discredit their own admission. SEE: Dubai Underwater After Cloudseeding Experiments Create Massive Storms, But Media Attempts To Walk It Back

The WinePress has a number of reports covering this, including a number of governments openly discussing large scale operations to use this technology to fight climate change, by bouncing back sun rays in the sky to prevent the earth from, apparently, getting too hot.

SEE:

In this report, I wanted to highlight blatant examples of cloudseeding where I live in northern Indiana (St. Joseph County), right on the border of Michigan.

I took these pictures over the course of several different days this year. None of them have been edited, so I apologize if the images are not the clearest. The first set was taken on May 5th around 6:30 PM EST. You should notice a number of straight lines forming a grid almost and disseminating because of the wind:

The next pair of photos were taken on May 25th around 5:30 PM:

These pictures were captured on May 31st a little before 3:30 PM. More grid-like formations can be seen, and this time abnormal cloud formations and fuzzy halos dressing the sun can be seen:

Here are some images taken on June 27th at 2:45 PM:

And the last one was taken just today, July 1st at 1:55 PM:

This stuff just infuriates me so much. You know, I try to enjoy the simple things in life, right? I don’t have much money nor do I need a lot of it, but I like to enjoy the basic things in this life: good weather, a good meal, get a good sweat in from work or exercise, read a good book, read the King James Bible (the best book), crack a laugh every once in a while, and so forth. Simple stuff.

But then I go outside and I see this – and then I can’t help but just get so angry and enraged at what man has done to God’s creation; and we the fickle masses allow it. Nobody seems to notice, nobody seems to care; and when you show people conclusive proof they still think you’re a tin-hat-wearing nutcase! I don’t mind being made to think I’m strange (1 Peter 4:1-6; 1 Corinthians 4:10), and I understand (more and more than I already did as the days go by) that “And we know that we are of God, and the whole world lieth in wickedness” (1 John 5:19); and “But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived” (2 Timothy 3:13).

But these sick, twisted, demented children of the devil will soon have their day, make no mistake about it. As frustrating as this stuff is, all we can do is warn about it and try to create awareness, and long and hope for a new heavens and a new earth…

2 Peter 3:7 But the heavens and the earth, which are now, by the same word are kept in store, reserved unto fire against the day of judgment and perdition of ungodly men. [13] Nevertheless we, according to his promise, look for new heavens and a new earth, wherein dwelleth righteousness. [14] Wherefore, beloved, seeing that ye look for such things, be diligent that ye may be found of him in peace, without spot, and blameless. [15] And account that the longsuffering of our Lord is salvation; even as our beloved brother Paul also according to the wisdom given unto him hath written unto you;

Until then, here’s hoping and praying that the Lord still continues to provide and protect his dear saints and adopted children, because we sure do all need it.

Romans 5:1 Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ: [2] By whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God. [3] And not only so, but we glory in tribulations also: knowing that tribulation worketh patience; [4] And patience, experience; and experience, hope: [5] And hope maketh not ashamed; because the love of God is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Ghost which is given unto us.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

