Loretta Oates
2h

Thank you so much for reposting these articles! I hope and pray many more people who are currently following this guy will see these articles and know the truth. I can’t thank you enough for exposing what this man is really all about.

1 reply by The WinePress
SK
4h

Again, go further, get to the root.

I had a friend years ago who had probably the world's first bible-study website. He eventually got to asking 'can we do church online.' I told him, by definition, EMPHATICALLY NO!

I was warned early in my relationship with the Most High against following men...any men. Jesus clearly told people not to give men titles of distinction; yet churches do it. Paul wrote clearly that we are to "know those who labour among"...yet the 'pastor' or 'teacher'...online or in person...is the least knowable person around. They are 'too busy' to be known, you see! And then he warned against those who creep into houses via silly women laden down with sins...and people don't recognize it is THEIR church he is talking about!

My wife and I stopped going to church shortly after we got married: I wasn't interested in her eyes and heart being directed at the man on the stage Sunday after Sunday, as if he was somehow more spiritual or more knowledgeable than I was. I took up the gauntlet and became the spiritual leader of my household as commanded, and step number one was to keep my family away from disobedient religious men. People don't realize the reason the churches are full of adultery is that it is a founding principle: God did not design this system where everyone bows to the man performing on stage.

And that goes for dealings online as well. All these 'knowledge purveyors' disgust me; they plagiarize each other's content, act like a bunch of shield-locked groupies, and refuse to deal with real sins in a godly manner, have no real deep relationships. It is time for people to seek their God, read their bibles, and come together armed...rather than expecting a shortcut, substituting 'knowledge' for wisdom.

1 reply
