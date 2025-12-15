The following report was first published on August 14th, 2023, on winepressnews.com.

Diabolical. Demented. Disgusting. Predator. Pure evil. Thief. Grifter. Liar. Narcissist of epic proportions. -These are just some of the many words used to describe Geoffrey Scott Grider, according to his many victims who are now finally speaking out against him, exposing the years and years of corruption, perversion, harassment, and torment this pastor has inflicted upon them.

Grider at his studio office.

Geoffrey S. Grider (62) is the founder and lead writer for one of the largest Christian news and prophecy websites, Now The End Begins (NTEB), launched in 2009, with many thousands tuning in daily to read his articles and listen to his podcasts; which really hit it in stride in early-Autumn of 2015, when famous conservative radio host and pundit Rush Limbaugh gave NTEB his endorsement, helping the site reach new heights.

“That day was a turning point for little Now The End Begins, and today we are not so little but one of the most-visited bible prophecy sites in the world. After Rush was kind enough to mention us on his show, there was an immediate uptick in readers with fresh traffic to our site, and we have been growing ever since,” Grider wrote in a post on the day of Limbaugh’s death in 2021.

Since then, Grider has only expanded his ministry, providing weekly podcasts covering world events and Bible studies; along with operating a Christian bookstore since mid-2021, [formerly] located on 701 Market Street Saint Augustine, Florida, 32095; simply known as the “NTEB Bible Believers Bookstore,” touted as the “only Christian bookstore” in St. Augustine.

More recently, Mr. Grider has also been engaged in his “Bible Behind Bars” program, that gifts large numbers of Bibles to prisons and jailhouses upon request; on top of an ever-growing billboard messaging campaign throughout St. Johns County, Florida, that directs passerby’s to the NTEB website and/or bookstore.

But, unfortunately, not all is as squeaky clean and up to par as Grider may make it seem. In fact, NTEB seems to be a front for his pastoral persona and perceived charitable nature, as a cloak for his double-life he has led and continues to lead – one that Grider would much desire to have completely erased from all of cyberspace and of the minds of those affected by his shenanigans.

After many years and persistently working to cover his tracks, Grider’s life of lasciviousness and habitual adultery is now coming back to haunt him.

In recent months a sizeable sum of women have reached out to The WinePress, providing their testimonies and documentation that expose Grider’s devious and lewd acts, police reports among others, too; not to mention evidence of tax evasion and Grider’s greedy business tactics.

In what Grider has carefully and craftily spent much and time and effort in covering up, has found its way into the public light and in the dark no more.

Due to the nature of this topic there will be some mature themes discussed, so discretion is advised.

From Hollywood To The Ministry

Before Grider ever made a profession of faith or NTEB was conceived, the New Jersey native tried making his way in Hollywood.

According to an article published on December 2018, marking the 30th anniversary of when Grider professes he was born again, Grider recounted that “In 1988, I was living the dream in Hollywood, California, and had broken into the acting business while working as a waiter,” he wrote. “I was getting larger and larger parts as I progressed in the business, and I was sensing that my ‘big break’ was right around the corner,” he added.

Grider’s IMDB profile picture

Grider played minor roles and background extras in a sampling of movies, sitcoms, and commercials, according to his article and incomplete IMDB page that lists the movies he was in. Interestingly enough, Grider also made a random spoof on Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show in 2016, listed as “self” and simply as a “political commentator” according to the show. A short clip of this episode still exists online:

To make a long story short, Grider, who had a struggle with drinking and alcoholism, and was on a “spiritual quest” at the time after the sudden passing of his brother who died of AIDS, was invited to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting; and from there led him to further search for the truth, in which he says he soon got saved not long after he began to read through an old Gideon’s King James Bible that was gifted to him. When he tracked down John 3:16, Grider read it aloud and claims,

“[…] And like a bolt out of the blue, it nearly knocked me over. At long last, here it was…here He was. God! Yes, this was it. I was so overwhelmed I could hardly speak, tears flowed from my eyes, but this time tears of joy! I felt like someone had literally taken a key and unlocked me from the chains that had weighed me down all this time,” Grider wrote, adding that he then got on his knees and prayed to the Lord for salvation, and that he would later go on to experience “true spiritual ecstasy.”

In a follow-up post several months later in 2019, one day before his birthday, Grider provided more details to his testimony story. He disclosed that he still had struggles with booze. Grider wrote: “The struggle has flared up from time to time. But God is faithful, and will always give us the victory if we want it bad enough. I still attend weekly AA meetings, and they are such a blessing,” attributing his start down this path due to it being heavily encouraged in his family at a very young age.

Furthermore, he wrote (emphasis his): “The Bible tells us to come as we are for salvation, that’s absolutely true, but God is [sic] His mercy will never leave you as He found you. Part of the evidence of your salvation is a changed life, different desires, because God gives us a new heart. And the struggle we feel is also proof of our salvation. God will never stop working to conform the believer to becoming more like Him, even if the process takes a lifetime. Salvation happens in an instant, but our sanctification is worked out for the rest of our lives.”

Grider never really discloses when and how he officially decided to ditch Hollywood, but Grider did mention in an article in 2016 on the death of one of his mentors, Dr. Peter S. Ruckman, that it was sometime “back in the mid-90’s, when I was introduced to a brother by the name of Scott Lyman,” he wrote. “Scott attended a small Baptist church near where I lived, and he was excited to hand me a Bible teaching cassette tape from someone by the name of Peter Ruckman of Pensacola, Florida. That was my introduction to the ‘good doctor’ of scripture.” Grider would play piano at his church while Ruckman was still living and infrequently prior to his death.

The Problems Begin To Emerge

Unfortunately, this is where things begin to get sour. While Grider claims that “God in His mercy will never leave you as He found you,” it would seem that not a whole lot of his fleshly and sensual issues dissipated, if at all.

When Grider launched NTEB in 2009, Grider also hosted a radio talk show with Dr. John P. McTernan, “an End Times author and bible teacher,” and author of best-selling book “As America Has Done To Israel.”

This radio show, along with other guests, was a live call-in show hosted on Blog Talk Radio. The two discussed world events and other news headlines and tried to relate it to the scriptures, doing this for several years – until its abrupt ending in 2012.

On September 16th, 2012, McTernan published a message on Facebook and Twitter announcing the immediate end of their partnership.

In his Facebook post, McTernan said, “Some issues have surfaced, which I discussed with Geoff and at this time I think it is best for me to withdraw. This show was in his name, so it is up to him to continue if he wants. I hope for the best for Geoff, as it was very difficult to separate.”

A lot has been done to conceal the specifics concerning the abrupt ending, but this we do know: as it has been explained to me by witnesses to this, someone called in live during one of their shows and basically gave Grider the riot act, rattling off in detail the instances of when Grider had sexually misbehaved, as a professing Christian man; evidence that cannot be ignored, and was later confirmed by McTernan.

Moreover, it was discovered Grider was tabulating and keeping a list of different female callers he felt attracted to, based on their voices he heard and then what he could gather about them personally thereafter.

Listeners familiar with Grider’s antics tried warning McTernan about this in advance, but it appears he was dismissive for the longest time; as indicated by a commentor who knew and worked with McTernan, but broke off their ministerial work because this person alleges McTernan refused to listen to what he told him, also calling Grider a “thief.”

“I know John McTernan, in fact I was the first person to host a show with him, that I ended because he refused to listen to me when I told him that the founder of Now The End Begins is a thief. Sadly, it took someone calling into the show Grider and McTernan did to out Grider as the thief he is and finally McTernan listened. He may know what is going on, but he has little respect for people when they confront him with the truth.”

This was also confirmed to me directly by another source. In a statement to The WinePress, this individual, who has asked to keep their identity concealed, told me that she also hosted a radio show of their own on Blog Talk Radio, and would eventually come to know Grider and McTernan through their podcast. This person told me that she eventually wanted to branch out and launch a website of her own. For this, she contracted Grider to build the website.

Along with running NTEB, Mr. Grider owns and operates a secular media marketing company called MudFlower Creative, also based in St. Augustine; which builds websites and produces physical displays and other marketing products, along with voice-overs for ads and commercials. This podcaster said she became acquainted with Grider in 2010 and then contracted him in 2011.

But as for this fellow radio host, she disclosed to me that Grider did not deliver the product she requested. She told me in a statement that she was stiffed $300 and was never provided a finished website, and then was completely ghosted by Grider thereafter, simply calling him a “thief,” she said to me. This individual added that she alerted Mr. McTernan about this grift, only for McTernan to purportedly ignore the allegation. This theft occurred roughly over a year before McTernan broke it off with Grider (as referenced in the above comment).

I also attempted to contact Mr. McTernan directly about his previous relations with Grider, how the duo got to know each other and became ministry partners, and detailing the reasons why he had to end their public relations.

Unfortunately, contact was more than unsuccessful. Upon my first attempt at contact in June, McTernan did not respond to my inquiry directly, but did kindly forward my request to another contact who would be able to provide some additional insight concerning Grider’s antics. Howbeit, McTernan would not respond to me. I patiently waited for roughly a month and sent three kind and formal requests to set up a date to perhaps to discuss my questions. No response.

Then in mid-July I decided to call McTernan directly via a prayer line provided on his website. McTernan still actively hosts his own podcasts on Facebook and Rumble, still allowing call-ins. I called midday and was greeted with an automated message that told me the call would be recorded for security reasons, I suppose. After no one picked up for about 6 minutes I hung up and called again. This time, someone answered much more quickly. However, I was very rudely greeted and scolded by an older women on the other end (she would not disclose who she was even after I told her who I was, and my purpose). Though I attempted to maintain professionalism and be kind during the conversation, this woman was incredibly rude to me. Keep in mind that this is a prayer request line for people who are calling to ask a pastor for prayer. Be that as it may, after having a go-around with this person, she kept telling me to email him, to which I tried explaining that I already have several times and have waited a month for a response. She again snapped at me and told me how busy he is, and how she was currently involved in an “intervention.” I then asked if she could take a message and pass it on to him. She begrudgingly humored me and I proceeded to tell her that I was requesting information from McTernan about Geoffrey Grider. I did not say any other specifics about Grider. Then she really got mad – she exclaimed a bunch of stuff, and in that boldly said, “we don’t know anything!” She continued to scold me for no reason that I could gather, and I eventually raised my tone of voice too; to which she then tried to turn it on me and asked why I was shouting at her. Not long after I abruptly hung up on her, left feeling really confused, digesting that odd conversation.

I do not know what to make of that, but, I am left to only wonder why there has been uneasiness and radio silence in trying to clear up any confusion. It’s not like he had to officially be “on the record.” I’ve been told also that getting answers out of McTernan before has been an issue before. Whatever the reason may be, I am left thinking that there must be some serious stuff that McTernan and others do not want to be uncovered.

I did reach out to Dave and Willie Hauser, two other pastors listed in McTernan’s Facebook post (see above), to see if they could help answer some of my lingering questions. Dave responded fairly quickly and simply said that he did not have any information for me, wishing me “Shalom.”

On the same day that McTernan announced his public partnership with Grider would be ending (September 16th, 2012), Grider continued to host his radio show on the same day. This can be found on his Sermon Audio page. He did acknowledge that he would be going solo for the foreseeable future and would be using the new formatting for the time being, but still maintained an identical framework.

He did, however, have this to say:

“John McTernan and Don Schwartz will no longer be with this show, and they have gone on to new ventures. We wish them well in whatever it is that they are going to be doing. [They] are no longer associated with NTEB. Willie and Dave Hauser might be, I’m not sure. “Uhh, but you know what? The Lord brings to this show the people who want to be in this show. The Lord sets up things, the Lord takes down things – people come and go, I mean that’s just the nature of life. We wish John and Don well [and] we hope that the Lord gives them what they need. “But you know we’re moving forward and we’re going ahead, and for those of you who listened to the previous show […] – hearts were opened, broken hearts, starting the healing process, real things were talked about, and decisions were made, truth was told, and we’re going forward, we’re going forward. “I have spent so many hours in prayer with the Lord since Friday, since all this controversy and trouble started, and I have gone before the Lord and done what I need to do, and God told me clear as day today: he said, ‘You don’t quit, you don’t quit, you don’t quit, you don’t quit.’ “Maybe we’ll have a smaller show than we’re used to, but you know what? We’ve never, ever, ever, ever done this show because we want a lot of people to listen to it, that’s not why we’ve done this show. We’ve done this show to lift up the Lord Jesus Christ. We’ve done this show to proclaim his soon return, that’s why we do this show. “[…] I took this weekend and I got right before the Lord. I took what had been a barrier between me and the Lord, and was weeping with tears and on my knees, and in hours of prayer and repentance. […] And as you cast the finder of judgment on someone, you stand filthy, you stand filthy before the Lord.”

Grider then went on to heavily insinuate that “the rapture” was going to occur within the next or month or so at the time. “Let me tell you something: it’s a highly likelihood that it will happen before the next presidential election on November 4th,” Grider said attempting to persuade his audience.

The recording can listened to and downloaded below:

0:00 -1:59:42

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Is Sexual Purity Possible In A Hyper-Sexualized World??

Geoffrey Grider. Uploaded on December 8th, 2010

This is the question Grider once posed to his many readers several years after his fallout with McTernan and crew. Grider may have said he sought of the Lord forgiveness in much tears and heaviness, but it unfortunately was not the end of his antics and addictions.

First published on June 11th, 2015, almost three years after Grider’s acts were publicly exposed, Grider floated out an article titled “Is Sexual Purity Possible In A Hyper-Sexualized World??” The post has since been deleted from NTEB. However, an archived copy has survived the sands of time for us to examine, and what Grider says is fascinating.

Grider does not waste too much time in revealing that he still has some major problems in his life; indicating that “there are two areas in my life where I do not do well,” and how “everyone has besetting sins.”

“My two main sin hotspots are sexual temptation and alcohol. I have done better with conquering alcohol than I have with resisting sexual temptation, but not by much. I will go for years at a time with never even one sip of alcohol, but invariably, a moment will arise even after years where I again find myself with a beer in my hand. Conviction sets in and the process of cleaning up starts again. “Before I was saved I never had the desire to quit drinking, and since I have been saved it’s been a struggle. I may not get the permanent victory here in the life, but I know I will in the life to come in Heaven with the Lord. How I long for that Day!”

Grider goes on to assert that “sexually, I have been a mess since I was about 10 years old.” Grider attributes this to the very early introduction of “girlie magazines, pornography,” and being molested by his piano instructor. Because of these things Grider claims “as my life progressed, sexual impurity was a constant companion.”

He goes on to write that in 1990 he says he was born again – which seems to conflict with his testimony reports that he still currently has published now, as Grider was still actively working in Hollywood and that it was his brother’s death that got him to start seeking the Lord; but this is only a minor discrepancy.

He notes that since high school he was able to stay sober and stave off fornicating, but nevertheless laments that “the hooks that were put in at such a young age would not be removed so easily, and the struggle began.” Grider, quoting Romans 7:15, 18, wrote that certain sins are easily removed while others take some time to remove, saying God “will allow us to struggle with something because He knows it’s for our good and for His glory.”

But then Grider explicitly admitted that he had committed fornication and was sending lewd messages to women. He did not specify if this had just occurred, or if he was reflecting on previous events, nor did he clarify how many times these trespasses had happened. He wrote at the time:

“Today in 2015, I have come face to face with the reality that I have failed when it comes to the biblical command of sexual purity. And it grieves me to the point where the Lord has laid upon my heart to write this article. “I have fornicated when the Bible has told me not to. I have sent and received sexually impure text and picture messages when the Bible has told me not, and you know what? I am sick and tired of not getting the victory promised me as a Blood-washed Christian. I refuse to live like this one day longer. “Like Jacob, I am wrestling with the Lord and will not quit until He gives me the blessing I am asking Him for. The trash is going to the curb.”

Grider goes on to write about how today’s modern culture is “saturated” with perversion and lewdness, he wrote, from scantily-clad cheerleaders at football games to the constant proliferation of sex in TV and movies; “and yet we watch them anyway,” Grider noted.

“I think one reason why there is so much struggle and so little victory is because we surround ourselves with temptation. If I right now deleted every account profile of my Facebook friends of women who have “boob shots” and bikini pics, my friend count would drop about 10-15% immediately. I have about 5,000 friends, you do the math.”

He then switches gears and turns it on his readers, challenging them to do a bit of soul-searching and clean out the garbage and sin that still festers in their lives. “Open up your phone, and delete everything that Jesus would not approve of,” Grider directed. “Go through your social media accounts and remove profiles that only serve to tempt and lead you astray.”

“If we are honest, the command to restore a fallen brother or sister is equally as hard to do as living sexually pure and sober lives. “I have recently been on my face before God, confessing my sins and asking for forgiveness for the thoughts that are in my head, and for some of the junk that comes out of my mouth. “I am not a sexually pure person, not since the age of 10, but that’s going to change. I am counting on the same God that forgave King David to do the same for me, and to give me the same victory. “And I just did something that I have never done before in my life. With tears in my eyes, I prayed and forgave my piano teacher, hoping that he was saved before he died. And hard as it was to do, really hard, I truly meant it.”

After quoting John 8:4-5, 7 – the famous “he that is without sin, let him cast a stone” passage, taken out of context by those in order to absolve and whitewash judgment of themselves and each other – Grider emphasizes fellow believers to forgive each other and lift each other up, to “learn how to be humble and to understand that we are no better than anyone else,” he said, adding, “don’t hate a brother or sister who sins different than you. All sin is equal, it’s pride that tells you otherwise.” Grider said he believes the church is no longer a “spiritual powerhouse” these days because Christians forget and refuse to forgive others. He ends his post with his trademark catchphrase he often uses in his posts: “The war is real, the battle is hot and the time is short. To the fight!”

The full article can downloaded/viewed below:

SOURCE

Fifty Shades Of Grider

Grider as a guest on The Daily Show in 2016

As sincere as Grider may have tried to impress upon his readers, in a post that was eventually scrubbed from his site, years after the fact, it would seem that “the trash” Grider spoke of was never tossed to the curb, and his “struggles” persisted; even though he swore and promised the world that “I refuse to live like this one day longer,” and that he was “wrestling with the Lord and will not quit until He gives me the blessing I am asking Him for.” “Victory,” as Grider says he wanted, was never achieved.

In 2018, several years after he wrote that aforementioned post, Mr. Grider then had a run-in with the police, for failing to learn his lesson and get straightened out.

On August 13th, 2018, an affidavit was filed with the St. John’s County Police Department, reporting Grider to the authorities for a sex act performed on her and for harassment. The affidavit, signed by Geoffrey Grider, and the subsequent police report that details the crime, can be downloaded/viewed below.

On that same August day, Grider was charged with a “non-forcible sex offenses” count, and a “first degree misdemeanor” for “sexual cyberharassment.”

The name of the woman affected in this case was blotted out. For the sake of this report, we will refer to her as “Anna.”

According to the affidavit and the testimonies of the officers involved with this particular case, Anna explains that Grider sent her a message on Facebook for her help and to “come rescue me,” one of the messages read. Grider was drunk and requested Anna’s help to give him a ride back to his place. Grider had requested the same thing the previous week. But when Anna refused to help him, Grider sent her “a video of her performing oral sex on him” that was filmed without her knowledge and consent.

After deleting the message and blocking his number, Anna went to Grider’s location on that August 3rd day and asked that he give her his keys and delete the video. Grider “did neither of these things,” the report states. Though she was unable to strip him of his keys because he was under the influence, she was able to nab his phone and provide that as evidence to the police.

Furthermore, Grider drunkenly then began to threaten “her life and told her that he has ties to the Mafia,” the officers documented in their filing. Grider eventually drove him and Anna followed close behind him to make sure he did not crash, and then immediately drove to the St. John’s County Police Department to file the affidavit and provide the phone as evidence.

As noted in the file, while she was discussing the claims with Officer Michaux, Grider then proceeded to post “the video four times on her Facebook [page] and stated that he put it online and made it viral.” A separate officer reviewed the footage and confirmed that it was Grider, and that Anna appeared to be completely unaware she was being filmed.

It was then discovered that while she and the police were meeting, Grider had already returned back to town at a restaurant. The officer drove to Grider’s location and confronted him. “Grider spontaneously uttered “All I want is my phone back,”” the officer noted in his report. He tried to explain to Grider his Miranda rights but he spoke over the officer and repeated, “I’m sorry about her but I want my phone back.” Grider in his affidavit response said that all he wanted was his phone back.

Officer Richard Michaux additionally made a point of noting:

“It should be noted that I did not discuss [Anna’s] direct accusations against him. I advised G. Grider that he was being investigated for possible charges of Sexual Cyberharassment and Video Voyeurism. I further told G. Grider not to contact [Anna] in any way or he could possibly be charged with witness tampering. G. Grider acknowledged these statements.”

Deputy Andrew Stoinoff, who also handled the case initially and reviewed the footage, noted in his supplemental testimony that Grider “threatened her with bodily harm,” and that he was “holding a camera at his head level” while he filmed the sex act without the woman’s consent.

On August 6th, the case was handed over to Officer Edward Scoggins. On the 7th, Anna met with him to further discuss the evidence again. The officer then facilitated a controlled phone call through Facebook Messenger, to which Grider accepted. The phone call was taped and collected as evidence, with a summation provided in the report.

Grider apologized for the threats and making her feel victimized. When Anna asked why he filmed the video in the first place. Grider stated it was “such a beautiful thing.” He claimed that he regretted the decision and it was not necessary. “I’m 100% wrong for taking it, I had no right to take it,” he added. Grider denied have any other videos taken and claimed that he never uploaded the video in question. He said that he deleted the copy on his computer. Anna also inquired if Grider had any other videos and images of other women on there of a similar nature, and Grider explained “there might be one,” the report says. “Geoffrey told [Anna] that he wanted her to forgive him,” the officer stated.

On the 8th, the next day, Grider called the officer and Scoggins called back on the 9th. Grider wanted to retrieve his phone. Scoggins requested that Grider come and speak with him, but Grider said that he would need to check his schedule and call back for when a good time would work. The deputy did not receive a call back.

Scoggins closed out the rest of the report with this:

“On 8/10/2018 […] I attempted to call Geoffrey back but received no answer. I left a voice message telling Geoffrey to call me back to set a time we could meet. The following week, I received a call from Geoffrey’s attorney in relation to this case. I was advised that he would speak with Geoffrey about providing an official statement. “On 8/28/2018 […] I did not receive a call back from Geoffrey’s attorney. I researched Florida Statute with assistance from the State Attorney’s Office in reference to this case. I found no Florida Statutes that fit the actions taken by Geoffrey in reference to filming [Anna] without her knowledge. “There was also not enough evidence in this case to proceed with a search warrant on Geoffrey’s cell phone. I spoke with [Anna] on the phone and explained the concerns about the Florida Statutes. At this time, this case will be closed unfounded.”

See the documents here:

Affidavit

Police Report

Interestingly enough, on the 9th, when the officer returned Grider’s call, Grider, in a since-deleted post, published on August 9th, 2018, published an “urgent personal message” to his readers asking for donations on a newly set-up GoFundMe page. The post was of course later deleted.

Here is what he wrote (emphasis his):

“I am in immediate need of raising funds for a personal situation that I am not at liberty to discuss fully at this time. But I need to raise this money immediately. “First, I ask you who are reading this to PLEASE PRAY and ask the LORD if you should donate to this fundraiser. I hope with all my heart you do. And if He leads you to assist me, then please do and please be generous. If He does not, then please pray for me and keep me in your prayers. I wish I could say more but I cannot. “But the LORD is my defence; and my God is the rock of my refuge.” Psalm 94:22 (KJV) “My heart is breaking tonight, and the Lord God we serve is dealing with me. We all have our own personal pains and struggles that only the Lord can touch and fix. The Lord has decided that now is the time to fix what’s broken in my life. So I am reaching out to you, my dear readers, and asking for your help tonight. “AT THE PROPER TIME, EVERYTHING WILL BE EXPLAINED, AND IT IS MY FERVENT HOPE THAT MY PERSONAL TRIAL WILL BE USED IN SOME WAY FOR HIS GLORY. “This has nothing to do with NTEB, but it is an urgent personal need. I thank you for taking the time to read this, and, above all, for keeping me in your prayers. Any of these funds which I do not use will be returned if my situation changes and I no longer need it. “This will be my last article until further notice.”

Grider, to my knowledge, never once did explain what happened or where the money went. However, it would appear this most likely went towards the legal fees of dealing with the police and hiring an attorney. Grider did not post for at least a couple of weeks before making his return, as indicated by the comments made in separate article before he begged for cash.

SOURCE

From that plea for quick cash, Grider was able to net a little over $6,000 in donations. “Thank you SO MUCH to everyone who donated to this fundraiser, it meant more to me than words could ever express,” read the description on his GoFundMe page.

Since that article was written Grider did not return to regular posting until August 30th – two days after the police case was closed – never addressing why he was on hiatus and what the money went to.

It is also worth noting that on August 6th, the day the police report was forwarded to another, Grider was asking his followers to once again donate in a post titled, “We Need Your Help In Meeting Our Monthly Financial Obligations This August!” Grider wrote, “I have given this ministry everything I have, all my time, all my money, and all my effort to do what the Lord called me to do. But at the level we are at now, it is not possible to continue without your prayers, your support, and your generous giving to this fundraiser.”

It is also worth pointing out that Grider published part 1 of his testimony of salvation in December of that year, as mentioned earlier – a testimony that centered exclusively around his struggles with alcoholism, but made no mention of his sexual misconduct.

But what is even more troubling are the coverups. According to several witnesses and victims of Grider’s lascivious nature that have reached out to me (as alluded to in Grider’s 2015 deleted post – along with other personal testimonies graciously shared with me), some of the churches in the Florida area where Grider resides attempted to sweep his indecency under the rug.

But it cannot be said of all the churches Grider has hopped in and out of that they tried to look the other way. One Florida pastor, who asked to remain anonymous, confirmed to me that he and other deacons at his church kicked out Grider when his habitual acts were brought to their attention. Two women at least were also targeted at this church, for which was eventually brought to the pastor’s attention, and more of Grider’s deviant deeds were revealed, prompting his dismissal from the congregation. This happened approximately in 2017 or 2018, according to this preacher’s best memory.

Furthermore, based on what I was told, both by him and other victims involved, highlighted that there may be more reports filed against Grider with the intent of at least having something on file if a situation ever arose.

Hungry Like The Wolf

Grider posing in his bookstore.

If you thought a dance with the police and him risking losing his self-proclaimed ‘saint’ status online and in Christian circles would be enough for him to finally see the error of his ways and repent, you’d be wrong.

Unfortunately, Girder chose to continue to go headlong and do even more of what he’s been caught and confessed to doing. Again, even though Grider swore before God and man that he “refuse[s] to live like this one day longer” back in 2015, he never obliged his own promises.

As indicated in the previous section, Grider has made plenty of advances towards other women after that 2015 article was written, after his involvement with the police, and even within the last several years. I know this for a fact because a multitude of women who have reached out to me shared their testimonies with me, and confirmed that Grider is a womanizer and has tried many times over, it seems, to find a new woman to fool with and satiate his unquenchable lust and adultery.

These women, and there are plenty of them, have all asked me to keep them anonymous for obvious reasons, including fear of blackmail, harassment, and even physical harm, as demonstrated in the police report. What I can say is that after having plenty of correspondence with them via email and phone calls, I can confirm that their testimonies are all running very similarly, to that of what Grider wrote of by his own volition in 2015 and what was documented in the police report.

As noted previously, Grider has caused a ruckus at some of the churches he’s attended in the Florida area, excommunicated and kicked-out from some of them. According to one pastor who spoke with me, there were at least two confirmed cases of two women expressing their concerns that Grider was trying to come onto them in a very sexual manner.

Moreover, according to another witness who spoke with me, expressed that she knows of around 5 to 6 different instances where Grider targeted women at these churches as far back as 2016. This may or may not include the two other aforementioned women at that particular church.

It is also worth noting that some of these women Grider has targeted are married, and he knew that they were married, whether it was in person at these churches or in private messages. One of these women in particular who reached out to me is married and has a large family, who also lives in or near the St. Augustine area, and told me in a statement that she tried to expose Grider to the leadership at one of these churches (not the one I spoke of earlier, whose pastor spoke directly with me), but was rejected initially and attempted to cover it up. Naturally, this pastor in particular was eventually outed and forced to leave in disgrace because sexual allegations were levied against him, forcing him to resign as pastor and move to a new state. Go figure.

At any rate, this married woman in particular told me that Grider tried to entice her into submitting to him, claiming it would be a “spiritual marriage” honored by God; and that defines who your husband is, so they could have a sexual relationship and it was perfectly fine, Grider told this woman.

Other women, through much anguish and tears, disclosed to me some of the lewd messages that Grider would send them, some of them since 2020. Again, many of these women were married and Grider knew this. But ignoring the risks and basic ethics, Grider continued to try to create (so it appears from what I have been able to gather) a pool of potential candidates that he thought he might be able to fornicate and/or settle down with; similar to what he was doing during his days on Blog Talk Radio with McTernan and crew.

One woman described how what started out as what she thought was a mutual friendship instead quickly turned into beguilement, professing his love for her and indications that he wanted to shack-up. Via private messages and phone calls, Grider would breathe deeply and make sexual grunts and groans over the phone to incite arousal, saying how he wished they could “cuddle up” together, going so far as to ask this woman to rub her [privates] and send a video of it to Grider. She eventually grew sick of this and cut off all communications with him.

Another married woman told me that Grider began to target her because he liked how she looked and has fantasized of her as his dream girl as he pictured it since he was a little boy. She perceived that he was most likely drunk, but nevertheless talked about how would dream of what her breasts would be like. He would also use pet names for her at times. She too eventually blocked him.

In addition yet another woman reached out to me, and like the other examples, things started out casual and then quickly cascaded, with the story of sexualized text messages and phone calls. Like all the others, it eventually came to an end, though ironically Grider actually cut this one off after it appears he found a more suitable companion.

God only knows the number of women Grider has gone after; and of the many who reached out to me, some not wanting me to publish any real details at all as to conceal their identities, but what I can say is that I noticed many of them seem to know others as well who were affected but simply just wanted to move on – a ‘this person knows that person who knows this person’ type of situation. For example, in a video critiquing Grider’s ministry, one commentor wrote, “That bastard hit on my daughter he’s a wolf don’t trust him.”

Needless to say, instead of taking “the trash” out “to the curb,” he appears he decided to go dumpster diving instead.

Adultery, Again

This brings us to the most recent events in this story, and that is the sudden and unexpected announcement that he was going to get remarried earlier this year.

On May 22nd, 2023, Grider casually announced in a podcast that he was going to be getting married to a woman that had moved down to Florida roughly a year previously at that point – a woman that had been living with him for this whole time, though almost no one who followed him knew, save only for those in his inner circle. Naturally this caused some concern with some of his followers.

On June 10th, Grider officially married Ms. Lori Ann Carrier, as mentioned in his podcasts and on his Facebook page.

Mrs. Grider is currently the manager of the NTEB Bookstore, according to her bio page on the Mudflower website.

“Lori has been with NTEB for a number of years now, and in the early part of 2022 she moved here from Maine with her kids to take over the day-to-day managing of the NTEB Bookstore. She maintains our inventory, chooses new titles, and provides full-service customer support. Lori is also a chat room moderator during our live broadcast, and maintains our global prayer list.”

To provide some context: on May 16th, 2022, Grider created yet another GoFundMe campaign to, as he said, “to give support and assistance to our sister Lori as [she and her two children] prepare to leave Maine and come to Florida. Monies raised here will go to travel expenses and securing a place to live,” the description read. Grider openly donated $1,000 to the cause, writing, “I am excited to support Lori as she follows the Lord in full-time ministry to Florida, and hope many others will also!”

During Grider’s May 22nd announcement, he said that “most of you know that when she moved here last year from Maine, she stayed in my house.” He explained, “we divided the condo in half: they had their own bathroom and bedrooms, they had full use of the kitchen […].” Grider notes that Lori lived in his condo for “about seven months” before she was able to purchase a home of her own and move out. After helping her get settled, Grider says it took roughly 6-7 weeks for him to realize that he wanted to be more than “friends.”

“We kinda did things backwards. We were friends and best friends first, and then when the Lord put that on my heart back in the end of February. […] I only ever though we were just going to be friends, but after she moved out God had other plans.”

Howbeit, there is a problem with this story: Grider never once disclosed that Lori Ann and her children would be living together. As I alluded to earlier, with exception to only a few in Grider’s very inner circle, no one knew they were living together. People took to the comments to call him out for that.

In response to the criticism, Grider wrote to one individual: “She was my friend, and friends only, when she stayed there with her two kids, it was the height of the pandemic and they had no other place to go. I was glad I did it and would do it again.” He later accused another, saying, “You are quite paranoid” – for questioning the validity of the claims and the two dwelling together. Someone else called out Grider for this deceit as well.

“You shared Lori’s GoFundMe on May 18, 2022,” the user wrote. “She moved to St. Augustine not too long after the GoFundMe was shared. May/June 2022 was not the height of COVID. But just for your argument, let’s say it was the height of COVID. Why would anyone move during the height of a pandemic multiple states away with 2 small children, with no place to live?🚩.”

Many others expressed that they would stop listening because they did not trust him any more:

Even other pastors associated with Grider were clueless about this until he announced it. Just several days before Grider revealed his betrothal, Grider hosted his annual “camp meeting” on May 19th to the 21st, 2023, which included a barbeque and meet & greet, along with preaching, a live show with a studio audience, and more. Among those guests was Dr. William P. Grady, an acclaimed Baptist author and preacher, who also spoke at the event. He too did not know and expressed this in a Facebook post, though he claims Grider assured him that there was no fornication.

Furthermore, throughout the time Grider was secretly concealing that Lori was living with her, Grider throughout his many radio shows never once disclosed this, according to a handful of transcripts that were provided to The WinePress:

Needless to say, Grider has not been truthful in this and quite disingenuous in providing details; and, taking for granted what he says about them not “shacking-up,” optics alone it is a poor look and testimony for the world to see.

Also, while I am limited in what I can convey, I can simply state that Lori Ann Grider knew about the many things that I have detailed thus far, as it has been explained to me by some, before accepting Grider’s hand in marriage.

But just like earlier, when people associated with Grider are questioned they suddenly get lockjaw and wish not to answer. Pastor Joel Tillis of Suncoast Baptist Church, Palmetto, Florida, who is a friend of Grider’s and was also a guest at the camp meeting; was asked about the oddity of Lori living with Grider for all this time, and if he knew about this. The pastor responded to one user on Facebook by posting a picture of the “loser’ handsignal, and then blocked the individual.

Notwithstanding, bearing all of this in mind, when faced with criticism, Grider’s next radio show was covering marriage, divorce, and remarriage; discussing how the bible defines the terms and grounds for each. Grider has another indentical sermon he preached in 2014. Though the two shows are separated by nearly a decade the consistency is fairly on point – but that does not mean they are doctrinally sound, for which they are not. For more details into what he preached, you can watch me dissect his sermons on Rumble, where I provide some additional thoughts not expressed directly in this report. In short, Grider quite literally absolves himself of any wrongdoing and all other past transgressions; going so far as to claim that passages like Matthew 19, where Jesus discusses the issue of marriage and one of the grounds for divorce (the cause of fornication), does not apply to him.

“You cannot commit adultery with someone who’s been divorced in the age of grace, but you can commit fornication with them if you are not married to them before you have the sexual act,” he says in one of the clips. “Matthew 19:9 does not apply doctrinally to the Christian in the age of grace. So, again, I think we are splitting hairs.”

But learning this and more, it perhaps lends a clue as to how he thinks and how he can continue to do what he’s done unabated for years, without conviction and chastisement. Those two clips can be downloaded/listened to below:

2023:

0:00 -1:59:43

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

2014:

0:00 -2:03:48

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Grifter Grider

Switching gears, not only does Grider live a promiscuous life, the popular podcaster and preacher, like so many in Christianity today, is an bona fide extortioner and hireling; who has demonstrated many times over he is negligent in paying his taxes, and as I have already covered, regularly asks his followers to support, to the tune of multiple millions of dollars.

To start things off, in 2017 the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued Grider a federal tax lien for failing to pay his taxes. Investopedia details what a tax lien issued by the IRS entails and how it works

Officially filed and recorded on February 27th, 2017, the IRS issued a tax lien to Grider, demanding that he pay a whopping $256,893.54 in unpaid taxes that have accumulated over the course of seven years at the time the document was filed. All of the flagged tax reports were a 1040, the first one being filed in 2007 and eventually assessed in 2009. The final filing made in 2015 was assessed in 2016, giving Grider until December of 2026 to finally payoff the taxes due.

You can download/view the document below. I blotted out the address of Grider’s living arrangement at the time.

But it would seem Grider has had a history of not paying the taxman his dues. Further evidence was provided to The WinePress as proof. One was filed against Grider in his home state of New Jersey, to the tune of $21,000.00, and the other filed against him in his second living-state Colorado, for the amount of $11,725.00. Again, I have blotted out the living addresses.

Bearing this in mind, it provides a new perspective and viewpoint when Grider asks and receives the number of donations that he has and does.

Studio Stupidity

Going back to 2017, the same year Grider was issued a federal tax lien for a hefty sum of money, was the same year Grider announced plans to build a new recording studio, and he asked his followers to help pay for it. Exactly 11 days after Grider was served by the IRS, on March 9th, 2017, Grider then announced that he wanted to create a new professional studio for NTEB, elevating above the low production grade he had when Grider broadcasted on Blog Talk Radio.

In his initial announcement he explains that his current office in St. Augustine was home to his secular business, Mudflower, which operates NTEB. In other words, in a roundabout way of saying it (as we’ll be further noted later), the money donated was actually going to Mudflower, a for-profit company, to which then Grider uses that money to invest in Mudflower, and Mudflower technically manages NTEB, even though his many followers donate(d) assuming it goes specifically NTEB. Furthermore, it is worth noting that his bookstore opened in 2021 is also connected to Mudlfower. A screenshot of someone’s private bank account was provided to The WP that shows that after the person purchased an item at the NTEB Bookstore, it was registered as Mudflower in the books.

Grider initially asked for $25,000 on GoFundMe in order to remodel and obtain the necessary equipment.

“In September 2016, we took a step forward in faith, and moved NTEB out from a home office based ministry, into a 1,400 square foot facility where we are planning weekly Bible studies and local outreach. But what the Lord has really put on my heart is to create an audio and video studio where we can produce top-quality videos […] We also want to create our own Internet radio station from which to continue broadcasting weekly Bible study programs which have previously been done on BlogTalk Radio.

“Right before Hurricane Matthew hit us here in Florida, we opened a 1,400 square foot studio to house both Mudflower Media, our web design company that created, hosts and maintains NOW THE END BEGINS, and the “coming soon” NTEB Recording Studios. Claiming Jeremiah 33:3 (KJV) we did this by faith after much prayer.

“We need $25,000 to create the type of audio and video studio needed to make top-quality video and audio programs. We promise to take whatever is received and create as much as we can with what you send in. We already have acquired the building by faith, and are ready to begin.”

Grider also attached a photo of the building with a Mudlfower sign on it, along with a photoshopped NTEB next to it, which caused some readers to question if the sign was real or not. Grider confirmed that he doctored the photo, which can be seen in other subsequent photos he’d post.

From there Grider would occasionally update his followers on the progress made and write new creative ways to encourage donation.

The next update came on May 5th, where he assured his audience that “we don’t do telethons and other schemes to get money from people” and that they had already raised around $4,000 at the time, which he claims was enough to afford new “microphones, seating, and some of the software needed to produce high-quality audio and video recordings. But we still need to get better cameras, mixing equipment, and various other items a modern-day recording studio needs,” he wrote.

On August 4th Grider said that “phase one” of the fundraiser was nearing completed, which meant “the launch and return of our NTEB ‘Rightly Dividing’ Sunday night Bible study radio program,” he wrote, “And instead of broadcasting through my cell phone through the never quite stable Blog Talk Radio, we will be using top-quality digital mics coming through our own website on our own servers.” Grider raised $7,575.00 at the time, adding that “things will really happen once we hit the $10,000 level.”

A couple of weeks later Mudlfower was featured on the local ABC First Coast News, discussing businesses on a marina in St. Augustine, and Grider was lucky enough to be featured on TV; saying the “NTEB Recording Studio [was] featured in TV interview,” using the opportunity to again encourage donations, claiming “We are nearing 50% of our target goal of $25,000, and I feel quite confident we are going to raise it all.”

On September 9th Grider again said that he was still close to reaching the halfway mark, adding that “The Lord even sent us a college intern, Haley, who is very knowledgeable in video production, to work with us on this new project. The Lord is good like that, He always supplies what we need, who we need and where we need it,” he said. At the same time Hurricane Irma was barreling his direction putting the building in jeopardy. On the 22nd, Grider said that “Hurricane Irma crashed our bathroom ceiling, left some mini-pools of water throughout the studio.” But he still pushed his followers to donate, still stuck at the 50% mark he claimed.

“But in order to do that it takes money, and lots of it,” Grider said, explaining how much he purportedly spends on the ministry (at that time).

“People are often quite shocked when they discover how much money it takes to produce the stories NTEB sends out around the world 3-5 times per day, free of charge to all our readers. For example, the physical hardware (servers) and the corresponding software for performance and security runs us about $1,000.00 per month. That’s $12,000.00 per year. Then there is the hourly rate of $40.00 we pay to our techs to maintain the site’s back end on demand. For those of you in IT, you know that’s cheap compared to the market rate of $75-100 per hour most techs and developers charge. Of course, there is the physical time it take to create all the content we publish. That costs money too. When you add it all up, it’s right around $20,000.00 per year to run NTEB. Shocked? (Lol, and you thought it was all free, right?).”

After being stuck at the halfway point for months it seems, Grider announced on October 6th he reached 50% of the goal, though “Hurricane Irma pushed us back by many weeks, which is frustrating because before the storm we were so close to have Phase I of it up and running,” Grider lamented. Notwithstanding, for whatever reason, Grider expressed, “We need to raise $5,000.00 this week, and would like you to pray about being a part of that. NTEB has always been a family of like-minded believers.” On the 20th, Grider relaunched one of his Bible radio programs. He said, “Our goal is $25K, to date we have raised $13,942, and that is both gratifying and motivating.”

Continuing, on November 10th Grider floated out a headline, “We Need The Saints Of God To Help Us Cross The Finish Line For Our NTEB Recording Studio Fundraiser.” However, Grider seems to have expanded the reasoning for donations beyond the studio that he originally started the fundraiser for. He stated:

“When you contribute to this fundraising effort, you are helping us to do what the Lord called us to do. The money you send in goes primarily to the building of the recording studio, but it also goes to the overall daily operations of this site. When people ask for Bibles, we send them out at no charge. When people write in and say how much they would like gospel tracts but cannot afford them, we send them a box at no cost to them for either the tracts or the shipping, no matter where they are in the world. Even all the way to South Africa. We even restarted our weekly radio Bible study on Sunday nights again, thanks to your generous donations. “Personally, I hate having to hold a fundraiser, I truly do. If I had them money I would give it all personally and never ask anyone for a penny. In fact, I have given everything I have to this ministry. But the Lord knows better than I do, and I believe with all my heart that He is asking all of you to invest in this ministry as well. “We still have another $10, 000 to raise to finish the studio, but I truly feel that that goal is firmly in sight now. How wonderful it would be to reach it before the end of this year, but everything in God’s timing.”

To start 2018 off, on January 2nd of that year, Grider again implored his readers to meet the goal. He noted:

“We are just about $3,000.00 away from completion. As I have told you all many times, much of the expansion to get NTEB where it is was paid for from my own pocket. I hate fundraisers, and I don’t like asking anyone for money. When we meet our goal, these fundraiser letters from me will stop. But let me tell you what this fundraiser has done for me personally.”

He reiterated something similarly on the 15th, still prodding for that last $3,000, and how “Running NTEB is an expensive proposition.”

The next update came on April 27th, 2018, he wrote: “your generous giving that we were able to purchase most of the equipment for the recording studio, upgrade our server hardware, and take care of other important administrational duties. When NTEB was just a little baby site, it only cost around $85 per month to run the equipment. In 2018, it costs over $1,000 per month just for hardware and security alone.” However, Grider made no mention if he had achieved his goal to finally earn that $25,000 he wanted over a little year ago at that time.

But then something happened. The incessant groveling for money stopped, from what I can find, save only one more on August 6th, while the aforementioned police report was being filed against him. This reference made zero mention of the studio.

In 2019 there was no mention of the studio and its completion; but the evidence shows that Grider more than met his goal and yet failed to unveil the studio or provided any inclination about it. On Marth 8th, 2019, YouTuber Bruce Peters showed that Grider had not only received $56,945 in donations – more than double what he was initially asking for – but also upped the goal to $75,000, three times the original asking price. So not only did Grider take in more then he asked for, and even upped the ante, he did not deliver his promise to his donors on something he tirressly asserted that God wanted him to have. Grider responded to the video by commenting “You’re a coward, a stinking coward. Come visit me anytime in St. Augustine so we can discuss in person.”

According to the multitude of captures on the Wayback Machine, Grider basically achieved his goal on January 26th, 2018, only short $4 of the initial goal. Remember: as noted a moment ago, Grider was still asking for donations to fund the studio months after the fact.

Grider basically achieving his goal per a captured date on January 26th.

Grider then began to incrementally up the goal. Per a capture on February 21st, 2018, Grider upped the goal an additional $10K for a new goal of $35,000; with no announcement stating that he needs more money. Nevertheless, Grider nearly achieved this goal in a fairly short amount of time, earning a dollar short of $32,300; but reupped the goal again to $50,000, by March 24th, 2018, still telling his audience that the donations are still “primarily” funding the studio renovations. The goal was of course upped to $75,000 by March 8th, as noted by Peters. The last capture was made on December 17th, 2018, surpassing the new goal of $50K with $50,227.

Then, after over a year of radio silence (no pun intended), Grider finally announces that the studio is basically complete and only a few more touches remain. On July 17th, 2020, Grider reported:

“After years of talking about my plans for a state-of-the-art podcasting and content creation studio on our radio show, and after nearly two months of work, I am happy to announce that today was the day that that dream came to life, and we opened our doors! This long-awaited and much-anticipated day far exceeded my expectations in every way, to say I am thrilled would be an understatement.”

Grider also provided a short video touring the unfinished studio, in which he said right up front that “the new Mudflower Design and Now The End Begins podcasting studios” was in the homestretch – thus confirming that the building being funded was actually a Mudflower establishment and not exclusively a NTEB one. Then on August 28th Grider declared that the studio was officially complete, after over three years of waiting. Moreover, Grider declared for the third time on the 1st of 2021 that the studio was finished, finally ready to produce videos, he announced.

On November 5th, Grider then claims after locking up the studio for the night, reflecting on his full commitment to the ministry after 11 years, he said, Grider claims God spoke to him and told him that his listeners are his “congregation” and he is their “pastor.”

“After our Wednesday night bible study wrapped up last night, I was shutting things down in the studio and praising God for everything He has been doing in my life and in the ministry He’s given me, when He quietly spoke to me something that truly amazed me. I was thanking Him for the great bible study, the hymns and praise music, all the prayer requests we lifted up to Him, and for the great truths He showed us from His word, when He said to me “these people are your congregation, and you’re their pastor.””

Making It Rain

Grider would continue to increase the goal on his GoFundMe page from the original $25,000 Grider asked for, all the way up to $250,000 – roughly the amount Grider needed to pay off the tax lien – one day before Grider’s GoFundMe campaign was canceled for no apparent reason.

Grider would eventually make the move to a smaller platform called Waygiver, a donations website dedicated to Christians. Like before, Grider continues to retroactively update his goal once it nears completion. The current goal Grider is asking for is $1,725,000.

Grider’s prodding for money has continued to grow and grow, seeing as many people are willing to give it.

For example, as noted in the beginning of this report, Grider runs a program that gifts Bibles to prisons at request. But according to Grider running such a program, along with the rest of his ministry, requires upwards of $5-6 million annually. Grider explicitly said as much in a broadcast to close out 2022. Grider was adamant about providing at least 1,000,000 Bibles in 2023, after giving out over 100,000 in 2022 – instead of just giving out what was asked of him – but regardless is the supposed reason he needs such a hefty sum.

“I believe that the Lord is calling us to send out 1 million King James Bibles, New Testaments, and scripture portions, around the world.

“[…] In order to reach that number, we’re going to have to pray like we’ve ever prayed before. We’re going to have to invest in this program like we have – well, I have to say, to go from 2021 to 2022 to increase by ten times, that is a serious investment. […] And we are go to believe God that we are going to be able to accomplish that.

“Now, in order to reach that goal, we are going to have raise a serious amount of money. I’m talking about millions of dollars. Over the past two years we’ve raised roughly about a million dollars, and that’s what it takes to do what we are doing to get out 115,563 Bibles [for 2022], and all the other things that go together with the ministry.

“It’s taken about a million dollars to get to that point. It’s going to take many millions of dollars to get to a million Bibles. It’s gonna be somewhere around 5 or 6 million dollars. Now, does that type of money exist? It absolutely does. Are there people listening to broadcast who are capable of getting us towards that goal? There absolutely is, there is no question about it.

“I think of people like George Mueller [who] was a fantastic man of faith that he believed to such a degree, that he was able to take care of thousands and thousands of orphans, and he raised up these orphanages, and he never asked anybody for any money. God just sent that money in.

“I talk a lot about D.L. Moody, […] he had schoolkids donating in nickels, he had people donating dimes and quarters; and you absolutely need every level of that. But he also had people who donated millions of dollars.

“[…] We are going to believe God and pray that he’ll give us the resources to create our own Bible warehouse, and that we will begin to control the means o shipping. […] We’ll be able to send out more that with the money we have. […] And already I have gotten numerous donations, and we are going to start the year very strong.”

0:00 -2:17:19

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

But based on the current amount of donations he has now he is way off from that goal. Some people have questioned how much it costs Grider to operate his ministry. In response to a comment from 5 years ago, Grider claimed that it was costing him approximately a couple of tens of thousands annually, give or take, before he acquired the bookstore and ran his Bible program.

But needless to say, even though Grider has a track record of not paying his taxes, he has has no problem routinely asking his followers for money, that continue to grow in expense and velocity for a myriad of projects Grider wants to fund.

Now, The End Begins

To wrap things up, I could have easily included a whole lot more but what I have reported is more than enough, for now.

Grider clearly has worked very hard to achieve and maintain this picturesque image of himself, that he is such a dear preacher and man of God that only wants to serve the Almighty; but it is beyond evident that Grider does not live and act like he would have you to believe.

His inability to change and genuinely repent of his deeds is truly saddening, and his willingness to cover it all up rather than just ‘fess up and forsake it says all that needs to be said, as both for a so-called “man of God” and just a man; never caring once about the people’s he’s hurt, the lives and marriages he’s ruined, the churches he’s divided, the people’s he’s lied to, the listeners he’s cheated their hard-earned money out of to fund his gross lifestyle and debts; all while smiling and proclaiming that he has these deep and profound conversations and relationship with the Lord, absolving himself of any wrong doing and taking any personal accountability. Instead of stopping and staying true to his word he chose to go headlong and pretend to be someone he’s not.

As I have said, Grider has clearly dedicated plenty of time and effort into whitewashing his persona and sponging the web of his deviant nature. But continued acts of mischief will only snowball until it cascades into an avalanche that you just can’t outrun. Grider has run well for some time, put you can only run before you get buried alive in the snow heap with no one there to dig you out.

As Proverbs 11:27 says, “He that diligently seeketh good procureth favour: but he that seeketh mischief, it shall come unto him;” and again in Proverbs 28:14, “Happy is the man that feareth alway: but he that hardeneth his heart shall fall into mischief.”

Understand and know of assuredity that this story is not over, and there indeed will be more people coming forward sharing what they know and have seen. I perceived as much after holding many interviews with these victims and witnesses, on top of what is out there right now. This is definitely not over.

While this maybe the start, perhaps only now the end begins.

Proverbs 26:11 As a dog returneth to his vomit, so a fool returneth to his folly. [24] He that hateth dissembleth with his lips, and layeth up deceit within him; [25] When he speaketh fair, believe him not: for there are seven abominations in his heart. [26] Whose hatred is covered by deceit, his wickedness shall be shewed before the whole congregation. [27] Whoso diggeth a pit shall fall therein: and he that rolleth a stone, it will return upon him.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE