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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
3h

Oh dear!!!!!! 😭😭😭

This points back to you-know-who. The Orange King. Soooo glad my son got out of the Marines just a little while ago.

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Christopher Paulin's avatar
Christopher Paulin
3hEdited

I listen to Alexander Mercouris (The Duran) on YouTube and know about the low ammunition. Iran was not an enemy. This is a waste. The pendulum may swing back to the Democrats with the same agenda of problem, reaction, solution (oil shortage, etc.). The Democrats believe in climate change.

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