The war is not going great with Iran; which is a bit of an understatement to say the least, but as if an ever-growing global energy crisis worsens, the United States is both running low on its exotic weaponry and troop morale is incredibly low.

Back in February, in the days leading up to the February 28th US attacks that officially kickstarted the war, The WinePress reported on rumors that sailors deployed to and enroute to the region were clogging the toilets to back-up the plumbing, along with other reports dryer fires, delaying the USS Gerald Ford’s rendezvous. In April, rumors also emerged that the crew at sea aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Tripoli were running low on rations due to the Ford’s already lengthy deployment prior to entering the region, and that family care packages were not being received.

Now it is being reported that morale is terrible, with reports of seamen trying to commit suicide and jump overboard.

This was confirmed by two leading military publications, Stars & Stripes and The Military Times.

The stories are numerous and corroborate each other.

The Military Times cited Annabelle Loma, who said her husband had attempted to jump overboard the USS Lincoln during his deployment, and has been placed on medical hold.

“He’s scared. He thinks he’ll get a dishonorable discharge, and just because he was burnt out, his 13-year career is ruined, just like that,” she said. “That’s not fair, that’s not right. That’s not what he should be worrying about right now.”

S&S detailed an even more grim picture, citing multiple witnesses at this hearing and others who exclusively disclosed what they have heard to S&S. The military outlet wrote (excerpts):

In one case, a spouse tearfully told officials that she received a message that same day from her husband saying “he hopes he doesn’t wake up tomorrow,” according to one of the estimated 200 attendees at the San Diego town hall meeting. The worries expressed at Thursday’s meetings echo those raised independently with Stars and Stripes by sailors and family members in recent weeks. Interviews with active-duty sailors and family members, along with dozens of public social media comments and posts by crew members, describe sailors struggling with exhaustion and declining morale, including reports of suicidal thoughts and at least one instance where a crew member was prevented from jumping overboard. Family members and sailors say the roughly 5,000 service members aboard Lincoln have endured food and water shortages, disrupted mail service and long workdays with little time off. Lincoln has gone much of the deployment without the regular port calls that typically give carrier crews a break from life at sea. Carriers generally pull into a port every 30 to 45 days to allow for replenishment, maintenance and crew rest. “We’ve just been turning and burning the whole time we’ve deployed,” said one sailor, noting that crew morale was high at the beginning of deployment, with expectations of port visits and other breaks. “Nothing to really look forward to at this point,” the sailor said, adding that crew morale now is so low that sailors and Marines aboard Lincoln would be willing to forgo any upcoming stops in favor of returning home as soon as possible. “All we want is a date home.” […] “My son is currently on that ship and listening to him say that he and his shipmates constantly think about jumping off the ship just for relief is so hard to listen to,” one worried parent wrote to Stars and Stripes in July. “We are all tucked in at night in our beds at night meanwhile our loved ones are out there fighting with no understanding as to what they’re defending.” Sailors aboard Lincoln separately described an incident in which a crew member was prevented from jumping from the ship. “We already had an instance where watch standers had to stop someone from jumping,” one sailor said. The ship’s crew was informed about the incident, which occurred a few months ago, during a ship-wide announcement, sailors said. […] “It’s getting very, very hard to see that happening to your (sailor),” one spouse said about the lack of port calls, mail service and other needed support for service members aboard the ship. “I’m just actively watching my (sailor) kind of break down, like they’re losing hope and everything.” […] The uncertainty over when a deployment will end can take a significant toll on sailors, said Thomas Nutzmann, a retired Navy chief petty officer who served 20 years and deployed four times. “There’s no Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, it’s just a day,” Nutzmann said of being at sea for long stretches. “You try to maintain optimism to the best of your ability. The problem is when you’re out to sea for so long, you can only do so much to keep morale up before you hit a stalemate … and that’s where the deterioration is.”

Read the rest of the report here.

Vice Adm. Joseph Cahill, commander of Naval Surface Forces, confirmed the anxiety on the seaman and their families during a recent virtual meeting. “We hear you loud and clear [regarding] the impact this has on families, on service members and the long-term ability of us to stand, sustain our forces’ health,” Cahill said.

On top of that, the U.S. is running low on its precision-guided munitions. Multiple reports have now gone mainstream that acknowledge the depletions.

Reuters exclusively reported on August 4th that the “US has used ‘virtually all’ of its long-range precision missiles during Iran war, sources say,” the headline reads.

The publication wrote:

The U.S. Army has used up much of its global stockpile of highly accurate long-range missiles during its five-month war with Iran, ​according to three people familiar with the data, raising concerns about the military’s readiness for future conflicts. The missiles are principally the Army’s surface-to-surface weapons, known as Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM). The U.S. ‌has used “virtually all” of these weapons, according to two of the sources. The long-range munitions – which cost more than $1 million each – are an important part of the military's arsenal, allowing accurate strikes from a safe distance. U.S.-supplied ATACMS have played a key role in the war in Ukraine, allowing Ukrainian forces to attack targets inside Russia. The PrSM is a newer, more advanced generation that will replace the ATACMS, which have a shorter range. A fourth person familiar with the matter said that despite the high usage of precision weapons, the U.S. can resupply. Central Command — which oversees U.S. forces in the Middle East — has been able to reload from U.S. military ​supplies around the world, the person said. Asked for comment on the stockpile data, the White House issued a statement from Trump, saying the U.S. had “far more munitions than anyone in the world” and “far ​more than we need.” “Our defense companies are, at this moment, making more munitions than they have ever made before, in addition to expanding their plants and equipment at record levels,” Trump said. Analysts agree that certain munitions, including artillery shells and several types of missiles, are being produced at record levels but caution that supplies might fall short of what is needed for a prolonged war. Responding to a request for comment, chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said: “America’s military is the most powerful in the world and has everything it needs to execute at the time and place of the President’s choosing. We ​have executed multiple successful operations across combatant commands while ensuring the U.S. military possesses a deep arsenal of capabilities to protect our people and our interests.”

Despite the White House saving face, President Donald Trump has threatened to have the leakers arrested. “The “leakers” of these treasonous statements are being hunted down. Long term jail sentences will be sought!,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump reiterated to the media that things are fine and we are in “great shape.”

Despite this, officials acknowledge the shortages. Former Trump Defense Secretary, Mark Esper, said as much, but said that Trump needs to demand that Europe and its Asian allies chip-in so the U.S. can continue operations.

The WP has previously covered America’s dwindling exotic munitions stockpile before the war began; and once it did, it became clear that the Pentagon would only be able to use so many before they crossed that threshold.

In the opening week of the war, Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitted that Iran could outproduce the U.S.

Despite this, Trump boasted at the time that the US had plenty of munitions and that “wars can be fought forever.”

Yet the facts bear a different reality.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Luke 14:28 For which of you, intending to build a tower, sitteth not down first, and counteth the cost, whether he have sufficient to finish it? [31] Or what king, going to make war against another king, sitteth not down first, and consulteth whether he be able with ten thousand to meet him that cometh against him with twenty thousand? [32] Or else, while the other is yet a great way off, he sendeth an ambassage, and desireth conditions of peace.

This “war” has been an abject embarrassment and failure, comical if it were not real.

Of course, the war pigs don’t care and never did. It was Trump — the man who received five draft deferments during Vietnam — who was the same clown king who decreed multiple times at the start of the war that Americans’ lives were going to be lost, and that’s just the way it is.

Combine that with Pete [K]egseth who, like Drowsy Don, believe this is a holy war that will usher in the antichrist kingdom, so this suffering and death is justifiable to them.

It’s disgusting, but what would we expect when the Epstein Class is in power?

I said at the time that the U.S. was destined for failure, after footage came out showing Trump and his friends all partying at Mar-a-Lago just mere hours before the initial strikes were launched in Iran, targeting the Ayatollah and killing those school children.

I said it then and I will say it now:

Proverbs 16:18 Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall. Proverbs 18:12 Before destruction the heart of man is haughty, and before honour is humility. Ecclesiastes 7:4 The heart of the wise is in the house of mourning; but the heart of fools is in the house of mirth.

Just as in Daniel 5 and the fall of the Babylonian kingdom under Nebuchadnezzar at the hands of the Persians (ironically, who the U.S. is fighting now), the writing is on the wall.

Daniel 5:26 This is the interpretation of the thing: MENE; God hath numbered thy kingdom, and finished it. [27] TEKEL; Thou art weighed in the balances, and art found wanting. [28] PERES; Thy kingdom is divided, and given to the Medes and Persians.

This “war” against US, NOT Iran, will continue to drag on and on. It might be in limbo at the moment because it is midterm season, but it will recommence full-go before too long, that’s what I think.

What was supposed to be a weekend regime change has turned into the next forever war, combined with the whatever-war in Ukraine, with ever-shifting goalposts and objectives, will continue to drag down the rest of the world and “kill time” for the new control grid and tokenized network surveillance state.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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