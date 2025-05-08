On Friday, May 9th, Russia will commence a large parade in Moscow to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory Day when the Russians defeated Nazi Germany. The celebration will see 29 other world leaders in attendance, among those China’s Xi Jinping, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Festivities officially begin on the 8th and will run through to the 11th.

13 other countries will join the military formation, including China, as they parade through Red Square in Moscow. A few American World War II veterans are also expected to participate in the festivities. Though an invitation has been extended to the U.S., it is not expected that any American representatives will attend.

Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a temporary three-day ceasefire in Ukraine to celebrate, even though Ukrainian forces continue to lead a drone offensive ahead of the parade. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed this as an “attempt at manipulation.”

What complicates matters is that Zelensky has threatened that Russians and others in attendance may not be safe, insinuating that Ukrainian forces will attack Moscow during the festivities.

On Saturday, Zelensky remarked: “Our position is very simple for all countries travelling to Russia on 9 May: we cannot be held responsible for what happens on the territory of the Russian Federation. They are responsible for your safety. We will not provide any guarantees, because we do not know what Russia might do on those dates.”

“No one is going to help Putin play this in order to give him a soft atmosphere of escape from isolation on May 9, and to make everyone feel comfortable and safe – those leaders, friends, or partners of Putin who will come to Kremlin Square. We are either at war, or Putin is showing that he is ready for a ceasefire,” Zelensky added.

There are even American generals encouraging an attack on Moscow.

Lt. General Ben Hodges, a neocon who continues to tout the narrative that Ukraine has been defeating Russia, recently said in a statement that if he were advising Zelensky he would recommend that he launch hundreds of drones on Moscow and on the parade, saying “some of them will get through.”

Lt. Col. Daniel Davis refutes this tripe in a short video, arguing that if Zelensky and Ukrainian dare to launch an attack in broad daylight, with prominent world leaders in attendance, it would mar their leadership so badly, more than it already has, and reflect just as poorly upon the United States and the E.U. to continue to support the Neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine, not to mention that this would obviously create a pretext for Russia to cease most of the restraint it has shown thus far and rapidly accelerate its offensive operations.

With these things in mind - the opportunity for another false flag to greatly exacerbate this war and ramp up World War III is high and very plausible. Nothing could happen, or perhaps a small isolated drone or missile strike could occur, which obviously is bad; but then there is the possibility that a lot of civilians get hurt and killed, Russian officials, foreign leaders and their soldiers who are in attendance. Now THAT would cause a whole host of problems, and that is putting it quite mildly.

So, keep your eyes open for this and we will see what takes place in the days to come.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

