Yesterday X was temporarily offline and non-functional for a time for a lot of people in the United States and around the world, according to DownDetector. Many users are still facing problems.

X owner Elon Musk claims this was caused by a cyberattack.

However, later that day in an interview with Fox Business’ Larry Kudlow, Musk blamed the alleged attack on Ukraine.

"We're not sure exactly what happened but there was a massive cyber-attack to try and bring down the X system with IP [Internet Protocol] addresses originating in the Ukraine area.”

This supposed cyberattack came before new peace talks held in Saudi Arabia starting today to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Of course there was, sure… Not much to say other than the clown show continues at the expense of more lives.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE