False Flag Psyop: Musk Blames Ukraine For Massive Cyberattack That Brought Down X
Yesterday X was temporarily offline and non-functional for a time for a lot of people in the United States and around the world, according to DownDetector. Many users are still facing problems.
X owner Elon Musk claims this was caused by a cyberattack.
However, later that day in an interview with Fox Business’ Larry Kudlow, Musk blamed the alleged attack on Ukraine.
"We're not sure exactly what happened but there was a massive cyber-attack to try and bring down the X system with IP [Internet Protocol] addresses originating in the Ukraine area.”
This supposed cyberattack came before new peace talks held in Saudi Arabia starting today to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.
AUTHOR COMMENTARY
Of course there was, sure… Not much to say other than the clown show continues at the expense of more lives.
First Tesla Dealers, now "X". When it comes to News they are the Nazi Democratic Party's Propaganda Machine. They all parrot and repeat the same things over and over again.
Just like Joseph Goebbels did for Hitler as head of his propaganda program.
If you can watch it I highly recommend it, Episode 8 of WWII in Color Buchenwold and look back on the Covid-19 media bombardment. No doubt we are being Psyoped at every single turn, which are in fact BETA Tests to see how the public responds to them.
This was proclaimed and on the congressional record way back:
William Casey, CIA Director 1981-1987
“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”
No doubt the DemonRats really hate Elon for exposing their USaid because their funds are drying up. At this late time in the game nothing should come as a surprise to us anymore.
If you’re one of the dummies taking a frontline position to defend these thieves, just because they told you to, I hope you reconsider. There’s a reason why your political heroes are putting you in harms way! You’re there to protect them…they aren’t there to protect you! "Lex Greene
“A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.” ― Mark Twain
All reasoning is "public safety" and that is surface haze to what they really want. Power and Control.
Our time is almost UP!