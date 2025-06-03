Ahead of peace negotiations today, on Sunday Ukraine launched a drone strike on a Russian airbase that destroyed and damaged a sizable portion of the country’s bombers, along with destroying civilian rail lines that resulted in the deaths of some. Western media was very quick to describe this as “Russia’s Pearl Harbor.”

Rtr. Lt. Col. Daniel Davis was quick to provide coverage of the events after reports and footage were released, providing an overview of events.

The Kyiv Post claimed in a report boasting about the success of this attack:

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has officially confirmed it carried out a major drone strike against Russian military airfields, damaging or destroying what it claims is 34 percent of Russia’s strategic cruise missile carriers, in a long-planned covert operation codenamed “Spiderweb.”

The SBU said the strikes, which targeted airfields housing Russia’s long-range bombers, resulted in an estimated $7 billion in damage – a figure that has not yet been independently verified.

The drone attacks, launched Sunday, targeted five airfields across Russia: Belaya, Dyagilevo, Olenya, Ivanovo, and others located in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ryazan, and Amur regions.

Ukrainian FPV drones were launched from trucks parked near the airbases, according to intelligence sources and regional officials, damaging dozens of strategic aircraft used in daily bombing raids on Ukrainian cities, including long-range Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 bombers, as well as an A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft.

Earlier, sources within the SBU told Kyiv Post that the operation had been in the works for more than 18 months and was personally overseen by President Volodymyr Zelensky and executed by SBU chief Lt. Gen. Vasyl Malyuk and his team.

The drones were covertly transported into Russia and hidden beneath wooden houses mounted on trucks. When the time came, the drones were remotely released to strike the bombers on the ground.

“This is a turning point,” one SBU source said. “Our drones are now reaching far into the enemy’s rear, where the planes that drop bombs on our civilians take off. Their impunity is over.”

RT also acknowledged the collapse of two bridges that caused a passenger and freight train to crash, which is being blamed on Ukrainian sabotage, the Russian Investigative Committee stated.

On Saturday evening, a bridge fell in front of a moving train in Bryansk Region, killing seven people and injuring 71 others. Several hours later, early on Sunday, a railway bridge collapsed under a moving freight train in Kursk Region, leaving the driver and two of his assistants wounded.

Western media has lauded this as “Russia’s Pearl Harbor.”

Alternative sources, including Russian ones, have downplayed the effectiveness of Ukraine’s attack and says the destruction is a lot less than Kyiv is reporting.

Nevertheless, fmr. CIA intel analyst Larry C. Johnson said these attacks were 100% carried out by American CIA/British MI6/Israeli Mossad.

“100 percent. Just the operations of initiating, of turning the drones on. Think of the process. You’ve got them hidden under this roof, so the roof has to open up. That requires an external command. The reports are they were using the Russian phone network. Maybe? But I think Starlink, Elon Musk’s operation, was involved with this as well. You can’t rule out satellite communications as a source of overhead imagery. Hey, it was reported, and I see no confirmation of it, that [U.S. Defense Secretary] Pete Hegseth was watching the attack in real time. Which means (if true), he absolutely knew it was coming on.”

President Donald Trump denies knowing about these pre-planned attacks.

The attacks came one day before peace negotiations in Istanbul, Turkey.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

It’s been complete nonsense propaganda since day one of this war, and this is another blatant example of it.

All this will do is give Russia the pretext to unleash strikes on more targets previously labeled ‘hands-off’ before, unleashing more destructive attacks in Ukraine. Of course, this is what the West wants so it can then send troops to fight and die in Ukraine for nothing, while boosting the profits of the defense contractors; all while with the underbelly of it to kill more time (pun intended) to establish and solidify this new fractionalized, multipolar world, and setup the new tokenized financial world system.

Keep in mind all the Western business interests there. Are we just going to let these “investments” go to waste and be forced out? Of course not.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

