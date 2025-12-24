The following report was first published on May 22nd, 2022, on winepressnews.com.

Ever heard the phrase, “a picture is worth a thousand words?” This screenshot from a recent video by YouTube preacher Robert Breaker, titled “What Are You Adding To Salvation?,” speaks for itself:

Now, a cursory read of the King James Bible by anyone will tell you that what this man his written on his whiteboard is dead wrong. Hold those thoughts for a moment, as we’ll get back to this later.

Breaker is a prime, shining example of a false teacher and false prophet in scripture.

2 Corinthians 11:13 For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ. [14] And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. [15] Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works. 2 Peter 2:1 But there were false prophets also among the people, even as there shall be false teachers among you, who privily shall bring in damnable heresies, even denying the Lord that bought them, and bring upon themselves swift destruction. [2] And many shall follow their pernicious ways; by reason of whom the way of truth shall be evil spoken of. [3] And through covetousness shall they with feigned words make merchandise of you: whose judgment now of a long time lingereth not, and their damnation slumbereth not.

With Breaker, he is, without a doubt, one of the most prideful people I have ever seen. If you watch him for any length of time, you begin to realize it’s all about him and vainglory; especially considering when almost all of his work was stripped from his Bible teacher Peter S. Ruckman, and then reworked to fit his needs.

Proverbs 25:27 It is not good to eat much honey: so for men to search their own glory is not glory.

I am quite familiar with what Robert Breaker teaches and believes, as this is certainly not the first time I have dealt with his videos.

Three years ago I published a short video – which was later reuploaded by others as well – compiling just some of the absolute heresy and asinine claims this man makes, that MORE than proves that he is a false prophet.

In this video that I urge you to watch, demonstrates Breaker teaching and saying:

That the Bible cites the gnostic “Book of Enoch”

References other non-canonical gnostic texts to try and prove his date-setting charts

Claims that the apostle Paul was a date-setter, and uses that justify “looking” for the rapture; but asserts you are a liar if you call him a date-setter

Caught tweaking certain times and events to make his date-setting charts sound accurate and somehow ‘prophetic’

Contradicts Jesus’ statements in Mathew 24:36 and Mark 13:32, and explicitly says that you CAN know the day and hour of when Jesus returns

Says that people in the time of Jacob’s trouble (falsely so-called “the tribulation) can “possibly” chop off their right hand if they have taken the mark of the beast

Says that you do not have to call upon God (prayer) to be saved

Claims that the word ‘call’ really just means ‘believe from the heart,’ and does not mean “to ask”

And more…

This video of course does not address all the other heresies this false prophet pontificates, but that alone is enough to show that he is totally fraudulent.

However, there is a slight “pitfall” with that video, and that is, it does not truly address his false plan of salvation. This report shall address that.

Now, let’s take a look at that picture again from earlier:

According to this man, those seven things listed on the left are all self-righteousness, they are adding to salvation, and will send you to hell. I agree with him on the first three, so I am not going to address them. But the other four this liar claims are adding to salvation, which I shall address in this post. But first, I need to address what he claims to be the gospel.

As the scripture says, “Thou art snared with the words of thy mouth, thou art taken with the words of thy mouth” (Proverbs 6:2).

Being blinder than a bat, Breaker being the fool that he is, ADDS to the gospel and salvation, while gaslighting people that actually understand and believe what the scriptures plainly teach.

In his video, “What Are You Adding To Salvation?,” he states upfront:

“I don’t add anything to salvation, I don’t add anything to salvation; I teach what the Bible says, and the Bible says it’s through faith. You do not add even one drop of your own self-righteousness to it. It’s all what Jesus did. “I believe we are saved by faith alone, through Christ alone, in his blood alone; not by works but [by] faith are we saved.”

As I said, this liar is ensnared by his own words. You can find this across all of his videos (so it’s not like you have to dig to find this out), but what he teaches, as he calls it, is a “blood-stained” gospel. He teaches that you must “trust the blood” – (notice how it is NOT Jesus Christ, but an object) – in order to be saved.

And yet in 1 Corinthians 15:1-4, where the gospel for today is plainly spelled out, there is not a single mention of “even one drop” of Christ’s blood, and the prerequisite to believe that.

1 Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand; [2] By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain. [3] For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; [4] And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:

Now, Paul very plainly says he is declaring what the gospel is, and it is not something that is just “believed,” you must RECEIVE it, apply it yourself. But there are three things there: Christ dying for our sins, his burial, and his resurrection. Did you see any mention of the blood that he shed? Exactly. You’d think Paul the apostle, under inspiration of the Holy Spirit, would think to mention it if it were apart of the gospel, but he does not.

Proverbs 30:5 Every word of God is pure: he is a shield unto them that put their trust in him. [6] Add thou not unto his words, lest he reprove thee, and thou be found a liar.

And yet Breaker would have you believe that you must have “faith in his blood to be saved.” The blood of Jesus Christ is a critical teaching regarding the payment for sins and how God redeems man, sure, but nowhere is that commanding to be believed upon. What saves you? An object, or the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ? If you picked option 2, you’d be correct. I have written and distributed my own gospel tracts and booklets, and they mention passages about how Jesus shed his blood on the cross, but I NEVER once claim that that is the gospel and the object of your faith. That is HERESY to say that all a person needs to do is mentally assent to that fact to be saved.

In his video titled, “Sailing Reminds Me of Salvation” – where he recounts how he sunk a ship that he and his family were on – Breaker decided to tie it in with salvation.

Here are some of the quotes from that video, and keep in mind what 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 says:

There’s some people out there that claim to be preachers that are not preaching the gospel. And that’s sad. And then there’s others out there that claim to be missionaries, or pastors, or evangelists, and talk about the blood of Jesus. (referring to himself). I think you need to know the gospel. I think you need to know the importance of the blood. What is to believe in vain? Well, vain is like self – selfish, you know? If you’re believing in yourself or something you do, then you haven’t believed at all. You’re trusting in yourself, and you’re believing in vanity and yourself instead of that. [There are] other people [that] say, ‘Well is 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 enough if I just believe 1 Corinthians 15:1-4: am I saved?’ And they say ‘saved’ is the death, burial, and resurrection. (He then makes an allusion to John MacArthur’s heretical teaching that only Jesus’ death is important, and not the shed blood too). There’s people that say, ‘Well, you don’t need to know anything about the blood of Jesus to get saved.’ And you look at that and go, ‘That’s like, what?’ And this is the debate that people are debating about now, a lot of people are emailing me and saying, ‘Brother Breaker, please talk about this.’ They’re saying, ‘Oh a lot of people are running around just saying 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 and they’re leaving out Romans 3:25.’ Well, I don’t want to leave out Romans 3:25. I believe in a blood-stained gospel. I don’t want to preach a bloodless gospel. *But I was saved on Romans 3:25.* So, Paul is telling us that, yes, Jesus died, and the gospel is the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus, but it’s not just the fact that he died. […] No, it’s the way he died. And the Bible says that salvation is through faith in his blood. So, if salvation is through just believing in his death, why is there a verse in the Bible that says “through faith in his blood?” See, there’s a lot of folks out there that say, ‘no-no, I believe you gotta know something to be saved, but the something “I” say you have to know doesn’t involve the blood.’ And I look at that and say, ‘Well, I don’t think that that’s the right gospel. You have a bloodless gospel, you’re leaving out the blood of Jesus. Let’s remember Romans 3:25, okay? Romans 3:25 is key: “through faith in his blood.” When it comes to salvation there’s something you gotta know before you can be saved. And what better thing to teach someone than the blood of Christ? Because that’s not just the mechanics of salvation, his shedding [of] blood, according to Romans 3:25, *that’s the object of our faith, and our faith is supposed to be in the blood of Jesus Christ for salvation.*

Really? The object of your faith is NOT Jesus Christ? That’s funny because the gospel of John plainly states this:

John 1:9 That was the true Light, which lighteth every man that cometh into the world. [10] He was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not. [11] He came unto his own, and his own received him not. [12] But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that BELIEVE ON HIS NAME: [13] Which were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God. [14] And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.

Looks like Breaker has perverted the gospel of salvation, and has stripped Jesus Christ of his saving power and the one that disperses and gives the gift of salvation (Ephesians 2:5-10), and replaced it with your own INTELLECT, your own will and physical flesh, for salvation. It is no longer Christ saving you through the new birth, it’s, according to Breaker, “I believe therefore I am.”

As concerning Romans 3:25 – which this false teacher asserts he got saved on – there is a massive problem: the burial and resurrection are NEVER mentioned in that entire chapter! Read it for yourself if you don’t believe me. This therefore is a false gospel, as Breaker, by his words, sets up a strawman argument and completely neglects the burial and resurrection – the most important part that makes the blood efficacious and a propitiation in the first place (!) – and has to quickly mention it in an attempt not to create a contradiction.

1 Corinthians 15:17 And if Christ be not raised, your faith is vain; ye are yet in your sins. [20] But now is Christ risen from the dead, and become the firstfruits of them that slept. [21] For since by man came death, by man came also the resurrection of the dead. [22] For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive.

Here is what Romans 3:24-26 says:

Romans 3:24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus: [25] Whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the remission of sins that are past, through the forbearance of God; [26] To declare, I say, at this time his righteousness: that he might be just, and the justifier of him which believeth in Jesus.

When a man receives salvation from the Lord – not by your own will where you take salvation for yourself and kick Jesus out of the equation – his sinless blood washes and covers that person, and you have faith understanding that. That’s it; it’s not the “object of our faith,” nor does the text say “that salvation is through faith in his blood,” as Breaker teaches. And to reinforce what I said, here is what Breaker’s old Bible teacher Peter Ruckman wrote in his commentary on the book of Romans, discussing the twelve processes of how Christ saves someone:

Now, that is what happens to you at salvation (you are predestinated as a Christian to glorification). When I got saved, I knew just one thing: I was a sinner headed for Hell, and if something didn’t happen pretty quick that it wouldn’t take long for me to make it there. That’s all I knew when I got saved; I didn’t learn until much later that all of those other things took place. - “The Bible Believer’s Commentary Series: The Book of Romans.” Pg.113 (PDF)

So even Breaker’s old Bible teacher says he did not understand the blood’s place and role in salvation until after the fact. Hence, it is not the gospel of salvation, nor is a single one of these details found in 1 Corinthians 15:1-4, which Breaker claims that he preaches. It’s as if I said that the spiritual circumcision made without hands must be believed upon for salvation (Colossians 2:10-15; Ephesians 2:11-17). After all, Colossians 2:12 says “ye are risen with him through the faith of the operation of God,” right? You’d think I’m insane, and rightfully so. But those are things you study out after Christ saves you and gives you a spiritual understanding of his word. So how is that any different when compared to things like the blood?

“It’s not what you say with the mouth that saves you, it’s whether or not you’ve believed in the blood from the heart. When you trust the blood you’re saved.” - Breaker said in his sermon titled “Romans 3 vs Romans 10 for Salvation”

I think it is abundantly clear Breaker is the one adding to the gospel, and has added “even one drop of [his] own self-righteousness to it.”

Galatians 1:6 I marvel that ye are so soon removed from him that called you into the grace of Christ unto another gospel: [7] Which is not another; but there be some that trouble you, and would pervert the gospel of Christ. [8] But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed. [9] As we said before, so say I now again, If any man preach any other gospel unto you than that ye have received, let him be accursed.

Now that we have that jibber-jabber out of the way, let’s look at those four things on his list that he claims are adding to salvation.

Starting with repentance (though repentance, calling, and a changed life are all connected), Breaker will tell you that those who say something along the lines of, ‘you need to stop sinning,’ He says that is false; and I agree. However, this liar will define repentance as simply a flippant “change of the mind.” When it comes to preaching salvation, he will never mention repentance or the necessity of it.

Not a single mention to repentance. As can be seen here, it is purely just intellectual and of his own mind.

And yet repentance is imperative, and is to be preached when presenting salvation to the world:

Acts 17:29 Forasmuch then as we are the offspring of God, we ought not to think that the Godhead is like unto gold, or silver, or stone, graven by art and man’s device. [30] And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent: [31] Because he hath appointed a day, in the which he will judge the world in righteousness by that man whom he hath ordained; whereof he hath given assurance unto all men, in that he hath raised him from the dead. Acts 20:21 Testifying both to the Jews, and also to the Greeks, repentance toward God, and faith toward our Lord Jesus Christ.

But repentance is not just some flippant “change of your mind.” This is what all these “just believe” goobers say. Repentance that leads to salvation is a godly sorrow (2 Corinthians 7:9-11) over who you are, a sinner (Job 42:6; Luke 5:1-10); and when you repent, you repent of everything: what you are (a sinner), what you have done (your sins), and your rejection of Jesus Christ (unbelief); and you put 100% faith towards the Lord Jesus knowing what he did for you. I covered much more of this in my salvation message, “The Forgotten Verses Of Salvation,” you can check that out for more details.

But I will say this as well (as noted in that article), take a look at this passage:

Matthew 9:10 And it came to pass, as Jesus sat at meat in the house, behold, many publicans and sinners came and sat down with him and his disciples. [11] And when the Pharisees saw it, they said unto his disciples, Why eateth your Master with publicans and sinners? [12] But when Jesus heard that, he said unto them, They that be whole need not a physician, but they that are sick. [13] But go ye and learn what that meaneth, I will have mercy, and not sacrifice: for I am not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.

Does that sound like just some flippant little change of the mind? No, it is sinners who are coming before Jesus who know they are not righteous, and need a physician because they are sick, their sin.

Moreover, as explained in that report, take a gander at this passage:

John 3:18 He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God. [19] And this is the condemnation, that light is come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil. [20] For every one that doeth evil hateth the light, neither cometh to the light, lest his deeds should be reproved. [21] But he that doeth truth cometh to the light, that his deeds may be made manifest, that they are wrought in God.

All of these people, like Breaker, who claim that salvation is “only believe,” they are so blind in their self-righteousness they cannot properly address this passage. If salvation is just belief only, then why would he say this, instead of capping it off at verse 18? NO! The problem is people do not want their deeds (their sins) reproved. Whereas those who doeth truth do receive the reproof and allow themselves to be corrected with the perfect standard; Jesus Christ. Though the word is never used, this is called repentance. Many of these “easy-believers,” like Breaker, will love to emphasize only the “belief” in the gospel of John, never discuss this; and will tell you that repentance is not needed because the word is never used in John – erroneously ignoring the blatantly obvious fact that words like “gospel” are NEVER used in John.

And speaking of true repentance, denying it is a denial of the death, burial, and resurrection! Don’t believe me, read these:

Luke 24:45 Then opened he their understanding, that they might understand the scriptures, [46] And said unto them, Thus it is written, and thus it behoved Christ to suffer, and to rise from the dead the third day: [47] And that repentance and remission of sins should be preached in his name among all nations, beginning at Jerusalem. Acts 26:18 To open their eyes, and to turn them from darkness to light, and from the power of Satan unto God, that they may receive forgiveness of sins, and inheritance among them which are sanctified by faith that is in me. [19] Whereupon, O king Agrippa, I was not disobedient unto the heavenly vision: [20] But shewed first unto them of Damascus, and at Jerusalem, and throughout all the coasts of Judaea, and then to the Gentiles, that they should repent and turn to God, and do works meet for repentance.

You mean that you are to receive the forgiveness of sins – like how Paul said he received the gospel in 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 – that there are a REMISSION of sins and works that are meet for repentance? Does that sound like a choice to you? How about no. It is obligatory. Hence, why a “changed lifestyle” is a NECESSITY to SHOW that you are saved, not to get saved: there’s a huge difference.

2 Corinthians 5:15 And that he died for all, that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves, but unto him which died for them, and rose again. [16] Wherefore henceforth know we no man after the flesh: yea, though we have known Christ after the flesh, yet now henceforth know we him no more. [17] Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new. Romans 6:4 Therefore we are buried with him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life. 1 Peter 4:1 Forasmuch then as Christ hath suffered for us in the flesh, arm yourselves likewise with the same mind: for he that hath suffered in the flesh hath ceased from sin; [2] That he no longer should live the rest of his time in the flesh to the lusts of men, but to the will of God. [3] For the time past of our life may suffice us to have wrought the will of the Gentiles, when we walked in lasciviousness, lusts, excess of wine, revellings, banquetings, and abominable idolatries: [4] Wherein they think it strange that ye run not with them to the same excess of riot, speaking evil of you: [5] Who shall give account to him that is ready to judge the quick and the dead. [6] For for this cause was the gospel preached also to them that are dead, that they might be judged according to men in the flesh, but live according to God in the spirit.

But Breaker would have you believe this is adding to salvation. Why? Because his salvation was all in his head; it never went any farther than that. Will you still sin? Will you still do very stupid things, knowingly? Will you struggle the rest of your life? Will you be corrected and chastened by God for being in error? Yes to them all. But if anyone tells you that there does not need to be evidence – that works meet for repentance and remission of sins – of that salvation, then they are lying.

Proverbs 13:19 The desire accomplished is sweet to the soul: but it is abomination to fools to depart from evil.

Going back to the other garbage on his list, is this issue of prayer and confession in salvation. Breaker has patterned most of his ministry for years to try and talk people out of their salvation, by playing all kinds of semantics and word games, and asking these ridiculous philosophical questions.

He wants you to believe that you do not need to call upon the name of the Lord to be saved, as clearly stated in Romans 10. If you hold his feet to the fire, then he starts going all over the place to try and claim that the word ‘call’ doesn’t actually mean “to ask or pray” to God to be saved, but is just another word for ‘believe.’ You can see some of this in the aforementioned compilation of Breaker’s mad ramblings.

I have covered every argument you will ever hear from these hucksters trying to explain away the plainness of the passage, in my book “The Romans 10 Controversy.”

Romans 10:1 Brethren, my heart’s desire and prayer to God for Israel is, that they might be saved. – [the first verse of the chapter establishes the context and topic of the chapter] – [6] But the righteousness which is of faith speaketh on this wise, Say not in thine heart, Who shall ascend into heaven? (that is, to bring Christ down from above:) [7] Or, Who shall descend into the deep? (that is, to bring up Christ again from the dead.) [8] But what saith it? The word is nigh thee, even in thy mouth, and in thy heart: that is, the word of faith, which we preach; [9] That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. [10] For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. [11] For the scripture saith, Whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed. [12] For there is no difference between the Jew and the Greek: for the same Lord over all is rich unto all that call upon him. [13] For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. [20] But Esaias is very bold, and saith, I was found of them that sought me not; I was made manifest unto them that asked not after me.

It’s BOTH heart and mouth. Repentance begins and is formed in the heart, per the first mention of it in Genesis 6:6; and as Jesus said; “for out of the abundance of the heart his mouth speaketh” (Luke 6:45). Moreover, Jesus also said this in the gospel of John:

John 4:9 Then saith the woman of Samaria unto him, How is it that thou, being a Jew, askest drink of me, which am a woman of Samaria? for the Jews have no dealings with the Samaritans. [10] Jesus answered and said unto her, If thou knewest the gift of God, and who it is that saith to thee, Give me to drink; thou wouldest have asked of him, and he would have given thee living water.

Also, Ruckman produced a book titled “The Simplicity of Salvation.” The book and cover art, which fly in the face of what Breaker teaches, depicts this:

Lastly, recall what Jesus told Nicodemus in John 3:14-15: “[14] And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of man be lifted up: [15] That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life.” If you look up that story in the Old Testament, the Israelites chided against the Lord in the wilderness, and caused snakes to bite them. Look at what happened:

Numbers 21:6 And the LORD sent fiery serpents among the people, and they bit the people; and much people of Israel died. [7] Therefore the people came to Moses, and said, We have SINNED, for we have spoken against the LORD, and against thee; PRAY unto the LORD, that he take away the serpents from us. And Moses prayed for the people. [8] And the LORD said unto Moses, Make thee a fiery serpent, and set it upon a pole: and it shall come to pass, that every one that is bitten, when he looketh upon it, shall live. [9] And Moses made a serpent of brass, and put it upon a pole, and it came to pass, that if a serpent had bitten any man, when he beheld the serpent of brass, he lived.

Well, surprise-surprise, the Jews confessed that they sinned, and asked Moses to pray and make intercession with the Lord to stop the serpents. Wait a second: you mean to tell me that REPENTANCE, CONFESSION, and a CHANGE OF LIFESTYLE are contained in one passage, and is equated with salvation!?!

But, Breaker wants you to believe (all that I have plainly laid out to you), is false and I am

-Damning souls to hell. And I see it, and I get a lot of emails – (his alibi from everything) – from a lot of people who tell me, ‘Brother Breaker I was so lost because I am listening to all these other preachers that have added to salvation, and I was so confused, hung-up one of [those seven things]; and when I heard you preach the gospel, Brother Breaker, you made it so clear it’s all about Jesus; it’s all about what he did, it’s all about trusting him done for salvation” -Breaker concluded in his video.

If Faker Breaker actually believed those verses, then he would stop speaking in the third person about how many people he’s helped. Paul never did such a thing, even after being in the midst of a people who glorified God for salvation but did not know who Paul was physically; but Paul kept his peace (Galatians 1:21-24): “And they glorified God in me.”

Remember earlier when I said this guy just recycles his sermons? He preached this same video two years ago:

On top of this, if it were not bad enough - I discovered that Breaker teaches something even more heretical and blasphemous than what was first laid out in this article (though it is still loathsome nonetheless).

In a video published in 2014 titled “The Biblical Doctrine of Blood Atonement” – first exposed by the “Born Again Barbarian” (King James Video Ministries) – Robert Breaker actually has the moxie to say that the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ KILLED HIMSELF on the cross! In other words, Jesus shed his blood by committing suicide as the payment for sin, and not him voluntarily laying down his life to be beaten and crucified at the hands of sinners.

As Breaker says this, he motions his hand in a manner that emulates slitting one’s throat, twice:

“… It’s through that blood and that blood alone that we can be saved. So Jesus Christ did the work of a sinner, in killing himself when he wasn’t a sinner. He was the innocent. He shed his own blood. And as the Priest he rose the third day according to the scriptures, and as a priest he offered up in heaven his own blood.

- Breaker said, slashing his throat twice, while modulating his voice up and down.

Interestingly enough, this blasphemy was also something the Pharisees accused Jesus of in the Gospel of John:

John 8:21 Then said Jesus again unto them, I go my way, and ye shall seek me, and shall die in your sins: whither I go, ye cannot come. [22] Then said the Jews, Will he kill himself? because he saith, Whither I go, ye cannot come. [23] And he said unto them, Ye are from beneath; I am from above: ye are of this world; I am not of this world. [24] I said therefore unto you, that ye shall die in your sins: for if ye believe not that I am he, ye shall die in your sins.

Breaker has revealed that he has that same satanic spirit as the pharisees once did: he is a liar and a blasphemer!

As a matter of fact, if you back up one verse, it says, “These words spake Jesus in the treasury, as he taught in the temple: and no man laid hands on him; for his hour was not yet come” (20). Now, if Jesus’ offering for sin was suicidal like Breaker and the Pharisees are suggesting, then why does verse 20 mentioned that no man laid hands on him – grabbed him, arrested, beaten, killed, in other words?

Luke 24:6 He is not here, but is risen: remember how he spake unto you when he was yet in Galilee, [7] Saying, The Son of man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men, and be crucified, and the third day rise again.

That last passage is rather interesting as well. Here’s why: by Breaker claiming that Jesus took his own life in a suicidal fashion, Breaker is subtly absolving himself from being a sinner and having a hand in killing Jesus. You see, it’s very quite simple: if Christ died for sinners and the ungodly (Romans 5), and shed his blood to pay for sin, then that means you had a hand in killing Jesus as well! So, if Breaker says that Jesus killed himself, then in Breaker’s mind he himself did not actually take part in killing Jesus and mocking him; which falls in line with Breaker’s false gospel that teaches that a man just has to mentally assent to a bunch of facts, without ever actually including himself in that equation, and applying the scriptures of him being a sinner worthy of death himself!

As I said earlier, Breaker is just a will worshipper: he worships his own mind and his fleshly desires, and mentally assents to a bunch of statements he has read, and never once applied that to himself. In his mind he has saved himself by the act of his own mind and “belief;” an epiphany he had in his corrupt mind – that he has now damning thousands upon thousands of souls with.

In short, Robert Breaker is a minister of Satan. He is a megalomaniac and a prating sycophant, that is only interested in fattening his wallet, and making himself out to be some great one – just like in Acts 8 with Simon the sorcerer, who “bewitched the people of Samaria, giving out that himself was some great one,” convinced the townspeople to say “This man is the great power of God,” faked his salvation and then privily tried to bribe the apostles with money to be able to get the same sign gifts they were doing; only with Breaker, he just paid his tuition fees at some unscriptural Bible college, learned the lingo, and is now shilling a massive audience on the internet and in house fellowships.

Jude 4 For there are certain men crept in unawares, who were before of old ordained to this condemnation, ungodly men, turning the grace of our God into lasciviousness, and denying the only Lord God, and our Lord Jesus Christ.

