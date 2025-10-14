It’s been exactly one month since I last wrote about Charlie Kirk, and now that the initial shock has simmered down there are some things that still need exposing. As we know, Charlie Kirk was immediately christened as a “martyr” after the events that took place on September 10th, and the idolatry of him only got worse, as to be expected.

During his funeral service, Tucker Carlson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. both compared him to Jesus Christ, and Trump and others drew comparisons to biblical figures such as Moses; a congressman from Texas said, “I would say if Charlie Kirk lived in the Biblical times, he'd have been the 13th disciple.”

Baptist megachurch pastor Jack Graham dabbled in some necromancy and created an AI model of Charlie Kirk to talk to during one of his services, garnering applause from the audience.

I could go on and on, but there are plenty of other authors and content creators who have exposed a lot of the stuff surrounding Kirk, who he really was, what he was apart of, his connections, and all the chicanery surrounding his death.

Of course, ‘conservatives’ and some professing ‘Christians’ are once again using Kirk’s death as a rallying cry for a “revival,” the umpteenth one in modern history that has gone nowhere and did not result in genuine repentance.

In my two main posts I made about the man, Charlie Kirk was part of a much larger problem in this country. He was one of the many instruments used to divide the country and beguile confused college kids into accepting big-government statist and authoritarianism, ecumenicism and a false, lukewarm, Laodicean Christianity. The Bible warns of this false right vs. left paradigm and that we are to avoid it. Charlie helped fuel it.

Proverbs 4:24 Put away from thee a froward mouth, and perverse lips put far from thee. [25] Let thine eyes look right on, and let thine eyelids look straight before thee. [26] Ponder the path of thy feet, and let all thy ways be established. [27] Turn not to the right hand nor to the left: remove thy foot from evil.

Charlie Kirk was peddling MAGA and the things that come along with that. If you disagreed with Trump, then you disagreed with Charlie and vice-versa, as Charlie was commissioned to spread the new GOP/MAGA ideology on college campuses to confused college kids. He was controlled opposition.

Everything Turning Point USA put out was polished propaganda, highlighting when Charlie and his friends would ‘own’ a crazy progressive they “debated,” but when Kirk and company were confronted with people who actually knew a thing or two, they got embarrassed and made to look stupid.

During one of his Culture War tours, him and his cohort Rob Smith got taken to task by people calling out their fake conservatism and shilling for more statism. Rob Smith is a sodomite, and members in the audience asked hard questions as to how same-sex relations gel with conservatism and Christianity, and both Smith and Kirk defended “gay Christians” (which is an oxymoron if there ever was one), and Smith went on about how he defended our rights in the Iraq War. Their answers are absolute cringe.

This new brand of “conservatism,” “Con Inc.,” is what used to be called liberal and progressive for decades. This country has circled the drain so much for so long that peddling the old, washed-up platform of the Democrats is now seen as “conservative.” It’s a grift.

Smith is just as bad and has long espoused blatant liberal talking points and reverse racism. He once appeared on CNN to claim that the “older white guys” on President Trump’s first Joint Chiefs of Staff were guilty of discrimination.

In a 2017 op-ed for NBC, he accused Trump of being guilty of “an unthinkable act of discrimination” for proposing to ban transgenders from the military. “When President Donald Trump announced in a series of July tweets that transgender soldiers would not be able “to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” he not only engaged in an unthinkable act of discrimination — he also put the lives of brave service members at additional risk,” he wrote at the time. Smith has since announced his departure from the party in 2024.

But for Charlie, it gets worse.

In October 2019, Charlie Kirk posed with a drag queen who goes by the name Lady MAGA, claiming he is “America’s conservative drag superstar,” at a Politicon event.

At that same event, Michael Knowles from Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire, also took pictures with the drag.

But wait, there’s more! The following month of that year, during another Culture War tour event, Kirk was once again confronted on the issues of sodomy in conservatism and professing Christianity. One of the audience members called him out for his acceptance of this lifestyle and challenged him on his allyship with drag queens, and asked Kirk if in five years he will be supporting drag queen story time at the library.

Kirk then got real defensive and loud, asking the guy, “Are you a proud Trump supporter?” The man said yes, and Kirk asked, “So are you sickened that he had a gay man speak at his convention?” The man replied, yes; and then Kirk shouted, “Then you’re not a Trump supporter, my friend, thank you very much!”

Then Kirk went into a rant to explain his hypocrisy, claiming that he believes in biblical marriage of one man and one woman, but then said, “I also do not believe in this sort of rhetoric that some people engage in, that all of a sudden that they says there’s no place for gay people in the conservative movement. I do not believe that.”

However, the guy who asked the question and others in the crowd weren’t taking the bait and challenged him as to what he’s conserving. Kirk proceeded to rattle off some prominent sodomites who are big donors to the GOP and Trump, including Guy Benson (a Fox News contributor), David Rubin (an independent commentator who had two children via in-vitro with another man), and Palantir founder Peter Thiel (you know, the guy who wants to build a pre-crime surveillance state and harvest everyone’s data) - names of which Kirk cited as examples of conservative allies.

Rubin on the left.

But when still pressed by the original guy in the audience that he is not a Christian, Kirk then gave the hippie-liberal response that “Jesus Christ talked to all people” and had dinner with prostitutes, and “what it means to be a Christian, my friend, is to be open-minded, but firm in your belief, so you can have that belief, but if you say there’s something inherently wrong with communicating or associating because they make different personal decisions than you, then you sir are not a conservative!”

Watch it for yourself:

THIS is conservatism? Fathom this - fathom that this is who “Christians” are crying for as a “martyr” and hero of the faith! What an absolute joke!

I want you to also comprehend just how much division, discord, hatred, envy, malignity, and violence the likes of Kirk and his government cronies have sown, yet what are they even arguing against? If the Left has in-vitro babies and does drag, then it’s woke and wicked; but when it comes strutting in with a MAGA sash on, then drag is perfectly acceptable. So what’s the debate? It’s okay to be gay when it’s our team, just not the other side?

Again, let’s not forget that contrary to popular belief, the Trump administration is very pro-gay and Trump has a number of people in his administration, he takes their money, and they are very affluent in his circles. The New York Times did a whole story about it called “Trump’s Big Gay Government.” Ah, but don’t worry, Trump is “God’s anointed,” I am told.

And this is why I constantly am harping on about this fake right vs left stuff. Sodomy is far from being conservative, and it is absolutely not Christian in the slightest; and Charlie knows that, but as I said, when he’s not confronted with a complete dunce he gets embarrassed by simple questions.

Jude 7 Even as Sodom and Gomorrha, and the cities about them in like manner, giving themselves over to fornication, and going after strange flesh, are set forth for an example, suffering the vengeance of eternal fire. Isaiah 3:9 The shew of their countenance doth witness against them; and they declare their sin as Sodom, they hide it not. Woe unto their soul! for they have rewarded evil unto themselves. [10] Say ye to the righteous, that it shall be well with him: for they shall eat the fruit of their doings. [11] Woe unto the wicked! it shall be ill with him: for the reward of his hands shall be given him. Romans 1:26 For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature: [27] And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet. [28] And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient; [29] Being filled with all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, DEBATE, deceit, malignity; whisperers, [30] Backbiters, haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents, [31] Without understanding, covenantbreakers, without natural affection, implacable, unmerciful: [32] Who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them.

There is no revival here. All these “conservative” pundits are the biggest fakes you have ever seen. It’s just a grift. Most of the major ones were open leftists for the longest time, and then all of sudden switched camps because they thought they could make more money that way, preaching viewpoints that they don’t even believe in; or in the case of people such as Charlie Kirk, he was handpicked many years ago to be one of the government’s assets to help deceive confused college kids into a fake conservatism and a fake Christianity.

And this cliche nonsense about Jesus being a ‘friend of sinners’ does not mean he was their buddy and affirmed their sins: there are no scriptures that substantiate that. Rather, for example, when Jesus exposed the hypocrisy and cover-up of adultery committed by the Pharisees in John 8, he told the woman who was taken in adultery, “Neither do I condemn thee: go, and sin no more” (John 8:11). He didn’t affirm their sin, he told them to stop doing it.

Hebrews 7:25 Wherefore he is able also to save them to the uttermost that come unto God by him, seeing he ever liveth to make intercession for them. [26] For such an high priest became us, who is holy, harmless, undefiled, separate from sinners, and made higher than the heavens; [27] Who needeth not daily, as those high priests, to offer up sacrifice, first for his own sins, and then for the people’s: for this he did once, when he offered up himself.

I’ve joked that the Left is LGTBQIA+ and MAGA is LGTBQ-. I guess the buck stops with pronouns, at least for now that is. Drag is okay, just as long as they vote for Trump and don’t stand too close to the kiddos then it’s fine. In-vitro children are totally permissible, too.

While we’re at it, during Kirk’s funeral event, Trump and Musk reunited again, marking the end of their fake feud - with both of them making sure to flash their Masonic hand signals for the camera.

Now remember: Musk made the bold accusation that Trump was in the Epstein files. Remember that? Pepperidge Farm remembers.

I guess we’re all supposed to forget that now. Do you realize what they are covering up?

And as you heard in that first clip, Kirk thinks Palantir’s Peter Thiel is an asset to conservatism. Incredible, isn’t it? I’ll talk more about this in a separate report because Kirk and his Christian Nationalist pals think Palantir is a blessing. Stay tuned for that…

If you supported Kirk and TPUSA, and claimed that he is some sort of Christian martyr, I suggest you repent of that.

I know I have not talked about it much lately because I am sick and tired of the psyops, and there are many other things that are not being exposed because of this Kirk deception, but just to state for the record: that assassination was as absolutely fake as fake could be. Completely staged. Nothing in the story makes sense at all, if you have loosely followed what the FBI alibis are. Though, I think a lot of people online are seeing through it, and the propaganda is not quite working as intended this time around.

Proverbs 26:24 He that hateth dissembleth with his lips, and layeth up deceit within him; [25] When he speaketh fair, believe him not: for there are seven abominations in his heart. [26] Whose hatred is covered by deceit, his wickedness shall be shewed before the whole congregation. [27] Whoso diggeth a pit shall fall therein: and he that rolleth a stone, it will return upon him. [28] A lying tongue hateth those that are afflicted by it; and a flattering mouth worketh ruin.

