Irene Montero, the former Spanish Minister of Equality and MP, recently openly advocated for a “great replacement” of illegal immigrants. Montero is a member of the far-left and pro-immigration Podemos party, and after the current Sanchez party granted amnesty to 500,000 illegals, she argued that they should be immediately allowed to participate in elections.

She took it a step further and said this:

“I hope for replacement theory, I hope we can sweep this country of fascists and racists with immigrants. Whatever their skin color, whether Chinese, Black, or Brown. “Of course I want there to be a replacement of right-wingers, replacement of racists, replacement of scroungers, and that we can do it with the working people of this country.”

Some EU politicians have pushed back against her remarks.

“This is exactly the goal of the left and the liberals ruling the EU. This is why they pushed through the migration pact. As many new citizens as possible, imported from outside Europe — this is their hope for additional votes in the elections and maintaining power,” said PiS MP Paweł Jabłoński, per Polish newspaper Do Rzezcy.

PiS MP Kacper Płażyński also asked: “Podemos is your ally in Europe, the Razem party, Adrian Zandberg? Do you also support the implementation of the ‘great replacement theory’?”

“Immediately exclude Spain from the Schengen Area!” remarked Piotr Czak Żukowski of the National Movement. “Granting citizenship to hordes of illegal immigrants from Africa is a threat to all of Europe.”

Montero has a history of inflammatory and controversial statements.

In 2022, when she was the Equality Minister, argued that it is fine for adults to have sexual relations with minors.

“The exercise of sexual and reproductive rights, not only the voluntary termination of pregnancy for it, that’s why it is, in its original 2010 and also this new abortion law is a law of sexual rights and reproductive rights, not only to guarantee effective access to voluntary termination of pregnancy, “– but to talk about sex education, for example, which is a right of boys and girls, sir, regardless of who their families are, because all boys, girls, niñes [invented sex], of this country have the right to know their own body, to know that no adult can touch their body if they don’t want to, and that is a form of violence. “They have the right to know that they can love or have sexual relations with whoever they want, based, yes, on consent. And these are rights that they have recognized, and if you don’t like them, nothing happens, admit it openly, if you don’t like the rights.”

Spanish progressives have also legalized bestiality while imposing harsh penalties for torturing or killing pets and wild animals.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Lamentations 5:2 Our inheritance is turned to strangers, our houses to aliens. Isaiah 1:7 Your country is desolate, your cities are burned with fire: your land, strangers devour it in your presence, and it is desolate, as overthrown by strangers.

“Conspiracy” confirmed: we’ve known for a while that there is a great replacement of native White people, and lunatic liberals are openly calling for more of it; and anyone that should resist this invasion and deliberate destruction of White culture, customs, and birth rate is a ‘racist, xenophobic, alt-right, KKK, Nazi.’

The Kalergi Plan is not fiction, it is fact: and this abominable excuse of a woman and her compatriots are cheering for it.

But this is the globalist, progressive-Marxist, Talmudic logic being enforced. The complete destruction of a race, religion, and country is perfectly fine and kosher.

2 Timothy 3:1 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. [6] For of this sort are they which creep into houses, and lead captive silly women laden with sins, led away with divers lusts, [7] Ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth. Isaiah 3:12 As for my people, children are their oppressors, and women rule over them. O my people, they which lead thee cause thee to err, and destroy the way of thy paths.

Liberal, clamorous, sottish women are the bane of a society; and we are seeing yet another example of it here.

Of course, not one of these stupid, dumb, fools ever thinks about what will happen when these illegals, these mongrels, who have zero respect for the customs and the country, beat, steal from, and rape these women; besides the fact that everything will become more expensive as the socialist state robs their purses to subsidize them, housing shortages increase and jobs are replaced in favor of cheap labor.

