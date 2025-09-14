The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
nixie ritter's avatar
nixie ritter
3h

I agree 100%. We are all wasting a lot of time trying to figure out what actually occurred. I had already decided earlier today its a waste of time to explore this much farther. We have no idea what the truth is and will never know. Stay focused on God, your family, your values and morality.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Accidental Exile's avatar
Accidental Exile
3h

Indeed, I completely concur. The hero/martyr worship is abysmal and repugnant to free people. Christ is King 👑

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture