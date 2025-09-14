The Charlie Kirk thing keeps getting weirder and weirder. Yesterday, FBI Director Kash Patel - the same liar who is helping to cover-up the Jeffrey Epstein files, after championing he’d get those files to the public for a long time - told Americans that he awaits to see Charlie Kirk in Valhalla some day.

“Lastly, to my friend Charlie Kirk, rest now, brother. We have the watch and I'll see you in Valhalla.”

What?

According to Britannica, this Norse myth is described as:

Valhalla, in Norse mythology, the hall of slain warriors, who live there blissfully under the leadership of the god Odin. Valhalla is depicted as a splendid palace, roofed with shields, where the warriors feast on the flesh of a boar slaughtered daily and made whole again each evening. They drink liquor that flows from the udders of a goat, and their sport is to fight one another every day.

Thus they will live until the Ragnarök (Doomsday), when they will march out the 540 doors of the palace to fight at the side of Odin against the giants. When heroes fall in battle it is said that Odin needs them to strengthen his forces for the Ragnarök.

Not only is it very strange to hear an Indian reference a Norse myth, but also for Patel to claim that Kirk, an Evangelical-Catholic, is now in Valhalla, a made-up place for warriors and Vikings who get to have endless celestial vanity and revelry.

I’m not sure what the significance of that is, it could just be a throwaway comment, or there is a secret meaning that I am not privy to.

I don’t plan on talking about the Charlie Kirk thing anymore unless I have to or if the government passes some laws in relation to his assassination. There are a lot more things to talk about that will get ignored and swept under the rug as people are distracted with this and the never-ending story of his alleged killer; and trying to cover all the made-up and fabricated details is a waste of my time and yours, and I recommend that you just ignore it all.

Everything online and on social media is Kirk this, Kirk that, Kirk everywhere. This is going to drag on for the rest of the month and more to follow.

I said all that would happen in my initial post about this thing with Charlie, and it is playing out like we’d expect it to.

There’s all kinds of debate as to who killed him, why he was killed, or if he was even killed at all and this is all just another acting job. For the record, I think the Trump assassination attempt last year was fake and staged. Was this a similar thing this time around with Kirk? Probably; but, as I mentioned last time, I honestly could care less: my very first thought when I saw the clips was the outcomes that would come from this, that this is how the military industrial complex will use this to justify a sweeping police state, to drive us even closer towards a civil war and killing field.

Seriously though, no pun intended, but I am not going to break my neck trying to figure out all the details and trying to determine what’s real and what isn’t.

The narrative so far is that this was some guy in the trannie/furry community. Clearly the narrative is to drive the right vs. left narrative even harder than ever.

It is mass-psychosis, plain as day.

Interestingly, Benjamin Netanyahu was on Newsmax yesterday and he denied allegations that Israel had something to do with Kirk’s death. "Israel was not behind the assassination of Charlie Kirk," he said.

Rumors now suggest that Kirk was afraid for his life because he was internally departing with the Trump administration and Israel, according to a report by The Grayzone.

Is that true? Lord only knows at this point.

I posted in a pinned comment on my last report that I am so disgusted by all the virtue-signaling narcissists and sycophants who are acting as if Charlie was some great martyr and Christian tour de force. These people are such hypocrites. I guarantee most of these NPCs have never attended his events or debates, and hardly if ever watched his show outside of a few soundbites and clips on social media. Now they want to make this guy some hero and post their contrived statements about how they feel. Nobody asked you. Of course, when the Left does it for their fake propped-up hero or war they know zilch about, they get sand-blasted as hypocrites (and they are); but when it’s for Charlie, now he becomes the symbol of sacrifice and honor. My goodness.

The idolatry of him already is just crazy, not unexpected, but wild all the same. Exhibit A of a meme I saw online:

Oi vey.

Then you had Ian Crossland, a guest on Tim Pool’s podcast, say he prayed to Charlie Kirk.

Ian: "I prayed to Charlie yesterday. I just prayed and I asked him what, what should I do? And he said, oh, I said whata...you have to do it." Pool: "He said 'go to TPUSA.com.’" Ian: "He basically said, 'you have to do it now.' It's you now. And, he's right."

Again, as to be expected, there are plenty of clips of vigils, concerts, marches and more, all cheering for Charlie or using his effigy as the face of their manufactured conservative movement.

What we are witnessing, once again, is mass-psychosis playing out. People’s opinions, their envy and outrage, not just about Charlie but about everything, are not their own. They are being made to divide, distract, devour each other over manufactured headlines and algorithms to guide their thought life. The same people who fell for and went along with the Covid scam, whether they are on the left or right versions of it, who then said later on, ‘we were lied to!’ - are the same people acting out exactly as the powers that be want them to. One side celebrating his apparent death and using it to embolden them to commit crimes and murder, and the other side christening him as a patron saint who died as a martyr and has been made the new idol figure to rally behind, the perfect figurehead needed as a fallout coverup for the elites resetting the room.

I saw a great video today by a behavioral expert who exposes psychological operation tactics, showing how this event perfectly reveals the mass-psychosis Americans have been lulled into overtime, and how all this right vs left stuff is so fake, while the elite class continues to profit from the chaos.

Ephesians 4:14 That we henceforth be no more children, tossed to and fro, and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the sleight of men, and cunning craftiness, whereby they lie in wait to deceive;

I also saw someone else, Jack Morgan, make a good point and say the quiet part out loud: you don’t get this famous on accident. He’s 100% correct. While he tiptoes around some of his points in the video because he is trying to maintain his audience and navigate the censors, he’s not wrong on that point.

I’m not one of these people who thinks that just because someone has a larger reach than me they must automatically be in ‘the club.’ But you have to remember that when someone is constantly being shoved in your face, never gets canceled, is always talked about in the media, that means they are controlled opposition and have connections. True censorship is when the media never mentions someone ever again, period; they lose sponsors, get de-platformed and shadow banned, and nobody remembers. That’s how it works.

I had a post a couple of years - Ivanka Trump Admits In Tweet That The Trump Admin. Already Partnered With Moderna To Produce MRNA Vaccines BEFORE Operation Warp Speed - on winepressnews.com, and it began to do very well in views and was being shared around on X (after Musk bought it out), but then suddenly the views came to a screeching halt. Someone at X either manually shadow banned or the algorithm picked it up and quashed it before it could be seen by more people. The damning information in that article completely destroys the narrative about Covid, Trump and the vaccines, so that information cannot be allowed to get around too much.

Charlie Kirk was a 17-year-old college dropout who ‘somehow’ managed to find his way onto Fox News, and then a year later went on to form one of the most influential conservative groups in the country.

I’m going to make people angry here, but so many online are claiming Kirk was silenced for having a discussion and open debate. No, not really.

Let’s look at this through the lens of scripture, something Kirk and company claim to do, on what the King James Bible says about debate.

Proverbs 25:8 Go not forth hastily to strive, lest thou know not what to do in the end thereof, when thy neighbour hath put thee to shame. [9] Debate thy cause with thy neighbour himself; and discover not a secret to another: [10] Lest he that heareth it put thee to shame, and thine infamy turn not away. Romans 1:28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient; [29] Being filled with all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, DEBATE, deceit, malignity; whisperers, [30] Backbiters, haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents, [31] Without understanding, covenantbreakers, without natural affection, implacable, unmerciful: [32] Who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them.

There is a difference between hashing out ideas and disagreements on a personal level between friends and neighbors, versus open-air antagonism, strife, division and discord. Setting up a tent that says “prove me wrong” is not someone looking for a fair and honest discussion; it’s circus tent theater, it’s designed to enrage and divide, especially when you come in (like Kirk) with a haughty and arrogant attitude, and give a platform to fools and nimrods to debate stupid nonsense and common sense, while only giving them a limited window to debate and then cutting them off so he can sound like the smart one.

Proverbs 14:7 Go from the presence of a foolish man, when thou perceivest not in him the lips of knowledge. 2 Timothy 2:16 But shun profane and vain babblings: for they will increase unto more ungodliness.

It’s no different than Steven Crowder when he pulls up a seat and sips his coffee with a sign that says “Change My Mind.” Same thing with Ben Shapiro and his “Liberal Tears” and “Facts Not Feelings” mantra. ‘Boldly’ declaring that there are two genders does not make you smart nor are you wise when you strive with a fool that is already set in their ways.

No, this is causing strife and purposeful division; it’s about creating a controlled opposition movement by deceiving confused college students

Proverbs 17:19 He loveth transgression that loveth strife: and he that exalteth his gate seeketh destruction. Proverbs 26:21 As coals are to burning coals, and wood to fire; so is a contentious man to kindle strife. Proverbs 28:25 He that is of a proud heart stirreth up strife: but he that putteth his trust in the LORD shall be made fat. Proverbs 30:33 Surely the churning of milk bringeth forth butter, and the wringing of the nose bringeth forth blood: so the forcing of wrath bringeth forth strife.

Also, whenever TPUSA doesn’t put out some manufactured propaganda online and are forced to debate someone with half a brain still working, he and his friends get absolutely embarrassed and shown to be controlled opposition. In this clip, you can see Charlie defend “Gay Christians” and how the Iraq War was to protect our freedoms.

He was controlled opposition. His job was to promote Trumpian big-government onto Gen-Z, and he was successful. He was an Evangelical-Catholic and his wife Erika was Jesuit-educated at Regis University. Erika issued a formal speech last night. She said the mission continues.

"If you thought my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you have just unleashed across this entire country. "In this world, you have no idea. You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry. "To everyone listening tonight across America, the movement my husband built will not die. It won't. I refuse to let that happen. It will not die. All of us will refuse to let that happen. No one will ever forget my husband's name. And I will make sure of it. It will become stronger, bolder, louder, and greater than ever. "Our campus tour this fall will continue. There will be even more tours in the years to come. The movement is not going anywhere, and it will only grow stronger when you join it."

I could keep waffling about this, but why bother? People have already made their decisions. Some are cheering, some are jeering, and if you are like me I’m so over it and just tired of it.

Jeremiah 9:5 And they will deceive every one his neighbour, and will not speak the truth: they have taught their tongue to speak lies, and weary themselves to commit iniquity. [6] Thine habitation is in the midst of deceit; through deceit they refuse to know me, saith the LORD.

As I said, I don’t intend to keep talking about this. There are plenty of other very important things that are being covered up right now because this latest frenzy is the perfect masquerade for things much darker. Make no mistake: this will be used for more censorship and furtherance of a police state.

On the same day as the shooting (you didn’t hear about this), a school shooting occurred in Colorado, not far from where Kirk held has latest rally. Two high schoolers died and the shooter committed suicide; and the media is claiming the shooter was “antisemitic.” Of course.

Be that as it may, this country is reaching its boiling point, and destruction and chaos is approaching, that much is clear. Stay safe out there, trust in the Lord, pray to him, and stay in his word the King James Bible.

Proverbs 4:20 My son, attend to my words; incline thine ear unto my sayings. [21] Let them not depart from thine eyes; keep them in the midst of thine heart. [22] For they are life unto those that find them, and health to all their flesh. [23] Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life. [24] Put away from thee a froward mouth, and perverse lips put far from thee. [25] Let thine eyes look right on, and let thine eyelids look straight before thee. [26] Ponder the path of thy feet, and let all thy ways be established. [27] Turn not to the right hand nor to the left: remove thy foot from evil.

