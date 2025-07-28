Last week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided cultivated (lab-grown) meat company Believer Meats with a “no questions” statement, meaning the FDA believes the product is safe for consumption. This marks the fifth lab-grown meat company approved by the FDA, and the third one this year alone under Trump 2.0 and the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement spearheaded by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The company has yet to release a statement on its website, and neither has the FDA updated its records, Agfunder News reports.

The news also comes as Believer Meats announced the completion of its latest facility in North Carolina. The company also operates in Chicago, Illinois, Israel, and Dubai, UAE.

However, CEO Gustavo Burger confirmed the news on LinkedIn.

“We’ve received the FDA’s ‘no questions’ letter confirming the agency’s acceptance of our safety conclusion. We’ve completed construction of our North Carolina facility, the first and only large-scale cultivated meat production site in the world [a claim with which Australian cultivated meat startup Vow took issue, with CEO George Peppou telling us that “We have had 40,000-L of production capacity and have been producing at 20,000L for sales in Singapore and Australia]." “This is more than just progress, it’s a defining moment, a bold leap forward in our vision to lead food innovation that cares for the planet. As we move forward, our focus remains on execution, advancing cultivated meat from promise to product and contributing to a more resilient, sustainable food system.”

The company, formerly known as Future Meat Technologies, is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel. In 2021, the company opened the world’s first industrial artificial meat facility. Per a press release, the factory has the “the capability to produce 500 kilograms of cultured products a day, equivalent to 5,000 hamburgers, this facility makes scalable cell-based meat production a reality.”

New Future Meat Technologies production facility located in Rehovot, Israel. Courtesy: Future Meat Technologies

Prof. Yaakov Nahmias, founder and chief scientific officer of then-Future Meat Technologies, said in a comment at the time:

“After demonstrating that cultured meat can reach cost parity faster than the market anticipated, this production facility is the real game-changer. This facility demonstrates our proprietary media rejuvenation technology in scale, allowing us to reach production densities 10-times higher than the industrial standard. Our goal is to make cultured meat affordable for everyone, while ensuring we produce delicious food that is both healthy and sustainable, helping to secure the future of coming generations.”

From the website

FDA has already greenlit four other cultivated companies: Good Meat (Eat Just), UPSIDE Foods, Mission Barns, and Wildtype. Good Meat and Upside were approved during the Biden administration. Mission Barns and Wildtype received approval earlier this year under the Trump administration. The WinePress reported on both approvals.

Speaking of Mission Barns - the company received a greenlight from the FDA in March for its cultivated pork fat. More recently, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) also greenlit the product by securing a grant of inspection from the department for its production facility and label sign-off.

The faux fat will debut in vegan meatballs and bacon at San Francisco-based restaurant group Fiorella and in meatballs at a Sprouts Farmers Market store in the Bay area of California.

The retail label will say: “Cultivated meatballs. Contains real pork without the pig, cultivated pork & plant protein.”

CEO Cecilia Chang told Agfunder that for larger-scale production, the plan is to license the firm’s bioreactor tech to third parties rather than seeking to fund a larger facility in-house, according to the outlet. “Based on our techno-economic analysis, we believe that we can be competitive with conventional pork fat at 20,000 liters,” she said.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

After Brooke Rollins took over as USDA Secretary, she described ending these so-called “Green New Deal” projects and that specific commodity credits were going away.

“We’re still reviewing other programs to make sure that they are focused on making American agriculture the most competitive in the world,” said Rollins. “Gone are the days when the USDA will be advancing the Green New Deal [a plan proposed by Democratic lawmakers to decarbonize the US economy].”

Oh, really? Sure doesn’t seem like it. Keep in mind also that Rollins was co-author of the MAHA Report released a couple of months ago that laid out the action plan as to how to address the horrendous health crisis in this country.

So, apparently, lab-grown “meat” fermented in a vat like beer is how we are going to tackle childhood obesity, right?

The administration is a circus tent joke. Nothing has changed. ‘Oh, but look, we got rid of Red 40 in your ultra-processed cereals!’

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth. [4] For every creature of God is good, and nothing to be refused, if it be received with thanksgiving: [5] For it is sanctified by the word of God and prayer. [6] If thou put the brethren in remembrance of these things, thou shalt be a good minister of Jesus Christ, nourished up in the words of faith and of good doctrine, whereunto thou hast attained.

No meat for you! You must eat laboratory waste and eat ze bugs. Get ready, it’s coming: RFK Jr. is going to start telling you how great cricket smoothies and worm salads are packed with protein.

