New United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins recently signaled that the department will no longer be prioritizing so-called “Green New Deal” policies like the previous Biden administration was. However, not all departments appear to be following a similar path, as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved earlier this month the nation’s first-ever cultivated (lab-grown) fat to be sold at select restaurants and some grocery stores.

The FDA issued a ‘no questions’ letter last week regarding the safety of Mission Barns’ cultivated pork fat, marking a first of its kind approval in the U.S. The company hopes to combine the cultivated fat with other plant-based foods to create a middle-of-the-road option for vegans and vegetarians who have been disappointed in the current alternative replica foods on offer, and perhaps provide an opportunity to create a new subsector to help

AgFunder News explained the details in a report:

Mission Barns, a startup growing animal fat in proprietary bioreactors it claims can dramatically improve the efficiency of the production process, has secured an FDA ‘no questions’ letter regarding the safety of its cultivated pork fat.

“This is the first approval in the cultivated meat space in a while,” said founder Eitan Fischer, who acknowledged that funding to the nascent industry has fallen off a cliff in the past couple of years, with many startups struggling to stay afloat.

“Our hope is that it generates new momentum, not just for us, but for the entire industry.”

The fat will debut in meatballs and bacon at San Francisco-based restaurant group Fiorella and Sprouts Farmers Market stores in the coming months, said Mission Barns, which is in the “final stages” of securing approval from the USDA (via a grant of inspection for the pilot plant and an approved label), which will also be required for a US launch.

The products will combine plant-based proteins and small amounts of cultivated pork fat, said the firm, which is the first company in the world to receive regulatory clearance for cell-cultivated pork fat, and the third to secure US regulatory approval to sell cultivated animal cells (after UPSIDE Foods and GOOD Meat) for human consumption.

In a letter to the company, available here, the FDA said it had no further questions regarding Mission Barns’ conclusion that products made with its fat “are as safe as comparable foods.”

“From the ability to source some of my favorite local ingredients to the prices on our menus, the vulnerability of our global food supply chain impacts every aspect of my business. I’ve been keeping tabs on the cultivated meat industry as a potential solution, and after meeting with Mission Barns and tasting its products, I wanted to make sure we created a partnership for this historic moment.” Brandon Gillis, co-founder, Fiorella.

In the US, cultivated meat and poultry is regulated by the FDA and USDA under a joint regulatory framework wherein FDA oversees cell collection, cell banks, and cell growth and differentiation, while USDA oversees the production and labeling of food products from the harvested cells.

Mission Barns passages cells isolated from subcutaneous belly fat biopsied from a domestic Yorkshire pig to “select for, or induce, individual cells that have desired characteristics, including the ability to grow in a serum-free medium, the ability to exhibit a stable phenotype with repeated, linear growth (cell immortalization), the ability to acquire characteristics of fat cells (adipocytes), and the ability to grow on solid substrates (adherent culture).”

However, with the USDA now under Secretary Brooke Rollins has sent out mixed signals that would imply projects such as cultivated animal products are not going to be prioritized.

AgFunder noted in a separate report:

Speaking on Sunday evening at the Commodity Classic, the annual meeting of grain and oilseed growers and equipment manufacturers in Denver, Rollins said funding through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, Conservation Security Program, and Agricultural Conservation Easement Program would be released.

But she did not reference funding made available through the Inflation Reduction Act or the Commodity Credit Corporation, under which scores of companies had secured the promise of funds to support everything from regenerative agriculture to agroforestry projects via the Climate Smart Commodities scheme.

“We’re still reviewing other programs to make sure that they are focused on making American agriculture the most competitive in the world,” said Rollins. “Gone are the days when the USDA will be advancing the Green New Deal [a plan proposed by Democratic lawmakers to decarbonize the US economy].”

Meanwhile, the $30 billion economic and disaster aid package approved by Congress in December will be called the Emergency Commodity Assistance Program, said Rollins, who said USDA will beat the 90-day deadline for distribution of the first $10 billion in economic assistance, with payments to start flowing in the coming weeks. USDA is also working on rapid implementation of $20 billion in disaster assistance due to volatile weather, she added.

It will be interesting to see if this cultivated fat gets approved by the USDA, which if it does, proves that Rollins is just another hypocrite, but she is already overseeing a plan to mass-vaccinate American livestock with bird flu vaccines, including research to make drinkable vaccines in water.

For obvious reasons, the fake meat market is doing terribly. Based on research I try to keep up with, these startup companies continue to nab tens of millions in funding, but people simply don’t want this slop.

These practices, which I have been documenting since The WinePress began, prove the prophecy in 1 Timothy 4:1-5 true and utter nonsensical hypocrisy of it all.

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

