The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in late-April granted a U.K.-based biotech firm the raise their gene-edited pigs for commercial use, marking them as one of the first companies within the U.S. to receive such an approval.

The GMO pigs, courtesy of the Pig Improvement Company (PIC), have been edited to target porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS), a viral infection commonly found in large commercial farms.

It should be noted that this FDA approval does not automatically equate to commercialization.

According to a company release published on April 30th:

Today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it has granted approval to PIC for the gene edit used in its PRRS-resistant pig, determining that the technology is safe and effective. This is a landmark approval, as PIC becomes among the first companies to gain approval for gene editing in commercial livestock in the U.S.

“We have spent years conducting extensive research, validating our findings and working with the FDA to gain approval,” said Matt Culbertson, PIC’s Chief Operating Officer. “Today marks a major milestone for consumers, farmers and the entire pork industry who have desperately hoped for a solution to PRRS.”

“Addressing PRRS can allow us to improve animal welfare and reduce the environmental impact of raising pigs,” said Banks Baker, Global Director of Product Sustainability. “Recent research indicates that PRRS increases the need for antibiotics by more than 200%. Plus, a recent ISO-conformant lifecycle assessment found that eliminating PRRS could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 5% in the U.S.”

While the disease-resistant technology is new, pork from PRRS-resistant pigs is no different than the pork consumers already know and love, except for resistance to the infection caused by the PRRS virus. This was confirmed by a recent study which reviewed 97 meat quality and composition data points.

Colombia and Brazil have already issued positive determinations for the technology used in PRRS-resistant pigs, meaning those countries will regulate them the same as any other pigs.

“We are committed to the responsible and intentional introduction of the PRRS-resistant pig around the globe. Gaining FDA approval for the technology is an important step in this process, and we are working with additional countries to gain regulatory approval and protect global trade prior to initiating sales and delivery,” said Culbertson.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 23:1 When thou sittest to eat with a ruler, consider diligently what is before thee: [2] And put a knife to thy throat, if thou be a man given to appetite. [3] Be not desirous of his dainties: for they are deceitful meat.

In 2023 under the Biden Administration, the FDA gave a stamp of approval for gene-edited pigs that were then butchered and turned into sausage. The project was overseen by Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, The WinePress reported at the time.

Professor Jon Oatley said:

“It’s important for a university to set the precedent by working with federal regulators to get these animals introduced into the food supply. If we don’t go through that process, all of the research we’re doing is for naught because it will never make it out into the public. “The original intent in making these animals was to try to improve the way that we feed people. And we can’t do that unless we can work with the FDA system to get these animals actually into the food chain.”

Oatley also claims that this technology will be beneficial in a rising world population so more people can be fed, adding that gene-editing has been going on for thousands of years.

“Human beings have been modifying the DNA of animals for thousands of years.”

“Thousands?” Right…

I bring this up because this was during the Biden administration. Now that we are under Trump 2.0 and the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement under Robert F. Kennedy Jr., I ask the question, what has changed? Sure, companies are removing toxic food colorings. Good. But what about this? Are you telling me gene-spliced meat - which has no peer-reviewed, double-blind health experiments to see if it is safe and non-harmful in both the short and long-term - is now perfectly okay and we should just accept that? And when this stuff is eventually commercialized and sold at supermarkets and served at restaurants, will there be labels to tell us what people are eating?

Proverbs 12:10 A righteous man regardeth the life of his beast: but the tender mercies of the wicked are cruel.

The modern diseases and sicknesses we commonly see in livestock come from commercialization and cruel factory farming practices: tightly confined spaces with next to no movement, if any at all; forced to wade in their feces; fed GMO and pesticide-laden slop, packed full of drugs and antibiotics, and beat and bullied around by the workers in a high-stress environment for the animals. GMO-editing would not be needed if commercialization would stop.

But as we’d expect at this point, MAHA is just another slogan that subverts expectations and goals. Remember: RFK Jr. has already said MAHA also means “Make American Biotech Advance” (MABA). CRISPR pigs are a prime example of MABA…

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

