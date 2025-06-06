Courtesy: Wildtype

The following report is from AgFunder News (excerpts):

San Francisco-based Wildtype will be the first company to launch cultivated seafood in the US after securing an FDA ‘no questions’ letter regarding the safety of its cell cultured salmon.

Wildtype is the fourth cultivated-protein producer to complete a US pre-market scientific and safety consultation after UPSIDE Foods, GOOD Meat, and Mission Barns, and the third to have full approval to sell (Mission Barns is still awaiting the final go-ahead from the USDA for its cultivated fat).

It will debut its wares at the James Beard award-winning Haitian restaurant Kann in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday nights in June, then every day starting in July, before expanding into four additional restaurants.

In the US, cultivated meat and poultry is regulated by the FDA and USDA under a joint regulatory framework. For cultivated seafood, however, the FDA has sole jurisdiction.

In a letter to Wildtype dated May 28, the FDA said it had no further questions regarding the startup’s conclusion that its cultivated salmon is “as safe as comparable foods produced by other methods.”

“Wildtype’s achievement is a watershed moment for domestic seafood production and for the cultivated protein industry overall. The thoughtful, evidence-driven review proves that innovative food technologies meet the highest safety standards and can play a vital role in healthy American diets, while strengthening our food system’s domestic production and resilience.” Dr. Suzi Gerber, executive Director, AMPS

The memo does not explain how Wildtype texturizes or shapes the harvested cells to create products that resemble raw salmon but refers to “post-harvest thermal processing” steps that serve to deactivate/denature any residual growth factors in the product.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

In the midst of the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) movement, which thus has proven in many cases to be a nothingburger, we still have other federal departments approving this fake slop that was originally created, all of these companies, with the claim of being more “sustainable” due to so-called “climate change” and as a viable vector to replace actual meats with.

White House Publishes 'MAHA Report' That Is Full Of Errors And Fake Studies, Pushes For "Safer" Vaccines And 'AI Surveillance'

The AgFunder report notes that this cell-cultured salmon is not as healthy as compared to the real thing (shocker!).

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

