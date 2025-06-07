The Food and Drug Administration quietly approved a new mRNA Covid vaccine produced by Moderna, one of the producers of the first generation Covid shots, after it made headline news a little over a week ago that the Trump administration was cancelling multi-million dollar contracts with Moderna to develop new mRNA bird flu vaccines, contracts that were announced during the Biden administration.

The news also comes off the heals of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s announcement - standing alongside Food and Drug Administration (FDA_ Commissioner Marty Makary and National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Jay Bhattacharya - that the Covid-19 vaccines were to be removed from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) vaccination schedule for “healthy children and pregnant women.” However, the FDA revealed it would still be recommending the shots for those aged 65 and older.

Now, on May 31st, Moderna announced in a press release the approval by the FDA for its COVID-19 Vaccine mNEXSPIKE (mRNA-1283), “for use in all adults 65 and older, as well as individuals aged 12-64 years with at least one or more underlying risk factor as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” the press release says.

The vaccine is expected to be ready for use by this Autumn and Winter.

Stéphane Bancel, Moderna's CEO, said:

"The FDA approval of our third product, mNEXSPIKE, adds an important new tool to help protect people at high risk of severe disease from COVID-19. COVID-19 remains a serious public health threat, with more than 47,000 Americans dying from the virus last year alone. We appreciate the FDA's timely review and thank the entire Moderna team for their hard work and continued commitment to public health."

Based on the officially published test results for the vaccine, the researchers note that this vaccine is a “chimeric,” in other words, spliced together purported SARS-CoV-2 and influenza virus parts.

mRNA-1283 is an mRNA-LNP vaccine encoding for a chimeric protein (NTD-RBD-HATM) comprising the SARSCoV-2 S protein NTD and RBD, linked together by a flexible peptide linker and anchored to a 23-amino acid transmembrane domain from influenza hemagglutinin (HATM). mRNA-1273 is an mRNA-LNP vaccine encoding for the fulllength, 2-proline prefusion stabilized SARS-CoV-2 S protein (S2P).

More specifically, the “hemagglutinin (HATM)” is a genetically-modified, lab-derived H5N1 virus component according the University of Minnesota’s CIDRAP.

In other words, though labeled as a “Covid” vaccine, the shot also partially acts as an avian influenza shot.

John Fleetwood, who reported on this, warned of some of the potential ramifications of this:

PCR tests could pick up that flu sequence If primer sequences in current or future flu tests overlap with the 23-amino acid segment used in mRNA-1283, and if the test is run at a high cycle threshold, it could register as a “positive”

Especially in nasal swabs where injected mRNA may distribute in low amounts That “positive” could be used to justify pandemic action Lockdowns

Quarantines

Vaccine mandates

Travel bans

All triggered by a vaccine-induced artifact, not an actual infection

This is on top of the avian influenza vaccines already in the works and have already been permitted for public use this year, The WinePress has pointed out in several reports.

Moreover, as noted by Sasha Latypova, the trials to get this vaccine approved were rushed and was not even much of a thorough test. Citing Moderna’s admitted results, she wrote:

“Today's vaccine efficacy data are consistent with the previously announced immunogenicity results from the study, which showed that mRNA-1283 had higher neutralizing antibody responses against both Omicron BA.4/5 and ancestral SARS-CoV-2 than mRNA-1273, with the highest geometric mean titer ratios observed in adults and in the subset of participants aged 65 years and older.”

The trial tested ONLY “immunogenicity”, i.e. antibody titers (endpoint that has nothing to do with prevention of transmission or “immunity”, and is involved in vaccine-enhanced disease, too). They simply compared the antibody titers in the blood after injecting people with Spikevax and mNexspike and found the latter statistically non-inferior to the former. Voila. Nothing else was necessary for this approval.

Oh, safety… let’s look at safety:

“In the trial, mRNA-1283 was found to have a similar safety profile to Spikevax. The most commonly solicited side effects were injection site pain, fatigue, headache and myalgia.”

There is no published data on this yet, so I can’t check this statement (but I will, if and when they publish). Safe to assume, this was done in the same way as when they collected safety/adverse event data in the original Spikevax trials - solicit only mild AEs, make it very difficult to report severe AEs, and find ways to disqualify/kick out, etc. participants that got severe injuries or may have died in these trials.

Reviewing inclusion/exclusion criteria for study participants (emphasis mine):

Key Inclusion Criteria:

Investigator's assessment that the participant understands and is willing and physically able to comply with protocol-mandated follow-up, including all procedures.

For female participants of childbearing potential: negative pregnancy test, adequate contraception or has abstained from all activities that could result in pregnancy for at least 28 days prior to the first injection, and agreement to continue adequate contraception or abstinence through 90 days following the vaccine administration.

Part 1: Has previously received a primary series of an authorized/approved COVID-19 vaccine. For participants ≥18 years of age, at least 1 booster dose must have also been received. Proof of prior vaccination is required. A heterologous vaccine regimen is acceptable.

Pregnant women were EXCLUDED from this “trial”, just like they were excluded from the original Spikevax one. Remember that MAHA geniuses Makary & Prasad recommend ALL pregnant women in the US as soon as it becomes available, which is now:

A week ago, The WP reviewed HHS’ recent “MAHA Report,” which calls for ‘safer’ vaccines and trials. The report states:

“Vaccines benefit children by protecting them from infectious diseases. But, as with any medicine, vaccines can have side effects that must be balanced against their benefits. Parents should be fully informed of the benefits and risks of vaccines. Many of them have concerns about the appropriate use of vaccines and their possible role in the growing childhood chronic disease crisis. “Our understanding of vaccine safety and any links to chronic disease would benefit from more rigorous clinical trial designs, including the use of true placebos, larger sample sizes, and longer follow-up periods. Many vaccines on the CDC’s childhood schedule involved small participant groups, had no inert placebo-controlled trials, and had limited safety monitoring, some lasting six months or less—raising concerns about the ability to detect rare or long-term adverse effects.”

As noted in that report, even though mainstream media continues to erroneously report that RFK Jr. is “anti-vax,” nothing could be further from the truth as the Health Secretary has repeatedly said for years, well before he took this position, that he is pro-vaccine but has been critical of some of them.

During a debate with Alex Epstein at the University of Colorado Boulder in 2019, Kennedy once again asserted that he is not “anti-vaccine” but “pro-vaccine,” and has had all of his children vaccinated, but many people do not know his position because the mainstream media is very quick to call him an “anti-vaxxer” and quash the rest of his opinions. Jr. went on to point out that these “medicines,” as he called them, are exempt from safety testing. Because of that, Kennedy advocates that more safety testing should be done before they are mandated. He said:

“I don’t think we should be mandating medical interventions for unwilling Americans, unless we know precisely that that vaccine is going to end up helping them rather than hurting them.”

Courtesy: The Healthy American

During his confirmation hearings in late-January - which you can watch here and here - he made a number of admissions and promises that included the creation of new vaccines and protection of old ones. On day one, RFK, when he was getting grilled by Senator Bernie Sanders, said, “I am supportive of vaccines. I'm supportive of vaccines. I want good science and I want to protect the vaccines.”

Courtesy: The Healthy American

During his confirmation hearings in late-January - which you can watch here and here - made a number of admissions and promises that included the creation of new vaccines and protection of old ones.

On day one, RFK, when he was getting grilled by Senator Bernie Sanders, said, “I am supportive of vaccines. I'm supportive of vaccines. I want good science and I want to protect the vaccines.”

Courtesy: The Healthy American

On day two, Jr. made it even more clear his stance on vaccination. When queried, he said, “I recommend that children follow the CDC schedule, and I will support the CDC schedule when I get in there if I'm fortunate enough to be confirmed.”

Furthermore, a senator asked Jr. to respond to question, that if “a child who may be immunosuppressed and cannot get a vaccine are at risk of being in a classroom with an unvaccinated child and thus at risk of getting the infectious disease because we've lost the herd immunity,” what is Kennedy’s response. RFK Jr. affirmed this and said he will work to rebuild trust.

“My response is that vaccine uptake for the COVID vaccine, for example, is down to 23% and all vaccines are dropping and they're doing that because people don't believe the government anymore,” he said. “We need good science and I'm going to bring that in. I'm going to restore trust and that will restore vaccine uptake.”

On top of this, RFK Jr. pledged to bring an effective bird flu vaccine. When questioned, “Will you support the development and a distribution of vaccines for the avian flu, yes or no?” RFK Jr. responded, “Yes.”

RFK Jr. has since been in the hotseat during his short tenure as head of the HHS.

In March, Kennedy urged people to get vaccinated during a purported measles outbreak in Texas.

Before assuming the role, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla met with RFK Jr.. Bourla said during an earnings call:

“I don’t want to speak about the details of what we discussed during that dinner because I want to respect the privacy, but we developed a good relation with Mr. Kennedy. If he’s confirmed, we will work with him to make sure that we advance the right policies. “The President is extremely proud, and of course, we are extremely proud, that [Pfizer] basically delivered a vaccine through this landmark golden standard program, the Operation Warp Speed […] that saved millions of lives.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Welp, here we are again, and again I must post this meme describing this whole godless mess:

This entire thing, as I have pointed out now on several occasions this year, the MAHA movement is another “orange herring” led about by the chief Orange Herring himself. While this stuttering liar focuses your attention on banning food color dyes and getting french fries at fast food joints to be fried in beef tallow, he and the rest of the big-pharma medical establishment lurk ready to poison and ultimately kill the masses once again.

Psalm 10:8 He sitteth in the lurking places of the villages: in the secret places doth he murder the innocent: his eyes are privily set against the poor. [9] He lieth in wait secretly as a lion in his den: he lieth in wait to catch the poor: he doth catch the poor, when he draweth him into his net.

As I have pointed out before, the mainstream media via their predictive programming propaganda methods, foretold that moving into 2025 - months before Trump was [s]elected - the media was already touting the “golden age of vaccines” for the masses. Hmmm… where have we heard that slogan before?

Once again, MAGA and MAHA continue to be the gift that keeps on giving. This has been documented in a number of reports I have written this year:

Now you have these psychos gearing up for the made-up bird flu scamdemic, something else I have been sounding-off about since 2021.

It’s not going away: they are building up to it. Contrary to the “alt” propagandists on the government’s payroll, egg prices are not done and are still artificially high so people will buy less of them. The masses must be forced to lower their meat consumption. The latest scamdemic will be used to justify the mass-vaccination of livestock, wildlife and pets, and a consolidation of farms big and small (mostly the small ones); and taking meat and dairy from the stores for “safety” concerns, or making it so stupidly expensive or place purchase limits on the products.

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE