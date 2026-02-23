Courtesy: Plantible Foods

Overshadowed by the Trump administration’s executive order to boost production of glyphosate, and with the the President’s tariffs being overturned by the Supreme Court, the Trump Food and Drug Administration (FDA) quietly approved a new plant-based egg protein mimic, as the United States is still in the process of trying to rebuild its chicken and egg supply in the country after several years of a bird flu outbreak that drove domestic prices higher.

Last week, U.S. startup Plantible Foods secured a ‘no questions’ letter from the FDA and a Generally-Recognized-as-Safe (GRAS) classification for its Rubisco protein called Rubi Protein, derived from duckweed, sometimes referred to as lemna or water lentils, and is touted as the most abundant plant-based protein in the world.

Per the FDA’s letter, the protein source is “Intended for use as an ingredient, emulsifier, and gelation agent/thickener at a levels up to 5.0% in baked goods and baking mixes, functional drinks, beverage concentrates, powdered nutritional beverages, breakfast cereals, salad dressings, frozen dairy desserts and mixes, pasta, macaroni, and noodles, flavored milks and milk drinks, yogurt, plant protein products, fruit smoothies, and snack foods.”

“The completion of the FDA review validates years of investment in safety, transparency, and scientific diligence,” said co-founder and CEO Tony Martens. “As global demand for stable, sustainable, and clean-label proteins continues to rise, Rubi Protein provides manufacturers with a highly functional ingredient that is both nutritionally robust and environmentally efficient.” “This is more than a regulatory milestone. It’s an industry-defining moment. The FDA’s review reinforces the scientific rigour behind Rubi Protein and clears the way for broader commercial applications.” “We didn’t set out to build another plant protein. We set out to build a better food system,” Martens said in a LinkedIn post. “With our Ranchito in Texas already operational, we are now accelerating production to meet the demand we are seeing across categories – from beverages to baked goods to dairy.”

This protein source can be used to make faux eggs. Green Queen notes:

Rubi Protein is an off-white and odourless ingredient comprised of 85% protein by weight and free from 20 allergens. It offers emulsifying, gelling, and fat-binding properties, functioning just like egg whites – this will appeal to food manufacturers struggling to keep up with the supply and price volatility of eggs.

Rubi Whisk provides structural integrity, moisture and oil retention properties for egg- and gluten-free baked goods like lemon tarts, macarons, and cookies, and Rubi Prime offers the emulsification and binding benefits of methylcellulose to make cleaner-label plant-based meat products that can be served hot or cold.

Food Navigator added that this GRAS classification comes at a time when the U.S. is still rebuilding and trying to re-stabilize its commercial chicken and egg market that was heavily impacted by reported outbreaks of Highly-Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

“The outbreak in 2025 and subsequent years prompted some food manufacturers to look for egg alternatives to help manage costs and reinforce supply without compromising final products,” the outlet noted. “USDA’s latest report reveals a dozen large shell eggs retailing in the low-to-mid $2 range and cage-free and specialty eggs averaging just under $3.”

USDA Chief Economist Justin Benavidez noted last week at the agency’s annual Agriculture Outlook Forum,

“Many of the producers of egg layers that we’re seeing are beginning to hold more pullets [young hens that have not started laying eggs] in inventory so they can respond to HPAI losses in a more rapid fashion.

“A year ago, two years ago, we were in an environment where we had one replacement pullet for roughly every three laying hens, and we’re getting closer to an environment where we have one replacement pullet for about every two, so there’s an ability to replace HPAI losses more quickly.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Under Biden, we were told many times that the administration was pushing the globalist moniker that we needed to “build back better,” and that included going ‘green’ and reducing carbon emissions, and a big part of that was to push meat reduction and promote alternatives whether it was lab-grown slop or plant-based proteins. And they certainly did those things.

Yet under Trump 2.0, RFK and MAHA, we have seen more cell-cultured, lab-grown, and plant-based alternatives approved than we did under Biden.

If you go back and read my report on the New Food Pyramid, I pointed out that there was not as heavy of a promotion of meat and dairy as the picture and media would have us to believe. Rather, it gives plenty of wiggle-room for plant-based diets and eating soy as a viable source of protein.

Clearly, the war on meat is not over at all. The U.S. is still — this time a little more subtly and quietly — rewriting health guidelines and labels to allow more of these faux and plant-based proteins to enter the U.S. food supply.

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth. [4] For every creature of God is good, and nothing to be refused, if it be received with thanksgiving: [5] For it is sanctified by the word of God and prayer. [6] If thou put the brethren in remembrance of these things, thou shalt be a good minister of Jesus Christ, nourished up in the words of faith and of good doctrine, whereunto thou hast attained.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE