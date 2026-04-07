Courtesy: All G

The Trump Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the latest fake meat, animal-replacement food ingredient, after the FDA and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved several other faux meat products last year and in 2026.

Exclusively reported by Green Queen (excerpts):

All G, a Sydney-based startup using microbial fermentation to produce milk proteins, has achieved a key milestone with its first ingredient: a lactoferrin protein without the cow.

The company has obtained a ‘no questions’ letter for its LFX ingredient from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 15 months after it self-affirmed the innovation as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS).

“Our GRAS conclusion supports the use of LFX across a broad range of food and beverage applications, including functional foods, beverages, nutritional products, and dietary supplements,” All G founder and CEO Jan Pacas tells Green Queen. “It enables use in established categories such as immune and iron support, while also opening up new formats and applications as the ingredient becomes more accessible,” he adds.

Pacas reveals that the company is now kicking off its commercial production process: “You can expect the first products to begin entering the US market within months as supply ramps up – we already have many customers waiting.”

Courtesy: All G

Precision fermentation involves inserting specific DNA into microbes to instruct them to produce desired molecules when fermented, and All G employs this tech to produce both bovine and human milk proteins.

“Our lactoferrin offers big advantages over the animal-based version. In particular, our low iron saturation offers higher bioactivity (for example, greater antimicrobial effects and potential for improved iron regulation in the human body). We also have industry-leading purity and consistency,” says Pacas.

“Despite this, we are launching with pricing in line with today’s animal-based production – a great deal for our customers and an opportunity for B2C differentiation.”

LFX is designed for use across functional food and beverages, dietary supplements, and early-life nutrition. The startup is in talks with nutrition and supplement companies to commercialise the ingredient.

“GRAS covers food and dietary supplements, which will be our initial focus for commercial rollout,” says Pacas. “In parallel, we are working with partners on topical formulations in personal care. We’re currently in advanced discussions with a number of global ingredient distributors and brands.”

According to All G, the FDA approval is a gateway for clearance in other markets, establishing a regulatory precedent for similar ingredients globally. The company already has a green light to use its lactoferrin for personal care sales in China.

One of the company’s major targets is the infant nutrition market. “GRAS for adult nutrition is a critical milestone toward infant formula, but infant formula is regulated separately and requires additional steps,” says Pacas.

Read the rest of the report here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I bring this up because under Trump 2.0, this administration has already well exceeded the approval for these faux meat products than under Biden, who was this satanic elitist (and he is) pushing for the “green” new world order. But when it happens under Trump and Bobby, then there is silence.

The article did mention that RFK has said that he wants to shut down that GRAS loophole, as it desperately should be, but I have very little faith that will happen judging by all the other MAHA fails and betrayals we’ve seen thus far.

The fake meat agenda and “decarbonization” never went away, it just put on a new hat, and it will put on another hat for the next goon squad that is selected.

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth. [4] For every creature of God is good, and nothing to be refused, if it be received with thanksgiving: [5] For it is sanctified by the word of God and prayer. [6] If thou put the brethren in remembrance of these things, thou shalt be a good minister of Jesus Christ, nourished up in the words of faith and of good doctrine, whereunto thou hast attained.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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