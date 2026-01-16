The following report is by ZeroHedge (excerpts):

The Food and Drug Administration on Jan. 6 clarified that it will not regulate some artificial intelligence (AI) tools and wearables.

In a guidance document, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said tools used to help make clinical decisions are sometimes exempt from FDA oversight, such as those not intended to analyze medical images.

In a second document, the FDA said it does not regulate “low risk products that promote a healthy lifestyle,” including “low risk general wellness products” such as exercise equipment and software programs.

The agency listed as examples products that track and record a person’s sleep, work, and exercise and products that make claims about weight management and physical fitness.

“For a lot of the decision support out there, we need to get out of the way as a regulator,” FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said in a video. “We have a clear lane for medical-grade products. But otherwise, we need to adapt with the times, and be proactive with guidance, so that companies and developers are not left confused about what they should be doing, or what the FDA wants.”

As Zachary Stieber details below via The Epoch Times, Makary said the FDA is “here to promote AI” and added during an appearance on Fox Business that at least some of the tools use AI.

“If something is simply providing information, like ChatGPT or Google, we’re not going to outrun that lion, we’re not going to go in there and say there is one result that is inaccurate and therefore we have to shut down,” Makary said. “We have to promote these products, and at the same time, just guard against major safety concerns.”

When asked about concerns regarding inaccurate information, Makary said, “We don’t believe in censorship.”

“If people are looking up a symptom on an AI-based tool, let’s have that conversation when they come in to see their doctor or do a virtual visit,” he said.

“The only stipulation is if they make claims of something being medical grade, like a clinically appropriate clinical-grade blood pressure measurement,” he said on Fox. “We don’t want people changing their medicines based on something that’s just a screening tool or an estimate of a physiologic parameter.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and this administration has embraced wearables, and the Casey Means, who has been nominated to be Surgeon Generals, invests in two different AI-powered wearable companies.

RFK said in June:

“My vision is that every American is wearing a wearable within the next four years.” […] “You know the Ozempic is costing $1300 a month, if you can achieve the same thing with an $80 wearable, it’s a lot better for the American people. We’re exploring ways of making sure that those costs can be paid for.”

Kennedy faced heavy backlash after his comments, including from his former Children’s Health Defense organization.

On top of this, in July I reported on how Amazon purchased a smart wristband company that collects uses data and creates a “searchable database” from that complied data.

So, of course the FDA wants to suddenly pretend that they are libertarian and believe in the “free markets.” Wearables are needed as part of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Internet of Bodies (IoB) takeover, required for broad tokenization.

