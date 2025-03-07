The following report was first published on November 5th, 2024, on winepressnews.com.

“I’m tired of hearing this is the biggest election in your lifetime. The reality is over time, it doesn’t matter.”

Those were the words of Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest global asset management and multinational investment firm, and has the largest concentration of assets under management in the world ($11.5 trillion), told a conference hosted by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association two weeks ago, The Financial Times reported.

He said that BlackRock works with both administrations and is “having conversations” with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the FT added. This of course is very true, something I have documented in detail in different posts before:

Fink also said something similar about a month ago as well. “Both candidates have in many ways similar views on making the U.S. even stronger. Both candidates, in their interpretation of how that may happen, may differ. Our job is to work with any political position. Our job is to be working with the U.S. government.”

“Our job is to be working with societies in building a platform together, and so we’re not trying to make any judgments,” he added. He went on to clarify:

“I don’t think the U.S. is going to be pivoting that much depending on one outcome. We’re not focusing on the day-to-day movements of markets. [What] we’re focusing on: Is the U.S. an exceptional place to invest for five years, 10 years, 20 years? “There may be moments where you can have a 10% or even 15% or 20% downdraft. Does that represent a major shift or does it represent an opportunity?”

You just read it straight out of the horse’s mouth: “It doesn’t matter,” and “I don’t think the U.S. is going to be pivoting that much depending on one outcome” – and if there are some fluctuations, then it’s all about “opportunity” for them to buy more, just like it is an “opportunity” for them to fund the rebuilding process in Ukraine once the war ends, whenever that will be at this point. That’s all this is to them: another “opportunity” to buy up more spaces on the Monopoly board and put houses and hotels on them, to the point where everyone is a renter, and “you’ll own nothing and be happy,” the World Economic Forum infamously has said.

Ecclesiastes 10:19 A feast is made for laughter, and wine maketh merry: but money answereth all things.

Don’t get caught up in all the theatrics, friend: FOLLOW THE MONEY; it will not lie.

And yet Americans are all up in a tizzy right now, scared out of their minds, going hysterical and spiraling out of control with no hope in sight. Vote for the guy or gal you hate the least: that’s all this election is. Sure, there might be some differences on social issues, but really they are not all that far apart.

But turn on the television, and listen to the totally not controlled-opposition pundits online and on social media (*wink, wink*), and they’ll paint you a different picture and sing you a different song. They’d have you believe this election is the election to end all elections (which I suppose there might be some truth to that, but not for the reasons they are giving). But in reality, regardless of who gets in, it will mostly operate the same.

Americans, and others around the world, are petrified of what will happen with this election, believing if the other candidate gets in then it will be over for them and there is no hope.

Michael Snyder, writing for The End of the American Dream, wrote a post titled, “It Was The Night Before The Election, And Everyone Was Freaking Out.” Snyder wrote:

I have never seen so much doubt, worry, anxiety, fear and panic as we approach a presidential election. All over the country, people are freaking out right now. Democrats are freaking out because the early voting numbers are so dramatically different from 2020. Republicans are freaking out because some of the latest polls show Kamala Harris leading in several of the most important swing states. And just about everyone is feeling uneasy because we simply do not know what is going to happen on Tuesday night. Will it be a super tight race that drags on long after Election Day? Will Trump win in a landslide? Will all the Democrats that didn’t show up during the early voting period magically show up on November 5th? There are so many unanswered questions, and that is making lots of people extremely nervous.

Once a winner is known, I believe that there will be widespread chaos.

But it won’t just be temporary.

I am entirely convinced that we are entering a period of long-term chaos for the entire nation.

We are a nation that is bitterly, bitterly divided, and I don’t think that anyone will be able to bring us back together.

The election may be ending, but an alarming new chapter in our history is just beginning, and nothing will ever be the same again.

Jeremiah 6:24 We have heard the fame thereof: our hands wax feeble: anguish hath taken hold of us, and pain, as of a woman in travail. [25] Go not forth into the field, nor walk by the way; for the sword of the enemy and fear is on every side.

This part is also true. It will no doubt be business as usual for the most part regardless of who is [s]elected, but the polarization of these candidates and parties by our lying, propagandist media, has divided and cut everyone so deep they have us all hating and envying each other, to the point where a civil war at some point is not out of the question, in my view. Regardless of whether your “team” wins, this house and country cannot stand divided. Jesus said it plainly:

Luke 11:17 But he, knowing their thoughts, said unto them, Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and a house divided against a house falleth.

Yet we see where the true hearts and souls of the people come out, as this clown show ruckus has shown to everyone and to God what’s in their hearts.

Just very recently, Elon Musk was on the Joe Rogan podcast, where Rogan gave his endorsement of Trump. Musk would play a key role in Trump’s administration if he is picked. Here is what the two said at one point during the conversation:

MUSK: Well, I’ll say it again, man. I think this is the last election if Trump doesn’t win, this is the last election.

ROGAN: I think you’re right. I think you’re right, I think people, a lot of people are waking up and realize that that have been lifelong Democrats. Guys like Bill Ackman. Tulsi Gabbard switched over to the Republicans, like there’s a lot of people who their whole life they’ve been left-wing and they realize like I can’t do this anymore.

SEE: WEF Young Global Leader Tulsi Gabbard Showcases Her Marksmanship Skills Even Though She Supports Strict Gun Regulations

MUSK: You and I used to be Democrats.

ROGAN: Yeah, it’s nuts.

MUSK: It’s nuts man and if the Dems win this election, they will legalize enough illegals to turn the swing states and everywhere will be like, California. There will be no escape.

ROGAN: That is so insane.

MUSK: This is the final — this is it. This is the last chance.

ROGAN: Has anybody try to push back?

MUSK: Go out and vote. Vote like your life depends on it. Vote like your future depends on it because it does. This is the last chance man.

Of course, in typical fashion, Musk is out here fanning the flames of hysteria; but we know he’s just a puppet, and still holds to the many radical globalist ideas when he was a Democrat. Nothing has changed other than the hat he wears and who he cheers for now.

This fearmongering about how “your life depends on it” is just ridiculous; and yet that is how so many Americans feel right now. I saw a video just today of someone going on this spiel, quoting what Musk said, and regurgitating all the propaganda the news media and “conservative” influencers tell gullible Americans, and denying all reality and facts about Trump, and how all our futures are hinged on this election.

But lost and forgotten in the midst of this is the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his written word. Everyone is so concerned and distraught about the outcome they tossed the Lord aside and are only concerned about their flesh and their vanities. No fear, no humility, no repentance, no truth, no hope. Judgment knocks at the door regardless of who is [s]elected; but the rebellious people do not care one bit.

Jeremiah 18:11 Now therefore go to, speak to the men of Judah, and to the inhabitants of Jerusalem, saying, Thus saith the LORD; Behold, I frame evil against you, and devise a device against you: return ye now every one from his evil way, and make your ways and your doings good. [12] And they said, There is no hope: but we will walk after our own devices, and we will every one do the imagination of his evil heart.

Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? ‘Who cares what the word of the Lord the King James Bible says: we’re going down anyway, and so we will do what we want without conviction.’ That’s where we are at now.

This passage in Jeremiah PERFECTLY sums it up:

Jeremiah 5:21 Hear now this, O foolish people, and without understanding; which have eyes, and see not; which have ears, and hear not: [22] Fear ye not me? saith the LORD: will ye not tremble at my presence, which have placed the sand for the bound of the sea by a perpetual decree, that it cannot pass it: and though the waves thereof toss themselves, yet can they not prevail; though they roar, yet can they not pass over it? [23] But this people hath a revolting and a rebellious heart; they are revolted and gone. [24] Neither say they in their heart, Let us now fear the LORD our God, that giveth rain, both the former and the latter, in his season: he reserveth unto us the appointed weeks of the harvest. [25] Your iniquities have turned away these things, and your sins have withholden good things from you. [26] For among my people are found wicked men: they lay wait, as he that setteth snares; they set a trap, they catch men. [27] As a cage is full of birds, so are their houses full of deceit: therefore they are become great, and waxen rich. [28] They are waxen fat, they shine: yea, they overpass the deeds of the wicked: they judge not the cause, the cause of the fatherless, yet they prosper; and the right of the needy do they not judge. [29] Shall I not visit for these things? saith the LORD: shall not my soul be avenged on such a nation as this? [30] A wonderful and horrible thing is committed in the land; [31] The prophets prophesy falsely, and the priests bear rule by their means; and my people love to have it so: and what will ye do in the end thereof?

“Fear ye not me?” The answer is they do not and will not; and God could keep horsewhipping this nation and it still will not repent.

Isaiah 1:4 Ah sinful nation, a people laden with iniquity, a seed of evildoers, children that are corrupters: they have forsaken the LORD, they have provoked the Holy One of Israel unto anger, they are gone away backward. [5] Why should ye be stricken any more? ye will revolt more and more: the whole head is sick, and the whole heart faint. [6] From the sole of the foot even unto the head there is no soundness in it; but wounds, and bruises, and putrifying sores: they have not been closed, neither bound up, neither mollified with ointment. [7] Your country is desolate, your cities are burned with fire: your land, strangers devour it in your presence, and it is desolate, as overthrown by strangers.

And yet look around: everyone looks as if they had just seen a ghost. This is what the fear of man will do to you. Proverbs 29:25: “The fear of man bringeth a snare: but whoso putteth his trust in the LORD shall be safe.”

I trust in the Lord God Almighty and his name is Jesus Christ. I will not lift a finger to support these people and this lying, evil government. Don’t give me this crap about the “lesser of two evils” and “you can’t complain if you don’t vote.” 2 John 11: “For he that biddeth him God speed is partaker of his evil deeds.” As far as I am concerned, I am more of a “patriot” than most of these loudmouth chihuahuas will ever be!

A picture is often worth a thousand words, and I think this meme sums it up nicely:

All in all, friends and brethren, please stay safe out there and walk circumspectly. Be careful what you say and where you say it, and be careful where you walk, because things can easily turn hairy very quickly. The road ahead will be quite rocky, but I believe those who are walking close to God and getting sin out of their life will be safe.

Psalm 56:1 Be merciful unto me, O God: for man would swallow me up; he fighting daily oppresseth me. [2] Mine enemies would daily swallow me up: for they be many that fight against me, O thou most High. [3] What time I am afraid, I will trust in thee. [4] In God I will praise his word, in God I have put my trust; I will not fear what flesh can do unto me. [5] Every day they wrest my words: all their thoughts are against me for evil. [6] They gather themselves together, they hide themselves, they mark my steps, when they wait for my soul. [7] Shall they escape by iniquity? in thine anger cast down the people, O God. [8] Thou tellest my wanderings: put thou my tears into thy bottle: are they not in thy book? [9] When I cry unto thee, then shall mine enemies turn back: this I know; for God is for me. [10] In God will I praise his word: in the LORD will I praise his word. [11] In God have I put my trust: I will not be afraid what man can do unto me. [12] Thy vows are upon me, O God: I will render praises unto thee. [13] For thou hast delivered my soul from death: wilt not thou deliver my feet from falling, that I may walk before God in the light of the living?

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE